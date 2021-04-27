Financial Services
NSE-30 companies pay more than N8 billon to auditors for 2020 services
These companies in the NSE-30 paid a total of N8.87 billion as auditor’s remuneration in 2020.
As a publicly listed entity, every business is expected to have its accounts audited by statute. The audit is also expected to be done by an external Auditor and Auditors must be changed at least every 10 years to maintain the independence of the Auditors.
Based on information gathered on the financial statements of the companies on the NSE-30, it was obtained that these companies paid a total of N8.87 billion as Auditor’s remuneration in 2020. This value is however exclusive of Ecobank’s Auditor’s fee, while the Auditor’s Fee for the year ended 31st June 2020 of Flour Mills of Nigeria was considered.
Auditors of the NSE-30 Companies
A cursory look at the Auditors of the NSE-30 showed that their external audit was done among only 6 auditing firms: PWC, KPMG, Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, and Crowe.
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
PwC is a multinational professional services network of firms that provide a wide array of accounting and consulting services to its clientele. The firm ranks second largest professional services firm in the world which makes it one of the “Big Four.” Among the NSE-30 companies, PwC topped as the highest Auditor in terms of number of clients and received value.
In 2020 alone, PwC audited 9 out of the 30 companies and received a total auditor’s remuneration of N3.7 billion. The audited clients are Seplat, Guinness, Dangote Sugar, BUA Cement, Nascon, GTB, Access Bank, International Breweries and Zenith bank.
KPMG
KPMG is another international professional services firm that is also a member of the “Big Four.” The firm followed PwC on the chart, auditing 7 companies in 2020. From all these companies, KMPG made a total of N2.7 billion.
The 7 clients are Flour Mills, Total, Lafarge, FBN Holdings, Unilever, Stanbic and Dangote Cement. KPMG was appointed as the external auditors of FBN Holdings in April 2020, replacing PWC that had served as the bank and the holdings auditors for 8 years and 10 years respectively.
Deloitte & Touche
Deloitte & Touche, formerly known as Akintola Williams Deloitte is Nigeria’s oldest indigenous accounting firm. By virtue of its relationship with the Deloitte global brand, the firm is also a member of the “Big Four.” For the 2020 financial year, Deloitte audited 6 companies at a total fee of N945.1 million as auditor’s remuneration. The firm also jointly audited Ecobank with Grant Thornton Auditors, however, the value of the auditor’s fee was not disclosed.
Specifically, the NSE-30 companies audited by Deloitte are Custodian, Presco, Transcorp, National Breweries, FCMB, Sterling Bank and Ecobank.
Ernest and Young (EY)
EY is another member of the “Big Four” that offers professional accounting and consulting services. The firm followed Deloitte in terms of number of clients on the NSE-30 but surpassed it based on the value of the auditor’s fee. In 2020, EY audited 5 companies on the NSE-30 and earned N1.5 billion as the total Auditor’s remuneration.
The audited companies are Union Bank, MTN, Nestle, Fidelity Bank and UBA.
Grant Thornton
Grant Thornton is the world’s seventh-largest firm by revenue among the professional services network of independent accounting and consulting firms in the world. The firm had only a sole client among the NSE-30 companies in 2020 which was Mobil from which it got a remuneration of N27.8 million.
It also acted as a joint external auditor to Ecobank with Deloitte, the value of this transaction was however undisclosed.
Crowe Horwath International
Crowe is an international public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices across the globe. It is the 9th largest global accounting network in the world. Okomu Oil was the only audit client of Crowe in 2020 among the NSE-30 and the firm earned N30 million from the transaction.
NSE-30 companies that pay the highest Auditors’ fee
Various factors determine the amount an audited company should pay an external auditor such as time to be spent on audit, level of expertise needed, gross turnover of the company, total asset and even total operating expenditure.
|Stock
|2020 Auditors Remuneration (N’m)
|2020 Assets (N’bn)
|2020 Revenue (N’bn)
|2020 PAT (N’bn)
|Guaranty Trust Bank*
|1,179.9
|4,944.7
|281.0
|201.4
|Access Bank
|1,017.4
|8,679.7
|293.6
|106.0
|FBN Holdings
|950.0
|7,689.0
|294.8
|75.6
|Zenith Bank*
|786.0
|8,481.3
|339.5
|230.6
|UBA
|773.0
|7,698.0
|315.1
|113.8
|Dangote Cement*
|695.0
|2,022.5
|1,034.2
|276.1
|Flour Mills of Nigeria*
|470.7
|432.5
|573.8
|11.4
|FCMB
|424.2
|2,058.4
|110.3
|19.6
|Stanbic Bank
|376.0
|2,486.3
|145.4
|83.2
|Seplat*
|366.0
|1,310.8
|190.9
|(30.7)
* Auditors remuneration includes non-audit services fee.
