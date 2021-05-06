Hospitality & Travel
NGX lauds Transcorp Hotels over operational efficiency
Transcorp Hotels Plc achieved business continuity by enhancing the organization’s operational efficiency.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has lauded the efforts made by the Board and Management of Transcorp Hotels Plc towards achieving business continuity by enhancing the organization’s operational efficiency.
NGX also congratulated the Group on the successful unveiling of new product lines and efforts towards repositioning the organization, thereby reassuring investor confidence in the company.
This was disclosed by the Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr Olumide Bolumole, when the management of the Hotel led by the Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Transcorp Hotels, Mrs Dupe Olusola, presented its Facts Behind the Figures to capital market stakeholders.
Speaking at the event, Mr Bolumole said, “Recently, NGX hosted the CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs Dupe Olusola to a digital Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the formal listing of their ₦10Billion rights issue.
We are pleased that Transcorp Hotels has again chosen to utilise our platform to engage the market about the financial performance as well as strategic and operational developments within the organization.
What Transcorp is saying
Olusola noted that “Despite the adverse effect of the COVID 19 pandemic on all our business segments, Transcorp Hotels Plc remained resilient and took a critical and fundamental decision to remain open and maintain operations at both the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar.
Our primary goal was to survive as individuals and as a business, to adapt and to thrive in a new, changing, and unprecedented environment. Post-COVID-19 starting from September, we recorded an improvement in all our KPIs as compared with the industry performance.
Today, leisure has become very important to us more than ever. As a hospitality business, we will constantly continue to challenge ourselves to ensure that we meet the diverse customer needs and provide excellent experience across all touchpoints.”
What you should know
Given that information asymmetry affects the decision-making of investors, NGX continues to encourage more issuers to take advantage of its platform to deliver timely, relevant, and accurate information to the market.
Business
Reps to investigate train ticket racketeering after Nairametrics report
Lawmakers allegedly found that ticket racketeering is done by operators of the Abuja and Kaduna railway stations.
Legislators in the House of Representatives are set to investigate alleged railway ticket racketeering after Nairametrics uncovered the menace in a special report in March.
The House of Representatives resolved to do this after they allegedly found that ticket racketeering activities were being carried out by operators of the Abuja and Kaduna railway stations.
READ: Nigerians lament over hike in train fare caused by black market racketeering
What lawmakers are saying about racketeering
Zayyad Ibrahim of APC from Kaduna at the plenary, on Tuesday, said:
“The e-Ticketing System for the Abuja-Kaduna train services enabled commuters to book tickets online, thus curbing ticket racketeering and the stress of purchasing tickets at the train stations.
“[We are] concerned that ticket racketeering, which the e-Ticketing System sought to eradicate, is still going on unabated, as tickets can no longer be adequately accessed online due to the mischievous activities of some people, who buy wholesale tickets and resell to passengers at exorbitant prices.
“Taking cognizance of the fact that if the activities of racketeers are not curbed, passengers will continue to be denied the privilege of accessing the train services as, sometimes, a train may leave the station without carrying the required number of passengers, because the tickets are not accessible or affordable to the majority of passengers.”
READ: Sanwo-Olu says Lagos rail projects will cost over N100 billion
The House urged the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to strengthen their internal mechanisms with a view to eradicating ticket racketeering.
In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, mandated the Committee on Land Transport to investigate the matter and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.
What you should know about the e-Ticketing system
The Abuja-Kaduna train services were officially commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on 26th July 2016, to provide an alternative to road transportation in the area.
There had been a tremendous increase in passengers at Idu and Kubwa stations in Abuja, as well as at Rigasa in Kaduna, due to increased patronage following security challenges on the Abuja and Kaduna Expressway. But it appears that that the increase in passengers led to ticket-racketeering, an ugly practice.
READ: Train 7 project: NLNG reacts after NNPC, others delay decision
On March 16, 2021, Nairametrics published a special report where Nigerians lamented over the recent hike in train fares, which many of them said was illegal.
Aside from the difficulties and over 100% hike in the fares, most of the victims, who spoke with Nairametrics, urged the Federal Government through the Rotimi Amaechi-led Ministry of Transportation to investigate the allegations and expose the activities of the corrupt individuals involved in the menace.
Hospitality & Travel
How Air Peace, other airlines restrategised to cut costs for survival
There is a paradigm shift, as airlines are beginning to realise they can’t use some aircrafts for short flights.
Operators in the Nigerian air space have witnessed several difficulties due to some operational challenges, precipitated by what most of them describe as an unfriendly business environment.
While some of the challenges like scarcity of forex and high maintenance cost are still creating holes in operators’ pockets, most of the airlines have made smarter moves to reduce some of their operational costs.
This was disclosed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the airlines. According to its Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu, the airlines have re-strategized by using cost-effective aircraft for business.
READ: Why new airlines find it difficult to get certified, fly in Nigeria – NCAA
He said, “Already, there is a paradigm shift. People are beginning to realize you can’t use Boeing 737 aircraft for short flights. I can see Air Peace has got an E-195, and he plans to replace all the B737 in the long term. United Nigeria is using Embraer 145. Green Africa is using ATR 42, 72.
“There is one that has started processing its documents; he wants to use Embraer 145. Chanchangi wants to come back and they want to use ATR. The demand is there. The thinking is changing because this B737 business is not working for us. It is going to take a while but it is a positive change in the industry.”
Green Africa, NG Eagle adopt cheaper means
Green Africa Airways, NG Eagle and other airlines coming up are already thinking smarter than their counterparts, as some of them have adopted cheaper administrative costs.
Instead of setting up glamorous offices in major commercial cities across the country like some older airlines, the new ones have decided to only set up offices in a few cities.
They plan to open offices in Lagos and Abuja, while they operate through contract agents, who would earn commissions on patrons, across other cities.
READ: The man singlehandedly changing the aviation industry narrative
A source in Green Africa who prefers anonymity told Nairametrics that the airline did not plan to employ more than 15 staff across the country.
“We are only employing less than 20 direct staff but will get more contract staff to do more work. Most of the other jobs will be outsourced. The era of employing scores of staff and paying them fortunes for the same jobs agents and temporary workers can do is gone. To survive during difficult times, we must implement certain measures,” the source revealed.
When will the sector come out of the woods?
One of the major challenges frustrating operators is the cost of maintaining their aircraft, especially as they have to fly them to Europe for servicing.
To address this, the NCAA boss said the government was working on setting up a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul hanger (MRO) in Nigeria.
He said, “You know airlines go to Europe for maintenance, but when we have MRO, it creates employment. You just roll in your aircraft and do your maintenance in there in Naira.
You don’t have to go to CBN looking for $100,000. It takes you six to seven biddings and your aircraft is on the ground for two months while you are waiting for money. These are part of the processes and strategies that are being put together to help the industry grow.”
READ: How air passengers can save more as Nigerian fares rise by 100% in 30 days
What you need to know about airline operations
A week ago, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Aviation sector had witnessed the good, the bad, and the ugly. It had changed from a sector that could boast of about 40 active domestic airlines, to an ailing sector with only 23 active domestic airlines.
A great number of them either folded up due to operational pressure or were taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) due to illiquidity.
Some of the challenges are lack of good corporate governance, bailout funds, unfriendly business environment, high cost, and nature of maintenance, among others.
