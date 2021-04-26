Personal Finance
How to earn over 20% ROI in real estate in Nigeria
With an open mind, an investment coach, the right network and some optimism, you can maximize profits in the Nigerian real estate sector.
A set goal with a purpose is the first best thing that you can do to milk the most profit from your investment in real estate. Your goal shows the kind of value or returns that you are looking to derive from your investment in real estate and also determines the kind of opportunity that you should consider investing in.
Investment in real estate has the potential to deliver two kinds of return. Some investment opportunities by chance deliver both at the same time. While most times, an investor must choose the exact return they wish to have and find real estate investment opportunities based on their goal.
The two kinds of return are:
- Sentimental return: An example of this return can be to have bragging rights, brand perception, making a loved one happy, preventing physical stress, gaining access to a community etc. Investors for sentimental value are often passive about investing. They do not mind if a property comes expensive with no potential for a great cash return. So long as it fulfils an emotional desire.
- Many of the real estate options available are designed to deliver this kind of return. This means that you will easily find land or house deals that make you feel great for buying.
- Monetary return: It is first and only about the money. Investors who invest for money, care less about sentiments. They are more logical and have their eyes on the numbers. If the numbers are not adding up, they will not consider a real estate asset for investment. This class of investors are actively looking out for opportunities that multiply their money.
The type of real estate investment that delivers great monetary value is oftentimes not commonly found. Therefore, in this article, I will be listing two of such real estate opportunities for monetary value investors and why you should consider them.
1. Raw or non-end-user real estate opportunities: An end-user real estate is a final product. End-user real estate products are designed to deliver sentimental value. You can barely do modifications or create cash value around it. You will have to use it as it is till you no longer want it. An example of end-user real estate is a flat in a low-cost housing scheme and some of the semi-luxury or high-end luxury houses around.
Non-end-user real estate has at least 2 cash creating points in the lifecycle of the asset. A few scenarios of non-end-user real estate with cash-creating or monetary value points are:
- Buying a piece of an undeveloped yet secured parcel of land near the new RCCG auditorium for say ₦2,500,000 per plot from a primary buyer to sell at ₦5,000,000 after 2 or 3 years to someone who desires to build their home in this strategic location is investing for monetary value. Opportunities such as this most times come in unexpected shapes and colours. Note that there are loads of offers on this axis and the majority are end-user designed.
- Buying a plot of land in Idado for say ₦75,000,000.00 and developing 3 units of semi-luxury houses to sell at ₦75,000,000.00 each is investing for monetary value.
- Buying or building a block of 6 units of 3 bedrooms flat for about ₦70,000,000 in a location like Gbagada and renting it out at ₦1,200,000 per unit per annum puts some ₦7,200,000 in your pocket per annum.
Now let’s see a few end-user designed real estate:
- Buying a unit of finished property for ₦75,000,000.00 which you can not rent out for more than ₦3,000,000.00 per annum or sell at 10% above buying rate after 2 years is buying for sentimental value.
- Buying a flat in a block of flats where AirBnB is not feasible or with low patronage is not an investment for monetary returns.
2. Off-plan real estate: This type of real estate is one that most times evokes scepticism.
Yet, it is one of the options that deliver great returns to an investor when you find a credible developer willing to let you in on the juice. Of course, not all off-plan locations or projects have the potential to deliver returns.
Investing in off-plan projects in a location like Ogudu GRA or Magodo GRA delivers an ROI of upwards of 20% per annum. This is because land is scarce in these locations yet middle-class families desire to own homes and live in these locations while existing owners are not ready to let go just yet.
Money-making opportunities abound in real estate in Nigeria. With an open mind, an investment coach, the right network and some optimism, you can maximize profits in the Nigerian real estate sector.
Financial Literacy
How to move from a decent salary to a lucrative income (Part 2)
Investing without risk protection and losing money through investment is the fastest way to postpone your own financial freedom.
Hello friends, to catch up on this topic, you can read up on the first part by clicking here. Now let’s continue…
There are only two ways to earn extra income. The first way is within your current job and the second is from outside sources.
Earning Extra Income within your Job
To earn an extra income within your job you need to develop high-income skills and move towards adding value that has a measurable and direct impact on the company’s revenue and profit. You must also be willing to embrace a higher workload and responsibility. Because as far as the career world is concerned, income and workload go together. This is the sad truth that most people are trying to dodge. Especially if they are already drowning in workload or do not like their jobs.
According to a global poll by Gallup, an American analytics company, 15% of the world’s one billion full-time workers are happy in their jobs. A monumental 85% of people are unhappy in their jobs. The last thing a person who is unhappy in their job wants to do is embrace extra workload.
READ: How to move from middle class to upper class (Part 2)
So this income-earning path may not work for you if you are among the 85%. This path is for people who love their jobs and are in alignment with their work. For these people, there are three things they need to do. First, they need to identify the position they want to reach. Understand what it will take to get to that position. Know how the person who is sitting in that position got there, and discover the fastest way to get there.
