The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N987 billion worth of contracts for extensive infrastructure upgrades at airports across Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, announced this after Thursday’s FEC meeting, which was presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

He explained that the projects would be financed through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund.

“Today, it was the turn of aviation to receive the kind attention of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund,” he said.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has prioritized the aviation sector for large-scale infrastructure upgrades across the country.

Complete overhaul for Lagos International Terminal One

The centerpiece of these upgrades, he noted, is the complete rehabilitation and modernization of International Terminal One at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

“The terminal will be stripped down to its structural frame and rebuilt to meet international standards.

“We have decided to strip it down to only the carcass and then redo the entire mechanical and electrical systems,” he added.

He said the project, which is fully funded by the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, has been awarded to CCECC—the same company that constructed Terminal Two in Lagos.

As part of the expansion, Terminal Two will be upgraded to include a new apron, access roads, bridges, and supporting infrastructure.

The total cost for the rehabilitation of the Lagos airport facilities is N712.26 billion, with a projected completion period of 22 months.

Kano Airport to get runway, taxiway, and lighting upgrade

In addition, the Federal Executive Council approved major upgrades at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, including the rehabilitation of both runways and taxiways.

The project will also upgrade the airport’s airfield ground lighting to Category 2 (CAT 2) standards.

“This upgrade, costing N46.39 billion and scheduled for completion within 24 weeks, is expected to significantly enhance flight safety, especially during the hazy harmattan seasons that have historically caused delays and cancellations.

“With the navigational aids we are bringing to Kano, aircraft can land even in very hazy weather,” he added.

A major security upgrade was also approved for the Lagos airport, involving the construction of a 14.6 km perimeter fence equipped with CCTV cameras, solar-powered floodlights, intrusion detection systems, and patrol roads.

The security enhancement project is valued at nearly N50 billion and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Port Harcourt airport to undergo safety upgrades

Similarly, the Port Harcourt International Airport will undergo runway and taxiway rehabilitation, along with the installation of upgraded airfield lighting to Category 2 (CAT 2) standards.

The N42.14 billion project is aimed at improving flight safety and operations during poor weather conditions.

Keyamo also announced that the Federal Executive Council approved the full business case for a 30-year concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.