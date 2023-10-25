Nollywood’s Ijogbon, directed by ace filmmaker and producer, Kunle Afolayan has ranked 6th on Netflix Non-English titles globally.

This impressive feat extends further, as “Ijogbon” continues to hold its ground among the top 10 non-English films on a global scale.

This latest Netflix offering, “Ijogbon” has taken the Nigerian streaming scene by storm, emerging as the most-watched title on Netflix over the past two weeks.

According to recent data tracked on Netflix, the movie has recorded 5.7 million hours of views from an audience of 2.9 million viewers.

This notable achievement thus secured its position as the sixth most-watched non-English film worldwide between October 16 and 22, 2023.

“Ijogbon” remains the sole Nigerian representative in this elite category, pitting itself against offerings from the Hollywood and Bollywood arenas.

In its opening week from October 13 to 15, 2023, “Ijogbon” raked up about 4.2 million hours of views, placing it at the eighth spot on the global chart.

More insight

Directed by the acclaimed Kunle Afolayan, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade, Manuel Bimbo, Yemi Solade, Sam Dede, Gregory Ojefua, Saeed Mallam, Femi Branch, Femi Adebayo, and Dorathy Bachor.

“Ijogbon” now proudly holds the title of the most-watched Netflix film in Nigeria and has also made waves internationally.

It has not only secured its place in the top 10 in nine additional countries but has climbed to the 15th spot in the following nations: the Bahamas, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.

All of this remarkable success has been achieved within just two weeks of its debut on October 13, 2023. It remains to be seen how high “Ijogbon” will ascend on the global stage.

“Ijogbon” was written by Tunde Babalola, “Ijogbon” captures the tale of four teenagers portrayed by Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Fawaz of Ikorodu Boiz, and Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa, hailing from the rustic village of Oyo Oke in southwestern Nigeria.