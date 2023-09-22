On Thursday, The Presidency said President Bola Tinubu became the first African President to ring the closing bell at the world’s second-largest stock exchange, the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ).

This was disclosed through the Special Adviser of Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Is Tinubu the first?

Checks by Nairametrics reveal that President Tinubu is not the first African President to ring the closing bell at NASDAQ.

On September 21, 2011, President Kikwete of Tanzania rang the closing bell at NASDAQ in the presence of First Ladies Health Ministers, and Global Health Leaders.

President Kikwete rang the bell in honour of Global Health Commitments for Women’s Health and Women’s Cancers at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City’s Times Square.

Here’s an excerpt from NASDAQ’s official website ahead of the bell-ringing ceremony by the Tanzanian President:

“Global Health Leaders will announce Global Health Commitments for Women’s Health and Women’s Cancers at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City’s Times Square.

In honour of the occasion, President Kikwete of Tanzania, First Ladies and Health Ministers, and Global Health Leaders will officially ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell.”

The Verdict

Based on available information, President Bola Tinubu is not the first African President to ring the closing bell at NASDAQ Stock Exchange.