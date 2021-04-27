Energy
Electricity tariff to increase again as NERC seeks to conclude extraordinary review
The review, which is a minor one, began in the first quarter of 2020 and has remained inconclusive.
Electricity tariff will likely go up soon as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced plans to conclude the Extraordinary Tariff Review process for the country’s 11 electricity distribution companies.
This disclosure is contained in a notice which was issued by the Chairman of NERC on Monday, April 26, 2021, and seen on its website.
The Commission expressed its readiness to commence the processes for a minor review of the tariff in July, based on changes in inflation, foreign exchange, gas prices, and available generation capacity, among other factors.
NERC states that the reviews can also be carried out whenever industry parameters have changed from those used in the operating tariffs to such an extent that a review is urgently required to maintain the viability of the industry.
The commission is, however, soliciting comments from the general public and industry stakeholders on the proposed reviews.
NERC is mandated, under the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) to review electricity tariffs in Nigeria every six months (minor) and five years (major).
The notice from NERC reads:
“Pursuant to the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“NERC” or “the Commission”) adopted the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) Methodology in setting out the basis and procedures for reviewing electricity tariffs in Nigeria. The MYTO provides for Minor Reviews (every 6 Months), Major Reviews (every 5 years), and Extraordinary Tariff Reviews in instances where industry parameters have changed from those used in the operating tariffs to such an extent that a review is urgently required to maintain the viability of the industry.
Further to the above, the Commission held series of Public Hearings and stakeholder consultations in the first quarter of 2020 on the Extraordinary Tariff Review Applications of the eleven (11) electricity distribution companies (“DisCos”) to consider their respective 5-year Performance Improvement Plans (“PIPs”). However, the evaluation of the DisCos’ requests for review of the Capital Expenditure (“CAPEX”) proposed in their PIPs could not be concluded for the consideration of the Commission during the Minor Reviews undertaken in 2020. Specifically, Section 21 of the MYTO – 2020 Order provides for consideration of DisCos’ CAPEX application upon further scrutiny and evaluation of the investment proposals. Accordingly, this notice is issued to inform the general public and industry stakeholders of the Commission’s intention to:
▪ Conclude the Extraordinary Tariff Review process for the eleven DisCos;
▪ Commence the processes for the July 2021 Minor Review of MYTO – 2020 to consider changes in inflation, foreign exchange, gas prices, available generation capacity, and CAPEX required to evacuate and distribute the said available generation capacity in accordance with EPSRA and other extant industry rules.
This notice is hereby issued in compliance with the provisions of EPSRA, the Business Rules of the Commission and the Regulations on Procedures for Electricity Tariff Reviews in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry to solicit for comments from the general public on the proposed reviews.
Stakeholders and the general public are invited to send their comments to the Commission within 21 days from the date of this publication. All comments or representations should be addressed to:
The Chairman
Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission
Plot 1387 Cadastral Zone A00
Central Business District
Abuja.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in October 2020, the Federal Government announced the suspension of a new electricity tariff for two weeks, following its meeting with organized labour, after the threat by labour to embark on strike over the increase in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.
- The suspension of the new electricity tariff was later extended by another one week to enable the committee to review and work out modalities for the implementation of the agreement reached on electricity tariff structure.
- NERC later directed electricity distribution companies (Discos) to start the implementation of a further increase in electricity tariff with effect from January 1, 2021.
Muddying the waters: Okordia-Rumuekpe spill and Shell’s recalcitrance
With a plethora of laws and regulations in Nigeria, it is inconceivable how big oil companies continue to pollute the Niger Delta with impunity.
“What would you do if someone dumped nine Olympic swimming pools of oil into your community?”
This is the question that is splayed across Amnesty International’s webpage on the Niger Delta oil spills. As it turns out, since 2011, Shell alone has reported 1,010 spills, with 110,535 barrels or 17.5 million litres dumped into water bodies in the Niger Delta—a conservative number, as the Nigerian government and other experts have estimated it to be even more. As this data is from 2018, the numbers do not consider the spills that have occurred since then or before then, including the infamous Ogoniland spills.
Ironically, on Earth Day this year, April 22, the tabloids carried stories of the finalisation of the Joint Investigative report of the Shell-owned Okordia-Rumuekpe 14-inch trunk line which had spilled 213 barrels- over 33, 000 liters- of crude oil on April 7 into the Ikarama community. According to the report, the spill had polluted 1.34 hectares of land, at least two football fields, and negatively impacted nearby palm trees and fish ponds.
READ: FG explains why it revoked 4 Addax Petroleum Oil Mining Licenses
One cannot keep count of what number the Ikarama spill will take up on the list of spills that have been attributed to Shell. The Bodo oil spills of 2008 and 2009 which forever devastated the Bodo community and surrounding communities are just two examples of major spills by the Anglo-Dutch oil company. According to the Guardian, experts who studied video footage of the spills at Bodo say they could together be as large as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster in Alaska, when 10 million gallons of oil destroyed the remote coastline.
