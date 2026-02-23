The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned healthcare providers, and the public about a suspected revalidated SMA Gold First Infant Milk Formula discovered for sale in Kaduna State.

This is according to a safety alert issued by the agency following a complaint that the product allegedly caused gastrointestinal distress in a four-month-old infant after consumption.

The warning comes amid concerns about product tampering and the public health risks posed by altered expiry dates on regulated food products.

What NAFDAC said

According to NAFDAC, physical examination of the product sample showed clear signs of date alteration, with the manufacturing and expiry details on a preprinted sticker inconsistent with the originally printed markings beneath it.

“The product allegedly caused gastrointestinal distress in a 4-month-old infant following consumption.

Physical examination of the complaint product sample revealed clear indicators of date marking alteration. The manufacturing and expiry date on the top preprinted sticker was inconsistent with the underlying, originally printed version. This confirms the suspicion of revalidation and tampering,” they stated.

The agency stated that altering shelf-life information without approval poses significant risks, including microbial contamination and nutrient degradation.

More insights

NAFDAC warned that revalidating infant formula dates constitutes product adulteration and consumer deception, misleading buyers about freshness and safety.

Expired infant formula may harbour harmful microorganisms and degraded nutrients, increasing the risk of acute gastroenteritis, dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, malnutrition and secondary infections in infants with developing immune systems. Severe contamination could lead to fatal outcomes.

The agency has directed nationwide surveillance to remove revalidated products and urged distributors to source only from authorised suppliers and verify packaging authenticity.

Product details

Product name: SMA Gold From Birth First Infant Milk, 900g

Stated manufacturer: Nestlé

Batch number: 22939510A1206 07:35

Manufacturing date: 20 January 2025

Expiry date: 20 January 2027 (suspected alteration)

NAFDAC registration number: B1-2783

Status: Revalidated/tampered

What you should know

Nigeria’s drug regulator has been stepping up its enforcement actions against counterfeit, substandard products across the country in recent years.

In one major operation in Lagos, NAFDAC intercepted counterfeit malaria medicines valued at over N1.2 billion hidden in a warehouse, with the fake drugs illegally imported and disguised as other goods before being seized by agency operatives.

Beyond Lagos, NAFDAC has also taken custody of large consignments of counterfeit pharmaceutical products handed over by the Nigeria Customs Service valued at over N9.23 billion, reflecting the scale of illicit imports and enforcement efforts.

In Port Harcourt, the agency intercepted 16 containers of fake and banned regulated products worth an estimated N20.5 billion, including unregistered and substandard medicines, as part of ongoing operations targeting dangerous products at ports and markets.

NAFDAC has also destroyed unwholesome and expired medical products valued at more than N15 billion in Ibadan, removing falsified and harmful drugs from circulation to protect public health.