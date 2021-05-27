Competition has intensified among players in the real estate industry in Nigeria, with several of the top players devising interesting strategies to outdo their competitors and attract attention for a larger share of the target market.

In the last four years, the boom witnessed in the sector and opportunities ahead, especially across Lagos border towns, Lekki corridor and states like Ogun, Oyo and Abuja, have made real estate firms and property developers lavish millions of naira on celebrities drawn from Nollywood and the sports industry, to serve as brand ambassadors.

Here are some property developers and the celebrities they have signed up as ambassadors.

Adron Homes

With a strong presence in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Abuja and even Nassarawa states, Adron Homes strives to be a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

The real estate firm is not only an early starter, but is also among the few operators with several ambassadors in the industry.

While others searched for strategies to boost their customer base, the Adetola EmmanuelKing-led Adron Homes had signed endorsement deals with several celebrities across the country. Notable Nollywood stars flying Adron’s colours are Ninalowo Omobolanle, Saidi Balogun, Fathia Williams (former Balogun), and Chioma Omeruah (aka Chi Gurl).

Others are Yinka Ayefele, former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, Bash Ali, Mary Onyali and famous Nigerian dancer, Kaffy.

What Adron is saying on its choice of celebrities

Group Managing Director/CEO of Adron Homes, EmmanuelKing, explained that Adron Homes has always been known to partner and collaborate with the biggest corporate organisations and celebrities in Nigeria.

To him, the company is striving to advance its corporate commitment to make homes available to all categories of Nigerians, and it can’t do that without the support of celebrities.

He said, “The company was delighted to add them to the prestigious list; they are professionals that have proven to be worthy of praise in the entertainment and sports industries. Their brands are well recognised, that is why we have decided to make them our brand ambassadors.”

RevolutionPlus

RevolutionPlus also has an admirable portfolio of celebrities advancing its cause. Odunlade Adekola, Testimony Jaga, Omoni Oboli, Adekunle Gold, Rachel Oniga and Toyin Abraham are some of Nollywood’s big names that are signed up as brand ambassadors with the real estate firm.

RevolutionPlus CEO, Chris Bamidele Onalaja, explained that the ambassadors were selected because of their personalities and what they represented in the society.

He said, “They would be helping the organization energize and grow her social footprints and community with their positivity, and also establish an authentic connection with clients.

We want our clients to feel safe and enjoy the benefits of coming to us with no threat of harassment, and we believe the celebrities best represent this ideology and push.”

Merit Abode

Merit Abode has also signed up a number of celebrities to boost its image. Some of Nollywood’s finest are brand ambassadors for the real estate firm, including the likes of Prince Jide Kosoko and his daughter, Sola, Tina Mba, Funmi Agoro Olukoya, Taiwo Akinsola, Ebere Ogan, and Ayo Shina Oyinlolola, among others.

The General Manager of the firm, Ofure Oseni, explained that brand ambassadors would serve as a bridge between the brand and the audiences within their circles of influence.

She said, “We are a brand of integrity and our mission has always been to bridge the housing deficit gap and create affordable housing for Nigerians. By signing them, we believe their influence and standing in the society would help propel our brand to greater heights and this is also a huge step towards the all-inclusive mission of the company to reach every stratum of the Nigerian society.”

Others

Recently, Nollywood couple Familia and Bukola Olatunji were signed by Smartbricks Properties as the company’s brand ambassadors to increase the visibility of the real estate company among its target clients.

Also, Adeniyi Johnson and his beautiful wife, Seyi Edun, signed an ambassadorial deal with KAB Constructions Company.

What experts are saying about celebrity endorsements

Brand experts have listed acceptability, online presence, and popularity as the reasons the real estate firms are promoting their brands with celebrities.

Akin Omole, a brand expert, explained that becoming more popular is the number one reason real estate companies make use of celebrities as brand ambassadors.

He said, “They believe that once the artistes can speak on behalf of the company once signed on, the firms would build goodwill and attract people who are followers and fans of the artistes.

If someone or a celebrity has about 2 million followers or above on his/her Instagram account, he or she has a better chance to be signed on as a brand ambassador because it would help the company sell and market its products and services through the artiste’s platform without stress.”

Funmilola Omole, Managing Partner at Singularis, a brand PR firm, explained that the celebrities are signed on as real estate ambassadors because they have earned international popularity.

She said, “They are not only known within their bases but also abroad. They are very popular and people can easily patronise their brands. So, that makes it easier for people in the diaspora to buy their land with the confidence that they would not be defrauded.

Most real estate companies sign brand ambassadors because of the popularity and fame it would bring to the company. It is believed that once your brand is popular, you can achieve much within the sector where you operate. That’s why you see many of them who could not afford brand ambassadors now going for endorsements.”