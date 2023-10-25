The Lagos State Government through the operatives of the Lagos Central Business Districts (CBD) have dislodged commercial drivers and traders who have been constituting nuisance and are a menace on Carter Bridge.

This followed the vacation order which was given by the Lagos State Government to all occupants of bridges in the state over a week ago.

In his reaction to the removal exercise, the Special Adviser on Central Business Districts (CBD), Mrs. Bola Olumegbon Lawal noted that the dislodgement of traders and vehicles parked on the bridge is essential to restoring order on the roads and enhancing the well-being of residents around the axis.

Warns defaulters

Olumegbon stated that the agency will not tolerate the practice of commercial drivers using the Carter and Apongbon bridges as their loading bay and traders displaying their wares for sale thereby preventing the free flow of traffic and endangering the structural stability of the bridge.

The Special Adviser also cautioned vehicle owners and traders to desist from parking and trading on all bridges while warning that defaulters would have their vehicles impounded.

Meanwhile, the aagency has also intensified the removal of all makeshift shops and iron kiosks erected on walkways and drainage alignments within the Island Business District. The clean-up exercise which started last week is already improving the aesthetics of the Lagos Island Business District.

What you should know

Recall that on October 16, 2023, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Sola Giwa, on behalf of the Lagos State Government issued a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ to motorists and commercial bus drivers operating on top of bridges across the State.

Giwa explained that despite several warnings, motorists, commercial bus drivers had continued to defy government orders and causing serious obstructions around these bridges, negatively impacting the integrity of the bridges and traffic.

The Special Adviser insisted that every motorist/commercial bus driver operating along ‘Apongbon’ and ‘Idumota’ (Cater)Bridges, ‘Elegbata: ‘Ebute-Ero’ and ‘Ejalonibu’ must as a matter of urgency vacate these areas as the relevant government agencies would commence strict enforcement operation immediately after the expiration of this ultimatum until zero tolerance is achieved across the state”