Second, they must assess the distance between where they are and where they want to be. They must evaluate the qualification and competence they have versus what is needed for this role. They must also understand how they can get there and how long it will take.
And third, they must get a sponsor or mentor within and outside the organization who sits in the same or a higher position than the position they admire. This is because it is easier to be pulled up by these people than attempt to climb up yourself. You need the guidance of the people who have taken the path that you are about to take. But make no mistakes, attracting the attention of these people require that you must first become a person of visible value. Your value must be visible and impressionable on the people you are trying to attract. And you must be willing to initiate the relationship in certain instances by offering value.
READ: 8 Ways to set yourself up for financial freedom in your 20s
But if working harder and increasing your workload at your current job is not for you. There are two other options to choose from. The first is to find another job where you can embrace more work. And the second is to look to outside sources of side hustles that can facilitate your exit.
To get a better job, the fastest way is to become the person that better jobs are looking for. You must become a person of high value and work on your relationships. You must also apply the three steps highlighted above for rising within your organization.
To exit the career world successfully and never look back, there are three things you must do. The first is to get your finances right. You must never exit from a stable income to no income. To get started you must work towards building solid cash reserves that can sustain you for 12-24 months. Once you have this cash reserve or investment you are ready for the next step. The next step is to develop high-income skills. If you are ever going to succeed in the outside world you need high-income skills. The third step is to choose one of the four outside sources described below.
The FOUR outside income sources
There are four broad paths to follow if you want to earn extra income outside your job. The first is the Passion Path. The second is the Money Path. The third is the Purpose Path. And the fourth is the Solved Personal Problem Path. Below, I explain each of these paths in detail.
The Passion Path
The passion path is any path to earning extra income that is focused on following your passion. Your passion is what you love to do and what comes naturally to you. You would think that following this path would be easy. But it’s not. And there are a few reasons for this. First, most passion paths are low-income producing. This means that they can hardly make you wealthy. Second, making a passion profitable can take time. And sometimes a passion is just a hobby and cannot produce any income. This is why the advice to follow your passion may be misleading. I will rather say follow your Purpose. And there is a huge difference between the two. To follow the passion path, you must answer the following questions.
The first question, is this passion wealth-producing in nature? Second, has this passion produced many millionaires or billionaires? Third, how long did it take for those that succeeded in this passion to become millionaires? If the passion you choose is not profitable. You may pursue the passion after you have made money through other paths.
The Money Path
The money path is similar to the unhappy job path. It is any path that you are solely in for the money. It usually comes in the form of a business and like any other path like it, the end road is stress and unhappiness. You may make money but you will also end up miserable, unhappy and bored. And the stress on this path could damage your health in the process. This path is also likely to affect your efficiency at work if done part-time as it requires enormous time and energy investments. If you must follow this path, do it for the short term. And know that this path is bankrupt of lasting happiness and fulfilment.
The Purpose Path
The purpose path is doing work that is aligned with your purpose. Purposeful work is doing what you are designed to do and not necessarily what comes naturally to you. A knife is designed to cut and not to be put on a decorating table. Similarly, a bird is designed to fly and not to be put in a cage. Once you do work that is aligned with your purpose you will struggle less and have fun more. Purposeful work is also focused on making an impact, serving humanity, and making the world a better place. When you discover your purpose, you begin to live a stress-free life. Your work becomes more like leisure. And you achieve wealth, happiness, and fulfilment. However, Starting and succeeding in this path takes enormous hard work, discipline, and sacrifice. It is not a path that you can do successfully part-time. To really succeed in this path, you must face it full-time.
The Solved Personal Problem Path
The solved personal problem path is any path that you have taken or are taking to solve a problem. If you have solved a personal nagging problem in your life that affects many other people then you could use your experience to help others and earn extra income. There are four elements that must be present to succeed in this path. First, you must be solving or must have already solved the problem for yourself. This will ensure that you have the confidence and authenticity to tell others about it. Second, this problem must affect a lot of other people. Third, the industry or company with the product or service that can help these people must be willing to pay you high income. That is, it must be a lucrative industry or a company where earning a high income is possible. And fourth, the speed of earning an income should be fast and the workload should be minimal.
This path, unlike other paths, does not require you to create your own products and services or build your own brand reputation. You can leverage the brand reputation of the company you work with. This is also the only path that has the advantage of a high income for a small workload. All you need to do is tell others about your own experience, help them take the right steps through the solution provider, and you are paid high income. It is the fastest way to earn high income, although not all industries offer this opportunity. The solved personal problem path is also the only path that you can comfortably combine with other paths. You can also use it to facilitate your exit from the career world.
Step 4. Preserve the Income that You Earn
The best way to create a lucrative income is not just to earn a high income but to preserve a big part of the income that you earn and then grow this path through investing. You must be able to control the side that brings in income as well as the sides where income can be lost. This is why income preservation is important. If you earn income and lose income, you are like a financial treadmill or someone suffering from financial diarrhoea. Managing your finances this way will only delay your financial freedom. If you want to achieve financial freedom you must keep, grow and preserve a major part of your income. And there are three problems I see that prevent people from preserving their income.
