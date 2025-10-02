The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed unwholesome, falsified, and expired medical products valued at over N15 billion at the Moniya dumpsite in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The agency disclosed this on Wednesday during a destruction exercise led by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who was represented by Dr. Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement.

According to Adeyeye, the destruction was carried out to eliminate the risk of the dangerous products re-entering the Nigerian market and threatening public health.

She explained that the items destroyed included counterfeit, expired, controlled, unregistered, and banned medicines and medical products.

Among the destroyed items were Analgin, Co-codamol, codeine-containing cough syrups, Tramadol, Oxytocin, and various expired vaccines, all of which pose significant health risks if consumed.

Value of seized products

Adeyeye revealed that the estimated street value of the destroyed products was more than N15 billion.

She cited a recent seizure involving a container falsely labeled as diclofenac but filled with anti-malaria drugs. The consignment contained 277 cartons with more than 100,000 tablets, which were smuggled into the country and intercepted by NAFDAC officers.

She added that the suspect behind the shipment had been arrested and would face prosecution to deter other illegal importers.

Other raid discoveries

Adeyeye disclosed that during a raid on a military barracks in Lagos, NAFDAC also discovered and confiscated a wide range of illegally manufactured cosmetics and packaging materials.

She noted that some of the destroyed products were seized during nationwide raids targeting black-market drug sellers, counterfeiters, and unlicensed medicine dealers.

The Director-General appealed to community leaders, health professionals, religious figures, and journalists to help educate Nigerians on the dangers of patronising unlicensed drug sellers and unregistered pharmaceutical outlets.

She emphasized the importance of public vigilance and participation in the fight against substandard products, urging citizens to report suspicious drug activities to protect lives and strengthen the regulatory system.

Adeyeye commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for handing over more than 25 seized 40-foot containers of prohibited products, including Tramadol, Artesunate injections, and frozen poultry.

“These prohibited products are part of what we are destroying today, and their removal marks another victory in the battle against violative and harmful substances,” she said.

What you should know

This destruction exercise comes just days after NAFDAC announced the withdrawal, suspension, and cancellation of 101 pharmaceutical products that are no longer permitted for manufacture, importation, distribution, or sale in Nigeria.

The list includes commonly used medicines such as Abacavir tablets, Amaryl tablets, Amlodipine, Artemether/Lumefantrine, ASAQ tablets, Januvia, Janumet, and several cardiovascular and diabetes treatments from global pharmaceutical companies like Sanofi, Novartis, and Bayer.

The agency also issued a two-week ultimatum to medicine dealers in major commercial drug hubs such as Idumota in Lagos, Onitsha in Anambra, and Aba in Abia to register with its national database or face enforcement action. According to NAFDAC, this is part of a renewed effort to sanitize Nigeria’s drug markets and ensure safer pharmaceutical distribution nationwide.

Mr Martins Iluyomade, Director of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, emphasized that the registration would ensure full traceability and accountability of pharmaceutical products. He warned that defaulters would face strict sanctions, while shop owners who tampered with NAFDAC seals or attempted to reopen sealed outlets would be prosecuted.