Business News
CBN, First Bank on collision course over removal of MD/CEO
Sources in First Bank accuse CBN of meddling in its internal affairs.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued the Board of First Bank Ltd, one of Nigeria’s oldest banks a query for the removal of its CEO.
On Wednesday the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited revealed it had appointed Gbenga Shobo as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment was disclosed in a statement made by the bank’s Chairman, Ibukun Awosika.
However, in an apparent leak, a letter from the central bank to First Bank revealed a query from the former to the latter expressing concern that the appointment of Shobo was done without the approval of the apex bank.
“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to media reports that the Board of Directors has approved the removal of the current Managing Director of the bank, Dr. Sola Adeduntan, and appointed a successor to replace him. The CBN notes with concern that the action was taken without due consultation with the regulatory authorities, especially given the systemic importance of First Bank Ltd.”
The CBN also claimed that the tenure of Mr. Adedutan was yet to expire (bank MD’s have a maximum 10 years) and that they were also not aware of any misconduct of the former MD and as such there was no justification for his removal.
“Given that the tenure of Dr. Adeduntan is yet to expire and the CBN was not made aware of any report from the Board indicting the Managing Director of any wrong-doing or misconduct, there appears to be no apparent justification for the precipitate removal.”
However, sources within the bank informed Nairametrics that First Bank has a maximum of 6 years tenure for its MDs in line with its succession plans. They also claimed the CBN is meddling in its internal affairs as the removal of the MD is in line with its succession plans and also does not exceed CBNs maximum of 10 years.
“First Bank followed its corporate governance framework in its change of leadership and appointment of new executive directors. No Managing Director in the 127 years history of FirstBank has ever attempted a tenure extension. Why now?”
Another source who did not want to be mentioned as they were not authorized to do so lamented that “Adeduntan’s term formally ends in June this year after 2 terms of 3 years each. Leaving early is in line with the bank’s succession planning. When he was appointed 6 years ago and a DMD role was created, the erstwhile FirstBank Managing Director knew the DMD would succeed him and this is what has happened. This is corporate governance at its best.”
However, the apex bank in the leaked letter also suggested that it had provided First Bank with “regulatory forbearance” which can be interpreted as a bailout subliminally indicating that it has a say in the operations of the bank.
“We are particularly concerned because the action is coming at a time the CBN has provided various regulatory forbearances and liquidity support to reposition the bank which has enhanced its asset quality, capital adequacy and liquidity ratios amongst other prudential indicators. It is also curious to observe that the sudden removal of the MD/CEO was done about eight months to the expiry of his second tenure which is due on December 31, 2021. The removal of a sitting MD/CEO of a systemically important bank that has been under regulatory forbearance for 5 to 6 years without prior consultation and justifiable basis has dire implications for the bank and also portends significant risks to the stability of the financial system.”
Sources within the bank also allude without proof that the involvement of the central bank in this matter may also be due to First Bank’s support of Flutterwave which may have angered CBN.
“Is this payback for FirstBank for supporting and enabling Flutterwave and other tech companies? FirstBank MD-Designate, Gbenga Shobo created a revolution by partnering with Flutterwave and other tech companies. Is this payback? The CBN Governor must be called to order. This is not a banana economy. We need to preserve the FirstBank heritage with its seamless succession planning.”
It is unclear how this matter will end but stemming from experience, we will not be surprised if this matter ends in court in a few days. The Central Bank has often controversially delved into board-related issues such as appointments and even firing of all or some Board members for what it perceives as severe infractions.
And as expected, it ended its query to the bank with a threat to the board if the decision to remove Adeduntan is not reversed.
“In light of the foregoing, you are required to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against the Board for hastily removing the MD/CEO and failing to give prior notice to the CBN before announcing the management change in the media.”
Real Estate and Construction
Why NSE placed Resort Savings & Loans, 2 others on restructuring status
The companies were suspended in pursuant to the provisions of Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of The Exchange.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange has placed Resort Savings and Loans (Mortgage firm), Union Homes, and Aso Savings & Loans on restructuring status.
This was disclosed by the Exchange in its X-Compliance Report, released last Friday and seen by Nairametrics.
Why they were asked to restructure
The Exchange approved their restructuring after it suspended trading in the shares of the three companies for failing to file their financials with the bourse between 2017 and 2020.
