Lagos State has completed the rehabilitation of the Chevron–Chisco stretch on the Lekki–Epe Expressway, covering three key sections along the route.

The update was shared by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on X, on Wednesday.

The development is part of broader efforts to improve road conditions and ease traffic along one of the busiest corridors in the state.

The rehabilitation, which includes resurfacing and drainage repairs, aims to enhance traffic flow and commuter safety.

What they are saying

The Lagos State Government reported that the project was divided into six sections, with the Chevron–Igbo-Efon, Igbo-Efon–Jakande, and Jakande–Chisco stretches now completed. These three sections, covering 4.51 kilometres in total, were finished in 16 days—well ahead of the planned 23 days.

“The completed sections were carefully phased as follows: Chevron–Igbo-Efon, 1.06km, completed in 6 days; Igbo-Efon–Jakande, 1.57km, completed in 8 days; and Jakande–Chisco, 1.88km, completed in 9 days.”

“Although these sections were collectively scheduled to take 23 days, they were delivered in 16 days, demonstrating efficiency, coordination, and sensitivity to the daily realities of road users.”

The statement added that traffic management measures were implemented throughout the project to reduce disruption while strengthening weaker sections and improving lane markings and kerb visibility.

Backstory

The rehabilitation of the Lekki–Epe Expressway was announced a few weeks ago, with construction planned to last 64 days across a 20-kilometre stretch from Admiralty to Jubilee Bridge on both carriageways.

The Lagos State Government had explained that the project, initially slated for November 2025, was deferred during the Yuletide period despite contracts already being awarded.

The Lekki–Epe Expressway is a critical artery connecting Victoria Island, Lekki, and the Epe axis. Serving thousands of commuters daily, it also supports the movement of goods and services across Lagos State.

The project employs flexible pavement (asphalt) and is divided into eight sections to minimise traffic disruption.

What you should know

Traffic management during the rehabilitation focused on key intersections rather than closing the corridor entirely. Construction began from Chevron to Igbo-Efon on the Lagos-bound carriageway, with phased lane closures and diversions to the Epe-bound side.

A dynamic lane-sharing system was implemented during morning peak hours (4:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.), with two lanes open on the Lagos-bound side and one lane on the Epe-bound side.

Road shoulders on the Epe-bound carriageway were graded to provide additional space for diverted traffic.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes, including Coastal Road from Ogombo via Abraham Adesanya or a connecting route from Eleganza through Orchid Road, Lafiaji, and Naale Street.

Adequate traffic personnel, signage, illumination, and safety measures were deployed throughout the project period.

With the Chevron–Chisco stretch completed earlier than expected, the overall rehabilitation of the Lekki–Epe Expressway may also be finished sooner than the initially projected 64-day timeline.