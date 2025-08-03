The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intercepted and taken custody of 16 containers loaded with fake and substandard regulated products worth an estimated N20.5 billion at Onne Port in Port Harcourt.

The seized consignment includes large quantities of codeine syrup, tramadol tablets, falsified diclofenac, unregistered erectile dysfunction drugs, and unwholesome tomato paste, all smuggled into the country in violation of regulatory standards.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, the seized items comprised 11 containers of various unregistered and banned pharmaceutical products and 4 containers of unwholesome tomato paste.

The Nigeria Customs Service officially handed the items over to NAFDAC’s Director-General on Saturday, reinforcing the ongoing institutional collaboration between both agencies.

Among the intercepted items were:

1.3 million bottles of codeine syrup, a highly controlled prescription-only medication.

12.6 million tablets of tramadol, a potent and addictive opioid used for managing post-operative pain in adults.

9.3 million tablets of falsified and substandard branded diclofenac, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug used in treating osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

280 packages of Hyergra tablets, a falsified version of sildenafil citrate used for managing erectile dysfunction in men.

4 containers of unregistered and substandard tomato paste.

DG sends warning to importers of fake products

While commending the Nigeria Customs Service for their continued collaboration, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, issued a strong warning to individuals involved in the illicit trade of fake and substandard goods.

“I warned unscrupulous merchants both at home and abroad, that under our watch, substandard and fake food and drug products will not be allowed access to our people.

“Recent threats of death, kidnapping of our staff and other attempts to dampen our zeal will continue to fail, because God, as well as our people are on our side,” she declared.

Prof. Adeyeye called on all well-meaning Nigerians to partner with NAFDAC by reporting all suspected cases of manufacture, importation, distribution or sale of fake and substandard products through NAFDAC’s offices nationwide or through the Agency’s various social media channels.

Health risks from consuming fake and expired products

She warned that consuming unwholesome products poses serious health risks, including acute food poisoning and gastrointestinal illnesses caused by adulterants in expired food items.

Other dangers include nutritional deficiencies and reduced food value, chronic organ damage resulting from toxic metabolites and heavy metals, and a heightened risk of cancer due to expired colorants, dyes, and preservatives.

Additional risks highlighted include allergic and respiratory reactions triggered by hidden allergens or artificial additives, as well as food addiction and cognitive disruption linked to expired ultra-processed foods (UPFs), which are often engineered to be excessively high in sugar, fat, and salt.

Emphasizing the importance of strong institutional collaboration, she pledged to continue developing new strategies to engage well-meaning individuals and organizations.

She stressed that safeguarding the nation’s health is a shared responsibility, one that NAFDAC cannot shoulder alone.