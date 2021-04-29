Business
Agriculture: FEC approves N665m for poultry farmers in 5 states
The FEC approved the sum of N665 million for the acquisition of poultry equipment for farmers in Borno, Yobe, Plateau and Zamfara.
This was disclosed at the FEC meeting on Wednesday by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja.
What the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said
“Today, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development presented a memo to Council on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency seeking the approval of Council for the revised estimated cost and augmentation on contracts for the procurement of poultry equipment for Borno, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara States that were affected by conflicts in 2019.
This memo was earlier approved at the council meeting of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, and the contract was not executed due to price increase and the COVID-19 pandemic. The contractors said they won’t be able to really execute the contract because of price increases and so we had to go back to Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) for variations.
We got the approval of BPP and now we came to Council and presented the memo and the Council graciously approved the variation.”
What you should know
- The Federal Executive Council (FEC) also approved the establishment of the Nigerian Investment and Growth Fund (NIG-Fund).
- The new Nigeria Investment and Growth Fund is expected to raise financing from Development Finance Institutions, pension funds, insurance companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds, private sector investors, family offices, Nigerians in diaspora, endowments and so on.
Business
Insurance coverage: NCRIB tasks FG to improve penetration for citizens
The Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) urged the federal government to support the penetration of insurance coverage for citizens in the country.
This was disclosed by Dr Bola Onigbogi, President/Chairman Governing Council of NCRIB, in a meeting with reporters in Lagos on Wednesday.
The NCRIB boss disclosed that the FG should enforce Sections 64 and Section 65 of the Insurance Act 2003, dealing with property insurance and enable compulsory insurance policies across different sectors of the economy.
What Dr Onigbogi is saying
“Without doubt, one would have expected an industry which is two years older than Nigeria to have recorded tremendous feats in its contribution to the nation’s economy. Sadly, the reverse has been the case, and this is hinged on the numerous challenges such as low penetration, among others, confronting the sector,” she said.
She added that Nigeria’s insurance sector is vital and also needs attention by the FG towards economic growth and diversification, citing companies going bankrupt due to the fact they had no insurance coverage.
What you should know
The Nigerian Insurance sector remains largely underdeveloped with Insurance penetration still at c.0.5% to GDP. The sector contracted by 18.67% y/y in the Q3 GDP report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
Business
Senate empowers AMCON to take over debtors’ assets in new bill
The new AMCON Amendment Bill will empower the agency to go after bank debtors and take over assets other than the ones used as collateral to recover debts.
The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill that strengthens the power of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to recover bad loans acquired from commercial banks.
In the new AMCON Amendment Bill, the agency has been empowered to go after bank debtors and take over assets other than the ones used as collateral to recover the debts.
The new measures are part of the amendments to the AMCON bill which was passed by the Senate on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, during the plenary session at the red chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.
In the approved bill, the lawmakers empowered AMCON to take possession, manage, or sell all properties traced to debtors, whether or not such assets or properties have been used as collateral in obtaining the loans.
The bill also gives the recovery firm the power to take these bad debtors to special credit tribunals to recover debts, thereby eliminating bottlenecks often experienced in the normal regular courts.
The special tribunal was established by the Banking and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 to deal with financial-related matters.
The AMCON amendment bill, which was read for the third time on the floor of the Senate, was passed after the lawmakers considered and approved the Report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions, chaired by Senator Uba Sani.
What you should know
- AMCON, which was established on July 19, 2010, was created to be a key stabilizing and re-vitalizing tool aimed at reviving the financial system by efficiently resolving the non-performing loan assets of the banks in the Nigerian economy.
- The agency is struggling to recover about N5.5 trillion ($13.4 billion) debts from borrowers since the 2008-09 banking crisis.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- United Capital grows profit by 67% to N1.66 billion in Q1 2021.
- NEM Insurance Plc appoints Idowu Semowo as new Chief Financial Officer
- Valentine Ozigbo and Saratu Umar retire as Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc reports a loss of N238.07 million in Q1 2021.
- Livestock Feeds Plc Profit after tax surge by over 300% to N176.54 million in Q1 2021.