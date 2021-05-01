Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned properties, buildings, issues ultimatum

The Lagos State Government has banned the illegal occupation of abandoned buildings and properties under construction across the state.

The action by the state government is part of the measures to address the security challenges which has engulfed most parts of the country.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

What the Lagos State Physical Planning Commissioner is saying

Salako said the measure became necessary due to security challenges in the nation which might likely spread to Lagos State.

He said, “Lagos State Government has observed with dismay the security challenges in the nation and clearly understands the danger posed by the likely spread of this ugly situation to our dear state.’’

Salako pointed out that hoodlums and social miscreants are in the habit of converting abandoned buildings and project sites to their bases, from where they commit atrocities, posing serious danger to residents.

He said his ministry decided to invoke its powers, under Section 73 of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 as amended, to ensure safe, secure, sanitised and sustainable environment.

Salako warned the owners and developers of such uncompleted or existing buildings to always ensure their properties were in proper environmental, safe and sanitation conditions.

He said, “No abandoned building will be allowed, for security and safety reason.”

He added that no construction worker should stay back beyond 6:00 p.m. within premises of buildings undergoing construction.

Salako warned property owners and developers to comply within 30 days to avert sanctions such as their buildings being sealed off with further actions taken where necessary.

He said, “The Ministry is committed to ensuring livability, the safety of lives and properties as well as security in Lagos State, hence Owners/Developer(s) who fail to comply with the above conditions within 30 days, would have their buildings sealed off and further actions will be taken where necessary.’’

Bottom Line

This measure by the Lagos State Government will help to check the activities of criminals, armed robbers and kidnappers which has been on the increase across the country.

It would help protect the state which is the commercial nerve centre of the country and the West African Sub-region as a whole.