Business News
Three consumer goods stocks that beat Nigeria’s 17.33% inflation rate
Despite the galloping 17.33% inflation rate, three stocks have posted returns higher than inflation.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange is neck-deep in a bear market, after a bullish run that started in April Last year came to a halt in the first week of January as local investors cycle-out funds from the market in search of impressive yields in the fixed securities space.
This move has seen many stocks on the NSE trade lower than their open price this year, while some have retraced significant fraction of their gains this year, at the back of sustained sell-off in the Nigerian equity space.
Inflation and its impact on investors’ real return
In line with standard practice, with the headline inflation rate at 17.33%, it is important that gains from investment provide a hedge against the persistent drop in purchasing power of naira, as the Nigerian inflationary pressure strengthens into a galloping phase.
However, investors in the stock market who opened positions in key stocks at the beginning of the year can’t brag of substantial gains in their portfolio, while the few ones who sit on profits are clearly making losses in real terms – when the going inflation rate of 17.33% is deducted to reflect the real return on their investment.
While a vast majority of shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange have been affected by the sell-off in recent times, some stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange have delivered gains in excess of 33% – at least 15% higher than the recent inflation rate.
Some of these stocks include the shares of the following consumer goods companies:
Champion Breweries Plc (CHAMPION), 183% YTD GAINS
The medium capitalized brewery stock stands as the best performing stock on the NSE, printing gains in excess of 180% in less than three months, amid buying interests by investors at the back of the expectation of a takeover bid from Heineken.
The company has been in the news for a while, following the acquisition of its shares worth N4.96 billion by Heineken through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raysun Nigeria Limited.
This acquisition represents 24.3% stake in the local brewer, as it raised the ownership stake of Raysun to 84.7%, giving Heineken the advantage to successfully launch a takeover bid to acquire the balance of 15.3% stake of the company.
The shares of Champion Breweries at the close of the market today presently stands at N2.44 per share, at this price there is a slim 6.5% upside potentials, should Heineken launch a takeover bid of N2.60 per.
Note that Heineken acquired 24.3% of the total issued shares of the brewer at N2.6 per share.
McNichols Plc (MCNICHOLS), YTD GAINS 58%
The shares of McNichols since the beginning of this year has increased by a whopping 58% at the back of renewed buying interests by investors who see tremendous value in the fundamentals of the consumer goods stocks.
McNichols Plc an indigenous homegrown fast-moving consumer brand, a food and beverage company that commenced operations in April 2005, was migrated from the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) to the NSE Growth Board on the 30th of November 2020, alongside Chellarams Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Plc, McNichols Plc, and The Initiates Plc.
Since then, the shares of McNichols have surged by 59.35%, from N0.50 to N0.80. While the YTD gains stand at 58.09%.
Guinness Nigeria Plc (GUINNESS), YTD 33.16%
The shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc, a leading beverage and alcohol Company have gained about 33.2% since the beginning of this year.
Recall that the shares of GUINNESS declined to an all-time low of N13 in July 2020, amid fears of the impact of the disruption occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic on the long-term fundamental strength of the company.
The sell-off which dropped the shares of the brewer to N13.0 per share was driven by sentiments around the knock-on effect of the COVID-19 lockdown which took a toll on the on-trade channel, which accounts for about 60% of the sales of Guinness.
The company’s Board however issued guidance on this, to reassure shareholders of their commitment, stating that the company’s balance sheet, however, remains strong, and this gives the Board the confidence that the Company has the right resources to continue to deliver value for its shareholders.
Disclaimer: The objective here is to give the needed insight into consumer goods shares with impressive real return. This article should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as the author advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such services.
Business News
Okonjo-Iweala says WTO working to assist female entrepreneurs in Nigeria
Okonjo-Iweala has stated that the WTO will support women entrepreneurs to enable them penetrate both local and international markets.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation has disclosed that the WTO plans to assist female entrepreneurs in Nigeria to help them penetrate regional and international market and redress inequality through trade.
The WTO boss disclosed this during a meeting with the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to Okonjo-Iweala, WTO is also trying to find small business holders and women entrepreneurs to upgrade their businesses to enable them penetrate both local and international markets.
She revealed that WTO was working to support women entrepreneurs in the country, as it had assisted a women cooperative producing shea butter in Oyo State to upgrade and export their products.
“The challenge on how to assist women entrepreneurs so that they move from the small activity they are doing to the next level.
“So that they attain the quality that is required to be able to penetrate regional and international market that is one of the things that WTO can help with,’’ Okonjo-Iweala said.
She added that the WTO wants to redress inequality through trade, and sees trade as an engine of economic growth which is what we need during this pandemic.
What you should know
- Okonjo-Iweala has been on a week-long trip to Nigeria, which saw her state that Nigeria should start looking at establishing the capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally.
- She also added that her role at the World Trade Organisation would be used to support women entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, and all the marginalized and excluded, in her meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Business News
Tanzania’s President, John Magufuli dies at 61
John Magufuli, Tanzania’s President, has passed on from a brief illness.
The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli has passed away at the age of 61, after an illness that saw him disappear from public life for 2 weeks.
This was disclosed by Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan in a broadcast on Wednesday evening.
“Dear Tanzanians, it is sad to announce that today 17 March 2021 around 6 p.m. we lost our brave leader, President John Magufuli who died from heart disease at Mzena hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was getting treatment,” the vice president said
Magufuli had not been seen in public since the 24th of February. The Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, will be sworn in and complete the rest of the five-year term that Magufuli began serving last year after winning a second term, becoming Tanzania’s first female president.
What you should know about Magufuli
Magufuli was born in Chato, north-west Tanzania, in 1959, and Studied Chemistry and maths at the University of Dar es Salaam, after which he worked as a Teacher and Industrial Chemist before he entered Politics.
He was elected as Member of Parliament in 1995, Minister in 2000 and President in 2015.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.