Billionaire Watch
World’s richest real estate magnate’s wealth gains $6.2 billion in 77 days
Dan Gilbert is presently the world’s richest real estate billionaire and ranked the 34th richest individual with a valuation of $39.5 billion.
Dan Gilbert is presently the world’s richest real estate billionaire and ranked the 34th richest individual with a valuation of $39.5 billion. This year alone he has earned about $6.19 billion on significant appreciation seen in Rock Companies, a leading mortgage lender.
The 59-year-old, self-made billionaire is the founder and biggest shareholder of Rocket Companies, the largest home mortgage lender in the world’s biggest economy.
America’s biggest home mortgage lender joins a group of stocks this year in receiving such high demand from retail traders, that include WallStreetBets, who of late have supported heavily shorted stocks in a fight against major institutional investors often on the other side of the trade.
Gilbert’s current wealth valuation of $39.5 billion can buy 2.5 million troy ounces of gold or 583 million barrels of Crude oil.
He presently keeps about $1.88 billion in the bank and his stake at Cleveland Cavaliers is estimated to be worth $800 million at the time of writing this report. In addition, the conservative-based billionaire owns more than 100 buildings in downtown Detroit.
It’s critical to note that Quicken Loans a popular online real estate service provider, is a subsidiary of Rocket Companies and made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange last year and has relatively demonstrated improved profitability from its purchase mortgage originations.
The American-based company handled about $320 billion of mortgage volume last year alone. Gilbert is the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, a National Basketball Association franchise.
Billionaire Watch
Dangote’s stakes in his sugar enterprise has earned him N90 billion in 365 days
Shares in Dangote Sugar held by Aliko Dangote has added N90 billion to his wealth in 365 days.
Stakes held by Aliko Dangote – the founder of Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited – in Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) has added about N90 billion to his wealth in a year.
The billionaire whose wealth peaked at $18.4 billion this year, is the single majority shareholder of his integrated sugar business, considering his direct and indirect stakes in Dangote Sugar, which amount to total holdings of 8,775,541,295 issued shares of the company.
His stakes in DSR represent a total of 72.3% issued ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery.
In just a year, Dangote’s 8.78 billion shares in his integrated sugar business have gained N67.6 billion in market value, driven by the N7.65 per share increase (77.66%) in the share price of Dangote Sugar – leading to a market value gain of N67.1 billion in his stakes.
As the shares of his sugar enterprise surged from N9.85 on March 16, 2020, to N17.50 at the close of the stock market this afternoon – 16th of March 2o21.
During this period, he received a dividend payment of N1.10 per share on the 9th of July 2020, as a final dividend paid by his sugar business for the year ended 31st December 2019 – with the total dividend received by the Billionaire in excess of N9.6 billion.
In like manner this year, Africa’s richest billionaire is on course to earn a whopping N13.2 billion from the stakes in his integrated sugar business.
In case you missed it
- Recall that the Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc proposed a final dividend of N1.5 per share to its shareholders for the financial year 2020.
In line with this, the total wealth gained by Aliko Dangote from his stakes in Dangote Sugar is N89.9 billion (approx. N90 billion).
Billionaire Watch
Mark Zuckerberg, youngest person ever to be worth over $100 billion
Zuckerberg’s current valuation stands at $104 billion, as he is presently the fifth richest individual on earth.
Mark Zuckerberg, a 36-year-old, self-made billionaire is presently the youngest individual on planet earth to ever be worth at least $100 billion. The leading millennial is the co-founder and chief executive of Facebook, the world’s biggest social media company.
At press time, his current valuation stands at $104 billion, as he is presently the fifth richest individual on earth.
The $780 billion valued social media juggernaut, owners of Instagram, WhatsApp business has over 2.5 billion monthly users. It’s initial public offering about a decade ago was the largest-ever technology IPO at the time.
Zuckerberg’s present wealth valuation can buy 60.2 million troy ounces of gold or about 1.52 billion barrels of crude oil. He currently has about $2.93 billion in cash and the majority of Zuckerberg’s fortune is derived from a 13% stake in Facebook. The 36-year-old billionaire had some day ago revealed plans in giving away about 99% of his Facebook shares over his lifetime, according to a December 2015 SEC filing.
In addition, the centi-billionaire is known for modesty amid his high wealth valuation on the account that he drives an affordable car and wears basic clothes but appears to have a high taste for premium real estate properties.
Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have over the years invested billions of dollars into childhood education and medical research.
Meanwhile, the American-based billionaire announced about a day ago that Facebook plans to support people get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. He said:
“We’re launching a global campaign to help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines.
“First, we’re launching a tool that shows you when and where you can get vaccinated and gives you a link to make an appointment. This will be in the Covid Information Center, which we’ll show people right in their News Feed. We’ve already seen people use Facebook to find vaccination appointments, so this should enable millions of more people to do the same.
“Second, we’re bringing the Covid Information Center to Instagram, and we’ll show it to people prominently there too.
“Third, we’re working with health authorities and governments to expand their WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for vaccines. More than 3 billion messages related to Covid have already been sent by governments, non-profits, and international organizations to citizens through official WhatsApp chatbots, so this update will help with the vaccination effort as well.”
