The Lagos State Government has announced that it will begin a 64-day rehabilitation of 20km of the Lekki-Epe Expressway on Sunday, Jan. 25.

The disclosure was made by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mr Olufemi Daramola, during a tour of the corridor, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The new start date comes after the project, which was initially supposed to commence in November 2025, was postponed.

What the Lagos State Government is saying

Daramola said the contract for the upgrade of the expressway, covering the stretch from Admiralty to Jubilee Bridge on both carriageways, had already been awarded by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He explained that the government mobilised to the site after a stakeholders’ meeting, but deferred construction due to the Yuletide period.

The latest site visit, according to him, was aimed at reassessing corridor conditions and finalising plans for the commencement of work.

He added that the 20km rehabilitation would use flexible pavement, also known as asphalt, and would be executed in eight sections to minimise disruption to traffic flow.

Further details on the planned project

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said traffic management would focus on key intersections rather than closing the entire corridor at once.

Construction is set to begin from Chevron to Igbo-Efon, with work initially carried out on the Lagos-bound carriageway. Sections of the Lagos-bound lanes will be closed in phases, while traffic will be diverted to the Epe-bound carriageway.

Osiyemi explained that a dynamic lane-sharing system will be implemented, particularly during morning peak hours between 4:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Two lanes will remain open on the Lagos-bound side, while one lane will operate on the Epe-bound side.

Road shoulders on the Epe-bound carriageway are being graded to provide additional space for diverted traffic.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, including the Coastal Road from Ogombo via Abraham Adesanya or a connecting route from Eleganza through Orchid Road, Lafiaji, and Naale Street.

Adequate traffic personnel, directional signage, illumination, and road safety measures will be deployed throughout the project period.

The Lagos State Government said the project is aimed at improving road durability, safety, and commuter experience. The phased approach is designed to reduce congestion and maintain steady traffic flow throughout the rehabilitation period.