The first is maintaining a decent lifestyle that keeps savings below the 25% mark. The second is investment losses. And the third is investment risks. If you save below 25% of your income you are not preserving enough income for financial freedom. And if you lose money through investing, you are a victim of your own greed. You are going for gaseous and liquid investments instead of first building a solid investment foundation. Liquid investments are investments that go up and down with the economy. Gaseous investment is an investment that can disappear at any time. Solid investments are stable, high returns but long-term investments that are difficult to lose. If you fail to first build a solid and stable investment base before going after unstable investments, you will keep losing money, pilling up regrets, and at some point, give up. There is a reason why the foundation of every house is stable and there is also a reason why rich people rarely take the kind of investment risk that poor people take. Losing money through investing is never the fault of the investment. It is the fault of the investor who is investing with a losing plan. The best way to invest is to invest in ways that advance you towards your goals and not take you back and forth. Progressive investing is how wealthy people invest.
The other thing that can destroy your savings is failing to protect your investments from the devaluation risk. If your investments and savings lose their value due to a lack of protection from inflation or economic fluctuation, you have simply cancelled all the hard work that you have done. Thus, investing without risk protection and losing money through investment is the fastest way to postpone your own financial freedom.
Achieving financial freedom may be everyone’s dream but only a few people have the balls to pursue it. To attain financial freedom, you must pursue all the elements discussed last week in the first part of this article and also those discussed in this concluding part.
If you need help implementing any of the elements discussed in this article, send an email to [email protected] to learn more.
About the author
Grace Agada is a recognized leading Financial Expert on Nigerian Soil. She is a Renowned Speaker, Author, and Column Contributor in Punch Newspaper, This Day Newspaper, Vanguard newspaper, Business Day Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, The Tribune Newspaper, and Online Platforms like Nairametrics, Proshare, and Bellanaija. Grace is the author of “The Financial Freedom MBA Program, “The Passive Income Retirement Blueprint” and “The Wealthy Business Blueprint” for Advisors, Consultants, and Coaches who want to get off the roller coaster of irregular income. Grace is on a mission to shrink the middle class and populate the upper class. Her ultimate goal is to create a tribe of professionals that are thriving in any economy. Grace has been featured on BBC Africa. Business Day TV. Inspiration FM. and inside Naijatv. She has consulted for Numerous Top Organizations, Company Directors, Senior Executives, and Top performing Professionals.
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk’s top 3 advice to young entrepreneurs
Elon Musk is not 50 yet but he has founded 3 cutting-edge companies and is currently the second richest man in the world.
Elon Musk is by no means an ordinary individual. He is not 50 yet and he has founded 3 cutting-edge companies and is currently the second richest man in the world.
He also makes out time from his busy schedule to grant interviews and share his knowledge and insights with his millions of fans all over the world. He has said a lot over the years but we were able to pick the three most recurring pieces of advice he gives in his interviews.
READ: Elon Musk loses an estimated $6bn after a Tesla car accident killed two people
Work super hard
Across various Elon Musk interviews, he repeatedly stressed the need for every entrepreneur to have strong work ethics. He believes hard work is really important if one wants to be successful in what they do. He has a practical explanation of how hard work can make a lot of difference.
Elon Musk Speaks
“You have to work hard every waking hour. If you do simple math’s on this. If someone else is working 50 hours a week and you are doing 100 hours a week. You will be able to get twice as much done in a single year than the other person.”
READ: Blue Origin Vs Space X: Bezos and Musk’s subtle battle for supremacy
Be obsessed with what you do
Elon Musk works 100 hours a week. You really can’t work that long on something you don’t like or are not obsessed about. He stressed the importance of this while noting that life is too short to be stuck doing what you don’t love doing.
Elon Musk Speaks
“Even if you are the best of the best in what you do. There is always a chance of failure. So I think it is important that you really like what you do. If you like what you do, you will think about it even when you are not working. It is something that your mind is drawn to. If you don’t like it then you really just can’t make it work.”
READ: How to stay employable amidst massive unemployment
Take risk early in life
Elon Musk’s advice to young graduates and entrepreneurs is to do something bold and daring early in life before the obligations of being an adult or a parent sets in. While addressing fresh graduates in a graduation ceremony he had this to say.
“Now is the time to take the risk, you don’t have kids. As you get older your obligations increase. Once you have a family you start taking risks not just for yourself but for your family as well and it’s much harder.”
What you should know
Elon Musk founded and sold 3 companies for a record $2bn before Tesla and Space X. He now works 85 hours a week claiming that he is trying to slow down as he gets older.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Group Plc announces appointment of 4 executives across the group.
- Daar Communications Plc reports a loss of N144.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Glaxo SmithKline proposes dividend worth N478.4 million for shareholders.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by over 260% to N100.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Stanbic IBTC profit plunges by over 45% to N11.3 billion in Q1 2021.