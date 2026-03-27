The Delta State Government has approved the recruitment of over 700 medical and non-medical personnel as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and address staffing gaps across its health institutions.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, disclosed this during a press briefing in Asaba on Tuesday, noting that the approval by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori reflects a sustained push to expand the state’s health sector in tandem with ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

He explained that the decision was driven by rising demand for healthcare services following recent investments in facilities across the state.

What the Delta state government is saying

According to Onojaeme, key developments such as the upgrade of the General Hospital in Warri to a Central Hospital and the near-completion of the Mother and Child Hospital in Ekpan have significantly increased service capacity, necessitating the recruitment of additional personnel to ensure optimal operations.

A breakdown of the recruitment plan shows that 295 personnel will be deployed to the Hospital Management Board, while the Delta State University Teaching Hospital is set to absorb 120 staff.

The newly established College of Health Technology in Ovrode will take in 100 personnel, while the Asaba Specialist Hospital and Warri Central Hospital will receive 60 and 12 staff respectively.

The commissioner noted that the recruitment exercise is also aimed at mitigating the impact of the ongoing migration of healthcare professionals, commonly referred to as the “Japa syndrome,” which has created workforce shortages across Nigeria’s health sector.

He added that the state government has maintained a policy of replacing exiting personnel to ensure operational stability within its healthcare system.

Beyond workforce expansion, Onojaeme highlighted ongoing efforts to close critical gaps in healthcare infrastructure. He revealed that a State Public Health Laboratory is nearing completion, a development expected to improve diagnostic capacity within the state. He recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the absence of such a facility meant that samples had to be transported to Abuja for testing.

He further disclosed that a new psychiatric hospital currently under construction would expand access to mental health services, while also creating additional demand for skilled healthcare workers upon completion.

On the technology front, the commissioner said the state had procured three 1.5 Tesla MRI machines, describing them as helium-free systems that are more cost-effective and easier to maintain compared to older models.

He also pointed to investments in dialysis infrastructure, which he said have reduced treatment costs to as low as N45,000 in some facilities, with the potential for further reductions through additional government interventions.

What you should know

Onojaeme assured that the recruitment process would be transparent and merit-based, with vacancies to be advertised in national and local newspapers.

He noted that the exercise would cover a broad range of roles, including consultants, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, health technologists, administrators, and support staff.

The initiative, he added, is expected to significantly enhance service delivery and improve health outcomes across the state.