What this means
The auditing space is a large and highly competitive industry where in most cases, auditors are retained for the maximum statutory period of 10 years. Based on the size of companies and the calibre of previous auditors, companies are also constrained to not appoint lesser auditing firms which further limits the competitiveness of new entrants in the industry.
To therefore excel and grow in the market it is important for auditing firms to increase their visibility in the market and also start prospecting early enough to be in line as the next external auditor while still retaining and sustaining their independence.
Fintechs compete with traditional banks, introduce free services
In recent times, fintech startups have raised the bar, offering customers easier, faster, and cheaper financial services.
As technology evolves, customer demands continue to affect how businesses operate especially in the banking sector. In recent times, fintech startups have raised the bar, offering customers easier, faster, and cheaper financial services particularly in areas such as zero transfer fees, more attractive interest rates on savings, full online banking experience, speed and simplicity.
These competitive advantages are endearing them to an increasing number of customers and strengthening their position in the industry.
In this article, we examine some fintechs currently offering free banking services.
Aladdin
Aladdin Finance App is powered by PurpleMoney Microfinance Bank. The app offers its customers zero charges on transfers and transactions with other banks. Traditional banks charge N25 per transfer, but Aladdin bears the transfer cost and offers the service for free.
Aladdin seamlessly combines banking and eCommerce by giving you the tools you need to save, borrow and make payments while selling your products and services to other members on the platform. The app currently has over 10,000+ installs.
Chipper cash
Chippercash is a pan-African online transfer service that offers instant no-fee local and cross-border money transfers, discounted airtime purchases, and zero charges on bill payments. With over one million users, the company is focused on bringing Africa together, one transaction at a time. The app currently has 1,000,000+ installs and currently operates in the following countries: Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, UK, and Uganda.
Opay
OPay is a Mobile Payment platform in Nigeria that helps you make convenient payments anywhere you are. The platform provides a seamless banking experience. It also offers free and discounted services. With Opay, you can enjoy 90 free bank transfers monthly.
Newly registered users get up to an 80% discount when they purchase airtime on the OPay app.
OPay attaches great importance to protecting its user’s information as all details inputted on the platform are encrypted in the background. The platform has over 5,000,000+ installs on Playstore.
VFD
V bank is a leading online banking app and platform in Nigeria that operates as a digital bank, allowing users to set up a bank account in 2 minutes.
Nigerians can save money with V bank using their phones and earn bigger interests than those offered by commercial banks.
One amazing feature of V is that it is free. You are not charged for transferring money to another V account or transferring money to another bank. Also, you do not need an ATM card to withdraw money at ATMs, which means you also will not be charged card maintenance fees. Their value offerings include zero transaction charges, competitive interest rates on savings, flexible fixed deposit, and cardless withdrawal. The platform has 500,000+ installs.
Kuda
Kuda is Nigeria’s first mobile-only bank licensed by the Central Bank. The platform offers a checking account with no monthly fees and a free debit card. Kuda customers get 25 free transfers to other banks every month, unlike commercial banks. They also offer free withdrawals at over 3,000 ATMs across Nigeria. The app currently has 1,000,000+ installs.
What this means for banking services in Nigeria
Since fintech startups are using technology to disrupt the traditional banking model. More banks need to respond to these disruptions by also offering similar services to retain their customers.
Nigerian Banks spend N551.9 billion on employee cost in 2020
Nairametrics gathered information on banks that incurred the highest personnel expenses in 2020.
One of the crucial roles of an organisation’s leadership is the management of its human capital. This is because the people who work for an organisation are responsible for producing economic value and ultimately building the wealth of shareholders.
In 2020, the banking sector was one of the few sectors that experienced remarkable profitability. Despite the retrenchment of workers and the cut in employee-related expenses in the Nigerian corporate space in the same year, most of the listed banks under our radar were able to increase their personnel cost with the exemption of Access Bank, Union Bank, FCMB, Sterling, and Wema Bank.
READ: Nigerian graduates face further dilemma as 43% of Bank employees now contract staff
Using the publicly available information of listed banks, Nairametrics gathered information on banks that incurred the highest personnel expenses in 2020 and analysed the structure of these expenses. It is worth noting that personnel expenses include wages and salaries of employees, pension contributions, and other staff costs.
According to the data, the thirteen banks under our watch spent a total of N551.89 billion on employee cost in 2020, representing a 3.37% increase compared to N533.91 billion recorded in the previous year.
READ: A look at how much banks paid their workers in Q1 2020
Stanbic IBTC
Stanbic IBTC followed Access Bank in personnel expenditure as the international bank spent a total of N42.1 billion (+3.4%) on its employees in 2020. The total number of employees increased marginally from 2,936 employees in 2019 to 2,972 employees in 2020.
- The bank’s average personnel cost per employee in 2020 was N14.2 million which is the highest seen among the banks under our watch.
