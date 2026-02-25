The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians about a precautionary recall of certain Aptamil and Cow & Gate infant and follow-on milk formulas over potential contamination concerns.

This alert was issued in a public notice by the agency on its website.

The recall was initiated due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus, that can cause nausea, severe vomiting, and other foodborne illnesses, particularly in infants.

What the agency said

According to NAFDAC, the recalled batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate products were manufactured in Ireland and Hungary and distributed across the EU, the UK, and third countries.

However, the recall does not affect Aptamil products produced specifically for Nigeria, which meet Codex standards and are safe for consumption.

“The precautionary recall of Aptamil 1 From Birth First infant milk and Follow-on milk formula by Danone Nutricia due to potential contamination with cereulide. Cereulide is a toxin produced by the bacterium, Bacillus cereus, known to cause foodborne illness and may cause symptoms such as nausea and severe vomiting.

“Exposure to toxins in infant and follow-on formulas may result in adverse health effects, including but not limited to gastrointestinal disturbances, growth and developmental concerns, as well as other toxicological effects, especially in infants and young children,” the agency stated

The affected batches include:

Aptamil 1 From Birth First Infant Milk – 800g, expiry 31-10-2026

Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk – 700g, dates 31 July 2026 to 31 January 2027

Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack – 1.2kg, dates 11 July 2026 to 20 February 2027

Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux – 800g, dates 7 June 2026 to 18 February 2027

Aptamil 2 Follow-On Milk – 700g & 800g, various batch dates up to 20 February 2027

Other pre-measured and big pack variants from both brands, manufactured in Ireland and Hungary, are also included.

More insights

NAFDAC has directed all Zonal Directors and State Coordinators to carry out surveillance, remove recalled or illegal products from the market, and ensure that caregivers and healthcare providers source formula only from authorized suppliers.

Any product without the underlisted product information and registration number is considered illegal within the Nigerian market.

Aptamil Nutribiotik 1 (First Infant Milk) – D1-7392

Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (Follow-On Milk 2) – D1-7396

AptaJunior Nutribiotik 3 (Growing-Up Milk 3) – D1-7397

Consumers are urged to report suspected availability of unregistered or illegally imported Aptamil and Cow & Gate products to the nearest NAFDAC office, via the agency’s e-reporting platforms, the Med-safety mobile application, or email at pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.

What you should know

In a recent safety alert, the agency flagged a suspected revalidated SMA Gold infant formula discovered in Kaduna State after altered expiry dates were linked to illness in a four-month-old infant.

Another is on the circulation of falsified Dostinex 0.5mg tablets in Nigeria. The legitimate product is registered but not yet imported, while the fake batches, GG3470, LG8659, and GG2440 have no NAFDAC registration and may be unsafe

In one major operation in Lagos, NAFDAC intercepted counterfeit malaria medicines valued at over N1.2 billion hidden in a warehouse, with the fake drugs illegally imported and disguised as other goods before being seized by agency operatives.

NAFDAC has also destroyed unwholesome and expired medical products valued at more than N15 billion in Ibadan, removing falsified and harmful drugs from circulation to protect public health.