DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc has announced the receipt of a N1.0 billion equity investment from Banklink Africa Private Equities Limited.

The disclosure was made in a filing with the Nigerian Exchange dated 10th February 2026 and signed by the company’s secretary, Osammor Otiono & Co.

According to the filing, the funds will be used to support the company’s capital expansion and to restructure operations to align with its new strategy.

Commenting on the transaction, the Chairman of DEAP Capital, Dr Kenneth Olise, stated:

“The accelerating global demand for critical minerals and rare earths has redefined the strategic importance of mineral-rich economies. Africa cannot be left behind in this emerging era. This Banklink Africa investment is a watershed for DEAP Capital”

What the company is saying

This milestone investment marks a significant step in DEAPCAP’s recapitalisation and strategic repositioning.

The investment follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) executed between both parties in December 2025.

That in furtherance of the MOU, DEAPCAP and Banklink Africa on Monday, 9th of February 2026, executed the Final Definitive Agreement at a formal signing ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

The N1.0 billion injection represents the first tranche of a total N6.0 billion equity commitment by Banklink Africa and its partners.

The second tranche of N5.0 billion is expected to be completed following the Company’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for 10 March 2026, subject to shareholder approvals and regulatory requirements.

Get up to speed:

In Janaury 2026, Deap capital DEAP Capital revealed it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to commence a Minerals and Metals Financing initiative across Africa.

The MoU, with Banklink Africa’s Equity Fund II, was to support DEAP Capital’s funding base and provide a framework for investment in mineral projects.

With the completion of this first tranche, DEAPCAP is positioned to satisfy the Securities and Exchange Commission’s recapitalization requirements for Tier 1 Issuing House license amongst others.

The upcoming AGM will provide further clarity on the company’s future direction and is expected to reinforce investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

What you need to know

Deap Capital Management & Trust was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) on December 17th, 2007.

The company is a Nigeria-based fund management company operating in the capital market, mortgage banking, and oil & gas sectors.

The N1.0 billion injection represents a critical step in DEAPCAP’s repositioning to meet regulatory requirements and enter the mineral finance space.

In its audited financial statement for the year ended September 2025, published in December, DEAP Capital reported a pre-tax loss of N28.8 million.

The company also operates with an accumulated loss of N5.2 billion, which effectively wiped-out shareholders’ funds, placing it at a negative of N2.3 billion.

However, for the Q1 ended December 2025, the company reported a profit after tax of N2.4 million compared to the loss after tax of N3.69 million in Q1 of the previous year.

Total equity improved from -N2.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, to -N1.97 billion

The company’s shares are priced at N9.07 per share as of midday on February 11, 2026, reflecting a 10% intraday gain compared to the previous day’s closing price