The Lagos State Government has completed the rehabilitation of the Lagos-bound Chevron to Admiralty stretch of the Lekki–Ajah Road.

The disclosure was contained in a statement shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Wednesday.

The completed 9km stretch forms part of a broader 28km corridor upgrade covering the Lekki–Ajah Bridge to Admiralty axis on both carriageways, with the government outlining plans to continue work on the remaining sections.

What they are saying

According to the statement, the 9km Lagos-bound carriageway from Chevron to Admiralty was delivered in 27 days, ahead of the projected 41-day timeline.

The government explained that the entire 28km Lekki–Ajah corridor, spanning from Lekki–Ajah Bridge to Admiralty on both carriageways, is being executed in phases, with work on the Epe-bound carriageway set to commence soon.

“The Lagos State Government has completed the rehabilitation of a critical 9km stretch of the Lekki–Ajah Road Chevron to Admiralty (Lagos-bound) in just 27 days, beating the projected 41-day timeline,” the statement read in part.

During an inspection of the project, Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, confirmed that the broader 28km corridor (Lekki–Ajah Bridge to Admiralty, both carriageways) is being delivered in phases.

He stated that works on the Epe-bound carriageway are set to commence soon as part of the phased execution plan.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, noted that the success of the project was largely driven by the implementation of a comprehensive Traffic Management Plan, including coordinated personnel deployment and real-time monitoring.

The statement also commended residents for their cooperation during the construction period and assured that traffic control measures would remain in place as work progresses across the remaining sections of the corridor.

Get up to speed

The completion of the 9km Lagos-bound carriageway from Chevron to Admiralty comes two weeks after the Lagos State Government announced the completion of the Chevron–Chisco stretch on the Lekki–Epe Expressway.

The completed rehabilitation of that stretch included resurfacing and drainage repairs aimed at enhancing traffic flow and commuter safety.

The government disclosed at the time that the broader project was divided into six sections.

The Chevron–Igbo-Efon, Igbo-Efon–Jakande, and Jakande–Chisco stretches have now been completed.

These three sections cover a total of 4.51 kilometres along the corridor.

The phased delivery approach is designed to ensure that sections are completed systematically while maintaining traffic movement along one of Lagos’ busiest routes.

What you should know

The rehabilitation of the Lekki–Epe Expressway commenced on January 25, 2026, with construction planned to last 64 days across a 20-kilometre stretch from Admiralty to Jubilee Bridge on both carriageways.

The Lagos State Government had explained that the project, initially slated for November 2025, was deferred during the Yuletide period despite contracts already being awarded.

The Lekki–Epe Expressway is a critical artery connecting Victoria Island, Lekki, and the Epe axis. It serves thousands of commuters daily and supports the movement of goods and services across Lagos State.

The project employs flexible pavement (asphalt) and is divided into eight sections to minimise traffic disruption.

The ongoing rehabilitation forms part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure delivery and reduce congestion along the Lekki corridor as traffic volumes continue to rise.