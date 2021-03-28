Business
Lagos moves against ‘briefcase’ real estate agents, developers, to protect professionals
The Lagos State Government has urged Lagosians to support its efforts to eliminate fraudulent practices in the real estate industry.
The Lagos State Government has moved against briefcase real estate agents/property developers and artisans saying it will not allow them to take over the real estate sector to the detriment of professionals in the state.
This is as the state government has urged Lagosians to support its efforts to eliminate fraudulent practices in the Real Estate Industry by patronising registered Real Estate Practitioners/Property Developers.
The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka made this known on Friday, March 26, 2020, while reviewing Real Estate practice in the state during an online interview session with Thinkmint Nigeria – a marketing and communications company.
What the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Housing is saying
Benson-Awoyinka in her statement said, “We should not allow ‘briefcase’ Real Estate Agents/Property Developers and Artisans take over the Real Estate Sector to the detriment of professionals that abound across the State.’’
While noting that Real Estate is not only about buying and selling properties but also about the provision of quality services to potential clients, she advised stakeholders in the sector to leverage the limitless opportunities in the value chain of the sector.
The Special Adviser stated that the Mega City Status of the State necessitated the establishment of the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) for the safety of residents and investors, and the protection of the interest of players in the Real Estate industry, adding that with the Agency as the regulator, there would be maximum value and Return On Investment for investors in the industry.
Benson-Awoyinka who described Real Estate as Lagos State’s goldmine maintained that the sector must be protected and public trust restored for the genuine practitioners to have a deep penetration of the Real Estate Market.
She said, “With the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, 22nd March 2021, which affirmed the constitutionality of the Lagos State Government, through Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), to regulate the sector in the State, the Agency has legal right to sanitise the real estate sector for increased growth and more investment opportunities across the State.’’
She also revealed that a bill has been sent to the State Assembly for inclusion of the Foreclosure Clause in the Lagos State Mortgage Law. This is part of the governor’s efforts at increasing investor confidence and transparency in the sector.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a bid to sanitize the real estate sector, the Lagos state government, in June 2020, announced a mandatory registration for real estate practitioners like house agents, property developers and professionals in the sector, with the state.
- The state government through the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), launched a website and registration database for real estate practitioners in Lagos State as part of efforts to checkmate the activities of fraudsters in the sector.
- The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had approved the change of name of the government department, from Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department to Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).
- The state government also recently enacted a Law, Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Regulatory Authority Law, which will curb activities of unscrupulous real estate agents and those who pose as estate developers to scam investors.
- Although, the department has now been upgraded to an agency called Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA). The regulatory agency will coordinate, monitor and regulate the activities of practitioners in the real estate business in Lagos.
The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has urged residents of the State to support the State Government's efforts to eliminate fraudulent practices in the Real Estate Industry by patronising registered Real Estate Practitioners.
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 26, 2021
Business
Nigerians will soon use their gold as collateral for loans – Minister
Interested bank customers can approach the bank, drop the gold in its vault and collect a certificate to that effect.
Banks will soon allow Nigerians, especially owners of Small and Medium Enterprises, to use their gold jewellery as collateral for loan facilities.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, on Sunday.
Adegbite explained that his ministry has decided to revive the industry and at the same time create opportunities for Nigerians, especially SMEs, to raise funds for their businesses.
He said, “We are discussing with some financial institutions to create products to accept the gold jewellery from Nigerians and give them credit that is within the worth of the commodity.”
READ: How Nigeria discovered gold along Abuja-Nassarawa axis – Minister
How it works
The Minister explained that all interested Nigerians need to do is to approach the bank, drop the gold in its vault and collect a certificate to that effect.
According to him, the certificate can be used to obtain a loan from either the same bank where the jewellery was deposited or another financial institution. When the bank has been refunded, the individual gets his certificate/gold back.
Business
Terrorists bomb power supply infrastructure again, disrupt electricity supply to Maiduguri
Insurgents reportedly chain-bombed two towers; T152 and T153, on the same line route of a previous incident.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria disclosed that terrorists have once again disrupted the electricity supply to Maiduguri through vandalisation of key power supply infrastructure, less than a week after it restored power supply to the state capital.
This was disclosed in a statement by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, who cited that two towers were attacked early Saturday morning, but the company was doing its best to restore power.
READ: Terrorism: Nigeria records 39.1% reduction in deaths – GTI Report
“The incident which occurred at about 5.56 a.m. on March 27 again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs. This time, the insurgents chain-bombed two other towers; T152 and T153 on the same line route of the other incident,” she said.
What you should know: The TCN disclosed last week that it restored power to Maiduguri after 2 months outage following the vandalization of three towers in Jakana area of Maiduguri on January 26, 2021 by terrorists.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc reports a 129% increase in profit for 9M 2020.
- Ikeja Hotel Plc reports loss of N6.72 billion in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: FCMB posts profit after tax of N19.6 billion.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.