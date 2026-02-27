The Federal Government has awarded a N21.68 billion contract for the construction of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) headquarters to Messrs NHD Interbiz Projects Ltd.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this at the groundbreaking ceremony in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The contract covers the first phase of the new NAMA corporate headquarters project, which is expected to be completed within 30 months.

What they are saying

Keyamo stated that the contract, valued at N21.68 billion inclusive of all taxes, comes with a 30-month completion timeline and strict performance expectations for the contractor. He emphasised the government’s commitment to quality and accountability.

The minister described the project as part of broader efforts to modernise Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure, reduce operational fragmentation, and enhance efficiency across the sector.

More insights

Keyamo explained that the new headquarters will combine executive management offices with a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Management Centre to improve operational efficiency, safety oversight, and real-time responsiveness.

The facility will provide a secure, technology-enabled environment for managing Nigeria’s sovereign airspace.

The project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is expected to create jobs and stimulate economic activity in Abuja and surrounding regions.

Procurement followed the Public Procurement Act 2007, ensuring transparency and competitive processes.

Ahmed Farouk, Managing Director of NAMA, said the project will enhance coordination, operational efficiency, and safety oversight across Nigeria’s airspace.

The project centralises NAMA’s operations, providing a long-term investment in human and technological resources to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem

What you should know

The NAMA headquarters is part of a broader aviation infrastructure upgrade under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund.

The terminal will be rebuilt to international standards, including all mechanical and electrical systems.

Terminal Two will also be expanded with a new apron, access roads, bridges, and supporting infrastructure.

The upgrades aim to position Lagos as a competitive regional transit hub comparable to Addis Ababa, Cairo, and Casablanca.

Modernised infrastructure will reduce airline operating costs, enhance passenger experience, and drive economic growth.

Keyamo noted that the current state of MMIA, with broken lifts, faulty carousels, and inadequate maintenance, necessitates a complete rebuild rather than piecemeal repairs.