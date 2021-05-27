We are pleased to formally announce that Hiwee’s Studios is set to be launched on May 29, 2021, 4 -7pm on Zoom & YouTube.

Hiwee’s Studio is a new platform that has been birthed towards connecting every stakeholder in the entertainment and communications sector in order to transcend the inefficiencies holding back these sectors in Nigeria and Africa.

At Hiwee’s, we believe that our platform will unlock the enormous economic potentials inherent in these sectors through improved financial literacy which will bring about long-lasting economic sustainability across a variety of interlinking related industries. This is also as a result of our zeal to continually seek knowledge about the tremendous possibilities and opportunities within the value-chain thus giving rise to the ENTERBIZ idea which we have christened BIZ-A-TAINMENT.

Our stride towards continued value creation is the foundational pillar of our belief that where entertainment and business meet at the right point, its only outcome is endless possibilities for the current and future generation of TALENTS.

Welcome to Hiwee’s where business and entertainment collide to shape a new narrative.

For more information, please contact: Ijeoma Ucheibe at 09025599190, email: [email protected] or visit our website at www.hiwees.co.