Only two months ago, a UK Supreme Court ruled that a group of Nigerian farmers could sue Shell’s parent company for the oil spill in the Ogale and Bille communities, upon a suit that had been brought for decades of oil spills and environmental pollution in those communities by Shell.
READ: Lawmakers want Oil firm investigated for flouting local content laws
With a plethora of laws and regulations in Nigeria, it is inconceivable how big oil companies continue to pollute the Niger Delta with impunity. Section 17(4) of the Oil Pipelines Act also provides that “Every licence shall be subject to the provisions contained in this Act as in force at the date of its grant and to such regulations concerning…the prevention of pollution of such land or any waters.” Regulation 25 of the Petroleum Drilling and Production Regulations provides that “The licensee or lessee shall adopt all practicable precautions, including the provision of up-to-date equipment approved by the Director of Petroleum Resources, to prevent the pollution of inland waters, rivers, watercourses, the territorial waters of Nigeria.”
The NOSDRA Act equally sets up the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and gives it the responsibility of ensuring compliance with environmental legislation like the Environmental Guidelines and Standards for the Petroleum Industry in Nigeria (EGASPIN). There also exists the Guidelines and Procedure for the Construction, Operation and Maintenance of Oil and Gas Pipelines that sets standards for construction and maintenance of pipelines.
READ: Why President Buhari overruled DPR and restored 4 oil blocks to NNPC/Addax
With extensive provisions under these statutes and regulations governing environmental standards in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, why do these spills continue, both from drilling and production platforms and from pipelines? It turns out that while Shell has continued to blame many of these spills on sabotage, the Ikarama spill has been shown by the investigation to undoubtedly be due to failure of the integrity of the pipeline.
While the company continues to pollute communities, its CEO, Ben van Beurden, announced in April last year, perhaps in a bid to align with popular climate culture, that “We aim to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner.” How does a company aiming for net-zero continue to operate with such low standards as routinely spill hundreds of barrels of oil in 2021? For how long will Shell devastate Niger Delta communities?
Colin Roche of Friends of Earth, Europe has expressed to Amnesty International that “While oil companies like Shell spend millions greenwashing their images, tens of thousands of people continue to suffer from their pollution and negligence.”
The regulators of the Nigerian oil and gas industry must sit up. NOSDRA in particular has to step up to the plate to carry out its duty under law to ensure environmental laws are complied with and spills like these are entirely prevented—and when they occur, they are promptly cleaned up.
The DPR should do more than seek to collect licence and bonus fees from sector participants and take a hard stance on standards within the industry. The Niger Delta has endured enough from the ill effects of oil exploration, and the country risks a resurgence of heightened restiveness in the area if things continue this way. Companies like Shell need to know that the laws work and will clamp down on them when violations occur.
FG says World Bank report on Nigeria’s daily electricity supply is inaccurate
The data from NERC is that 55% of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E which are less than 12 hours supply.
The Federal Government has dismissed the World Bank’s recent report that says over 78% of Nigerian electricity consumers access less than 12 hours of supply as inaccurate.
This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmad Zakari via a statement.
As far as the President’s aide is concerned, the global bank’s empirical evidence used to arrive at the figure was unclear.
Though the government revealed last week that 17 out of the 25 generation power plants were down, which led to a drop in supply across the nation, it insisted that power distribution to consumers had been steadily improving.
READ: Nigerian firm set to raise $1.2 billion to purchase electricity meters
He stated, “It was inaccurate to make a blanket statement on the country’s power sector. The empirical evidence from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) showed that only 55% of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E which is less than 12 hours supply.
It is inaccurate to make a blanket statement that 78% of Nigerians have less than 12 hours daily access. The data from NERC is that 55% of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E which are less than 12 hours supply.
Those citizens are being fully subsidised to pre-September 2020 tariffs until Discos are able to improve supply. There is a N120 billion CAPEX fund from CBN for Discos to improve infrastructure for these tariff classes similar to the metering programme that is ongoing.”
READ: World Bank to boost Nigeria’s power distribution with $500 million
What you should know about the World Bank report
Nairametrics had reported on Sunday that the World Bank revealed that about 62% of Nigerian consumers do not believe that the power sector is being managed efficiently.
It said 66% of electricity consumers in Nigeria are willing to pay more for power if supply improves. Also, a total of 74% of power users in the country are dissatisfied with the supply of electricity.
It further disclosed that while 93% of metered power users paid their bills regularly, 78% of electricity consumers in Nigeria received less than 12 hours of supply daily, stressing that the findings were done after a thorough survey conducted by the global financial institution.
