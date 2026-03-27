The Ondo State Government has approved the recruitment of healthcare workers across various cadres as part of efforts to strengthen service delivery in the state’s health sector.

This was disclosed in a statement by Hon. Patience Arinola Adamolekun, Hospitals Management Board, on the government’s official X platform.

The approval was granted by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to the Hospitals Management Board (HMB) to employ workers across different entry-level grade levels.

What the government said

According to the statement, the recruitment will cover a wide range of healthcare and support roles within the state’s hospital system.

The positions approved include:

Medical Officers – GL 13

Nurses ( BNSc GL 10, RNM GL 08, RN GL 07)

Pharmacist – GL 10

Medical Laboratory Scientist – GL 10

Optometrist – GL 10

Physiotherapist – GL 10

Health Information Officer (BSc) GL 08

Radiographer GL 08

Scientific Officer ( Microbiologist, Clinical Scientist, etc.) GL 08

Public Health Officer GL 08

Executive Officer – GL 08

Dental Technician – GL 07

Pharmacy Technician – GL 07

HIM Technician – GL 07

X-ray Technician – GL 07

Medical Laboratory Technician – GL 07

Clerical Officer GL 04

Health Attendant GL 2

Maintenance Officer/ Messenger/ Security/ Gardner – GL 02.

More insights

The government noted that interested applicants are advised to visit the Hospitals Management Board office in Alagbaka to submit their names ahead of the official recruitment process.

The state government indicated that an official advertisement for the recruitment exercise will be released soon.

It added that while the formal application process is yet to commence, a preliminary list is already being compiled for prospective applicants.

What you should know

Ondo State’s planned recruitment comes amid a wider healthcare workforce crisis in Nigeria, driven largely by the migration of medical professionals abroad.

According to Nairametrics, Nigeria has lost an estimated 15,000 to 16,000 doctors over the past five years due to the ongoing “Japa” trend, worsening shortages across the health sector.

Further reports indicate that Nigeria’s doctor-to-patient ratio remains significantly below global standards, with the shortage placing increased pressure on existing healthcare workers.

The impact is already visible at the state level. In Lagos, for instance, authorities have disclosed a shortfall of about 30,000 doctors needed to meet healthcare demand, highlighting the scale of the manpower gap nationwide.

State governments have continued to adopt targeted recruitment drives to fill critical gaps in hospitals and improve access to care, particularly at the subnational level.

Ondo State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori recently approved the recruitment of over 700 medical and non-medical personnel in Delta State to strengthen healthcare delivery.