- Employees in the entry levels (N2 million to N4 million) declined by 89 persons, while all other levels increased in the Group.
- Employees in the highest income bandwidth (N6 million and above) made the highest segment of the bank’s staff strength (60%).
- Stanbic delivered a PAT growth of 10.9% to N83.21 billion in 2020.
READ: Nigerian banks and the under utilisation of human resources
Access Bank Plc
Nigeria’s largest bank by asset value spent a total of N73.2 billion on its employees in 2020. This is however a reduction of 4.9% from the N76.96 billion spent in 2019.
- With a total staff strength of 6,781, the average personnel cost per staff stood at N10.8 million in 2020.
- The total number of employees in Access Bank also dropped by 117 from 6,898 in 2019 to 6,781 at the end of 2020.
- In contrast to the reduction in the total number of employees, retirement benefit obligation expenses increased by 36.9% to stand at N4.94 billion in 2020.
- Of the total personnel expenses, N68.95 billion was spent on wages and salaries, representing a decline compared to N73.2 billion spent in 2019.
- Employees within the income range of N5.74 million to N6.67 million accounted for 27% of the total employee categories.
- The bank’s profit after tax increased by 12.71% in 2020 to N106.01 billion.
Zenith Bank plc
Zenith Bank, which recorded the highest profit after tax in 2020 came in third in terms of personnel expenses in the same year. Zenith Bank spent N79.3 billion as personnel expenses in 2020, a marginal increase of 1.8% from N75.1 billion spent in 2019.
- The average personnel cost per employee in 2020 was N10.5 million as the total staff strength stood at 7,544 personnel.
- Unlike many of its peers, Zenith Bank increased its staff strength from 7,405 in 2019 to 7,544 at the end of 2020. This represents an increase of 139 staff in the review year.
- N67.56 billion was spent on salaries and wages in 2020, N7.92 billion on other staff costs, while N3.78 billion was spent on staff pension contribution.
- Employees in the income range of N300,000 to N2 million increased from 1,467 in 2019 to 1,747; N2 million to N2.8 million increased by 49 persons; and income range between N9 million and above increased by 108 persons.
- As of the end of 2020, employees in the income range of N9 million and above constituted the largest section of the staff strength (40%).
- Zenith bank posted the highest profit of N230.6 billion (+10.4%) in 2020 compared to N208.8 billion in 2019.
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA)
UBA followed with a total personnel cost of N87.5 billion in 2020 from N75.1 billion in 2019. However, the number of employees in the bank declined by 2,420 to stand at 10,817 personnel.
- The average cost per staff in UBA Group was N8.09 million in 2020.
- Of the total employee-related expenses, N84.5 billion was spent on wages and salaries while N3.1 billion was stated as defined contribution plans.
- Employees in the lower income levels, specifically those earnings between N300,000 to N2 million reduced from 7,426 in 2019 to 4,200 at the end of 2020; while those earning between N2 million to N2.8 million declined from 2,168 persons to 628 persons.
- There was, however, a sign of promotion and increase in remuneration as the decrease in the lower income levels, resulted to an increase in the medium-income level.
- Personnel that earned between N2.8 million to N3.5 million in the year, increased from 294 to 1,516 personnel.
- UBA delivered a growth of 27.7% in profit to N113.8 billion in 202o from N89.1 billion recorded in 2019.
FBN Holdings Plc
FBN Holdings spent the highest on personnel expenses in 2020, increasing its staff cost by 4.91%, from N95.9 billion in 2019 to N100.6 billion at the end of 2020. With a total staff strength of 8,341, the Group had a personnel cost per employee of N12.1 million in 2020.
- Although personnel cost increased, the number of employed staff declined from 9,015 to 8,341 employees in 2020.
- The number of employees, that received remuneration between N9 million and above in 2020, increased by 1,964 to stand at 3,473 personnel.
- A cursory look at the data, suggests that the remuneration of a significant number of employees were increased in the review year as those that earned between N7.8 million and N9 million reduced from 800 to 62 personnel.
- Employees in the highest income band of 9 million and above made the highest segment in the bank’s staff, making up 42% of the total.
- Of the total personnel expenses, N89.26 billion was spent on the wages and salaries of the employees, hereby accounting for 89% of its personnel costs.
- Meanwhile, FBN Holdings was able to increase its bottom line by 14.46% from N66.04 billion recorded in 2019 to N75.59 billion in 2020.
Bubbling under
- Guaranty Trust Bank Plc – N37.6 billion (+0.9%)
- Union Bank – N32.6 billion (-2.4%)
- FCMB – N29.52 billion (-0.3%)
- Fidelity Bank – N25.4 billion (5.1%)
- Sterling Bank – N14.8 billion (-0.48%)
- Wema Bank – N14.0 billion (-5.8%)
- Unity Bank – N10.41 billion (+10.3%)
- Jaiz Bank – N4.9 billion (26.89%)
