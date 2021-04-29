Financial Services
CBN issues ultimatum to First Bank of Nigeria on divesting its interest in Honeywell Flour Mills
The CBN has raised concerns over First Bank’s failure to comply with regulatory directives on divesting its interest in Honeywell Flour Mills.
In a letter dated 26th April 2021 and addressed to Ibukun Awosika, the Chairman of First Bank Nigeria Limited, in response to their audited International Financial Reporting Standards accounts for the financial year that ended 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria raised its concerns that First Bank of Nigeria had not complied with regulatory directives on divesting its interest in Honeywell Flour Mills despite several reminders.
In the letter signed by the CBN’s Director of Banking Supervision, Haruna B. Mustafa, the Apex bank said:
“We further noted that after 4 years the bank is yet to perfect its lien on the shares of Mr. Oba Otudeko in FBN Holdco which collateralized the restructured credit facilities for Honeywell Flour Mills contrary to the conditions precedent for the restructuring of the company’s credit facility.”
The CBN stated that for failure to perfect the pledge and satisfy the condition for regulatory approval, such restructuring has been terminated and the credit facilities now payable immediately.
Consequently, the CBN issued an ultimatum of 48 hours that was meant to elapse on the 28th of April for Honeywell Flour Mills to fully repay its obligations to First Bank Nigeria as the failure to do so could cause the apex bank to take regulatory measures against the insider borrower and the bank.
Meanwhile the CBN in its words also “noted the untenable delay in resolving the long outstanding divestment from Bharti Airtel Nigeria Ltd in line with extant regulations of the CBN.”
Furthermore, the Apex Bank instructed First Bank Nigeria to diversify the equity investments in all non-permissible entities such as Honeywell Flour Mills and Bharti Airtel Nigeria Limited within 90 days.
Prior to Thursday’s trading session, the Tier 1 bank was trading at N7.40 within a striking distance to its 52 weeks high of N9 with a market capitalization standing at N265.6 billion; and Honeywell Flour Mills was priced at N1.33 with a market value of N10.55 billion.
Business
Insurance coverage: NCRIB tasks FG to improve penetration for citizens
The NCRIB has urged the FG to support the penetration of insurance coverage for citizens in the country.
The Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) urged the federal government to support the penetration of insurance coverage for citizens in the country.
This was disclosed by Dr Bola Onigbogi, President/Chairman Governing Council of NCRIB, in a meeting with reporters in Lagos on Wednesday.
The NCRIB boss disclosed that the FG should enforce Sections 64 and Section 65 of the Insurance Act 2003, dealing with property insurance and enable compulsory insurance policies across different sectors of the economy.
What Dr Onigbogi is saying
“Without doubt, one would have expected an industry which is two years older than Nigeria to have recorded tremendous feats in its contribution to the nation’s economy. Sadly, the reverse has been the case, and this is hinged on the numerous challenges such as low penetration, among others, confronting the sector,” she said.
She added that Nigeria’s insurance sector is vital and also needs attention by the FG towards economic growth and diversification, citing companies going bankrupt due to the fact they had no insurance coverage.
What you should know
The Nigerian Insurance sector remains largely underdeveloped with Insurance penetration still at c.0.5% to GDP. The sector contracted by 18.67% y/y in the Q3 GDP report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
Business News
CBN, First Bank on collision course over removal of MD/CEO
Sources in First Bank accuse CBN of meddling in its internal affairs.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued the Board of First Bank Ltd, one of Nigeria’s oldest banks a query for the removal of its CEO.
On Wednesday the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited revealed it had appointed Gbenga Shobo as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment was disclosed in a statement made by the bank’s Chairman, Ibukun Awosika.
However, in an apparent leak, a letter from the central bank to First Bank revealed a query from the former to the latter expressing concern that the appointment of Shobo was done without the approval of the apex bank.
“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to media reports that the Board of Directors has approved the removal of the current Managing Director of the bank, Dr. Sola Adeduntan, and appointed a successor to replace him. The CBN notes with concern that the action was taken without due consultation with the regulatory authorities, especially given the systemic importance of First Bank Ltd.”
The CBN also claimed that the tenure of Mr. Adedutan was yet to expire (bank MD’s have a maximum 10 years) and that they were also not aware of any misconduct of the former MD and as such there was no justification for his removal.
“Given that the tenure of Dr. Adeduntan is yet to expire and the CBN was not made aware of any report from the Board indicting the Managing Director of any wrong-doing or misconduct, there appears to be no apparent justification for the precipitate removal.”
However, sources within the bank informed Nairametrics that First Bank has a maximum of 6 years tenure for its MDs in line with its succession plans. They also claimed the CBN is meddling in its internal affairs as the removal of the MD is in line with its succession plans and also does not exceed CBNs maximum of 10 years.
“First Bank followed its corporate governance framework in its change of leadership and appointment of new executive directors. No Managing Director in the 127 years history of FirstBank has ever attempted a tenure extension. Why now?”
Another source who did not want to be mentioned as they were not authorized to do so lamented that “Adeduntan’s term formally ends in June this year after 2 terms of 3 years each. Leaving early is in line with the bank’s succession planning. When he was appointed 6 years ago and a DMD role was created, the erstwhile FirstBank Managing Director knew the DMD would succeed him and this is what has happened. This is corporate governance at its best.”
However, the apex bank in the leaked letter also suggested that it had provided First Bank with “regulatory forbearance” which can be interpreted as a bailout subliminally indicating that it has a say in the operations of the bank.
“We are particularly concerned because the action is coming at a time the CBN has provided various regulatory forbearances and liquidity support to reposition the bank which has enhanced its asset quality, capital adequacy and liquidity ratios amongst other prudential indicators. It is also curious to observe that the sudden removal of the MD/CEO was done about eight months to the expiry of his second tenure which is due on December 31, 2021. The removal of a sitting MD/CEO of a systemically important bank that has been under regulatory forbearance for 5 to 6 years without prior consultation and justifiable basis has dire implications for the bank and also portends significant risks to the stability of the financial system.”
Sources within the bank also allude without proof that the involvement of the central bank in this matter may also be due to First Bank’s support of Flutterwave which may have angered CBN.
“Is this payback for FirstBank for supporting and enabling Flutterwave and other tech companies? FirstBank MD-Designate, Gbenga Shobo created a revolution by partnering with Flutterwave and other tech companies. Is this payback? The CBN Governor must be called to order. This is not a banana economy. We need to preserve the FirstBank heritage with its seamless succession planning.”
It is unclear how this matter will end but stemming from experience, we will not be surprised if this matter ends in court in a few days. The Central Bank has often controversially delved into board-related issues such as appointments and even firing of all or some Board members for what it perceives as severe infractions.
And as expected, it ended its query to the bank with a threat to the board if the decision to remove Adeduntan is not reversed.
“In light of the foregoing, you are required to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against the Board for hastily removing the MD/CEO and failing to give prior notice to the CBN before announcing the management change in the media.”
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- United Capital grows profit by 67% to N1.66 billion in Q1 2021.
- NEM Insurance Plc appoints Idowu Semowo as new Chief Financial Officer
- Valentine Ozigbo and Saratu Umar retire as Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc reports a loss of N238.07 million in Q1 2021.
- Livestock Feeds Plc Profit after tax surge by over 300% to N176.54 million in Q1 2021.