The companies were suspended pursuant to the provisions of Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of The Exchange (Issuers’ Rules).
The Rule provides, “If an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period, The Exchange will send to the Issuer a “Second Filing Deficiency Notification” within two (2) business days after the end of the Cure Period; suspend trading in the Issuer’s securities; and notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Market within twenty- four (24) hours of the suspension.”
What it means for the trio
The restructuring status means that the companies need to boost their liquidity after failing to file their financial reports with the Exchange. For instance, Union Homes Savings & Loans, and Aso Savings & Loans have not sent their 2014 – 2019 audited results to the exchange for obvious reasons.
Findings by Nairametrics have revealed that the companies are currently going through hard times related to financial misappropriation.
Resort Savings and Loans
A few years back, the Chairman of Resort Savings and Loans, Senator Sunday Fajinmi, had reportedly invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the former management of the firm over allegations of fraud.
Also, some depositors of the company alleged that the new management, which promised to refund their deposits within two months after take-over, had abandoned them, adding that the new management equally lacked good corporate governance.
Aso Savings & Loans
Nairametrics found that the results of the company used to be frequently posted until 2012. Between 2013 and 2016, the financials are missing even on the site of the firm. In 2016 and 2017, Aso Savings posted a summary of its first-quarter interim statements.
It managed to grow its PBT from a loss of N12.4 million as at March 2016 to a profit before tax of N10.4 million by end of March 2017, as well as witness the increase of the bank’s total liabilities from N73.3 billion to N76.6 billion within the same period.
Union Homes
Like Aso Savings, Union Homes has not been consistent in posting its results. The last time its investors and stakeholders heard from the bank was in 2015 when it posted its Q3 2015 unaudited account. It posted a loss after tax of N67 million, lower than the N1.3 billion declared in 2014. The bank’s total liabilities also stood at N36.2 billion.
What you should know
In December 2020, Nairametrics reported that Camey & Rock Business Consulting executed a share purchase agreement with Resort Savings and Loans Plc, worth N4.3 billion.
This is according to a notification sent by the latter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market yesterday and seen by Nairametrics.
The cash involved in the deal is scheduled to be injected in tranches. Also, activities related to the transactions are still ongoing.
In order to resolve some administrative and basic regulatory issues, Camey & Rock called for an extension from CBN to enable it conclude the recapitalization exercise of the bank outside the deadline of 31 December, 2020 to 30 June, 2021.
Energy
Gas Flaring: Nigeria and 6 others are top gas flaring countries – World Bank
Nigeria and 6 others have been listed by the World Bank as top gas flaring countries in the world in the past decade.
The World Bank stated that Nigeria alongside, Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Algeria and Venezuela were the highest gas flaring nation in the world in the past ten years.
The World Bank disclosed this in its gas flaring satellite data for 2020, through its World Bank Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR) on Wednesday in Washington DC.
The bank disclosed that the satellite launched in 2012 has tracked flaring from the countries mentioned, which produce 40% of global crude oil output but account for 65% of all flared gasses.
“This trend is indicative of ongoing, though differing challenges facing these countries. For example, the U.S. has thousands of individual flare sites, difficult to connect to a market.
However, a few high flaring oil fields in East Siberia in the Russian Federation are extremely remote, lacking the infrastructure to capture and transport the associated gas.
Nonetheless, the world still flares enough gas to power sub-Saharan Africa. The U.S. accounts for 70 percent of the global decline, with gas flaring falling by 32 percent from 2019 to 2020, due to an eight percent drop in oil production, combined with new infrastructure to use gas that will otherwise be flared.”
The report added that oil production dropped from 82 Mbps in 2019 to 76 Mbps in 2020, citing global gas flaring reduced from 150 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2019 to 142 bcm in 2020.
According to Mr Demetrios Papathanasiou, Global Director for the Energy and Extractives Global Practice at the World Bank, with gas flaring still releasing over 400 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions each year, now is the time for action.
“We must forge ahead with plans to dramatically reduce the direct emissions of the oil and gas sector, including from gas flaring,” he added.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in 2019 that increased processing and exportation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) dropped Nigeria’s global gas flaring profile by 40% in 20 years.
