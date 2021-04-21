Stock Market
Oba Otudeko gains N690 million in a single session on NSE
The market value of Otudeko’s 5.3 billion units stake in Honeywell surged by 10% in a day.
The founder and chairman of the Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko gained a whopping N690 million from his Honeywell Flour Mills Plc stake in a single session on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as local investors bid up the shares of his flour milling company.
Otudeko who is also well known for his investment in the oceanfront Radisson Blu in Lagos, is the single majority shareholder of Honeywell Flour Mills, considering his ownership stake in the company which runs to about 5.29 billion units, out of the 7.93 billion total issued shares of the company.
Otudeko’s stake in Honeywell Flour Mills has a valuation of about N7.58 billion
His 75% ownership stake in Honeywell Flour Mills of about 5.29 billion issued shares of the company which he holds indirectly through Siloam Global Services Limited, is presently worth about N7.57 billion, up from a N6.88 billion valuation at market open yesterday 20th of April 2021.
The recent gains in Otudeko stake were driven by buying pressure in the shares of his company as the move saw the shares of Honeywell surge by 10% in a single session, from N1.30 at the open of the market on the 20th of April, to N1.43 at the close of the market.
This bullish move in the shares of the miller pushed its market capitalization up by about N1.03 billion on the exchange yesterday, from N10.31 billion as of Monday, 19th April to N11.34 billion at the close of the market.
What you should know
At the close of trading activities yesterday on the exchange, the market capitalization of all the issued shares of Honeywell flour mills Plc was put at N11.34 billion.
The shares of the flour miller cleared at N1.43 per share. This is 10% higher than Monday’s N1.30 closing price, with about 8,935,946 ordinary shares of the company exchanged in 150 executed deals on the Exchange yesterday, worth about N12.56 million.
Honeywell’s shares are currently trading at 62.5% higher than its 52-week low of N0.88 per share, and 8.33% lower than its 52-week high.
The prevailing market price presents bargain hunters who bought shares of the company low with the opportunity to book some profits.
Market performance
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.43% to close higher at 39,015.58 index points and N20.418 trillion respectively, at the end of trading activities yesterday.
- The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of consumer goods companies like Honeywell Flour Mills, appreciated by 0.38% to close the day higher at 555.22 index points.
Manufacturing
Honeywell shares surge by 10% in a day, lifting the miller’s capitalization by N1.03 billion
Honeywell’s market price cleared on Tuesday at N1.43 per share, which was 20% higher than Monday’s N1.30 closing price.
Shares of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc., a major flour milling company in Nigeria, surged by 10%, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N1.03 billion at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The impressive N0.13 per share or 10% gain in the shares of Honeywell was driven by the buying interest in the shares of the flour miller, as investors bid the shares of the indigenous miller high in yesterday’s session.
This bullish move in the shares of the miller pushed its market capitalization up by about N1.03 billion on the exchange, from N10.31 billion at market open to N11.34 billion at the close of the market.
READ: Nigerians increasingly using Bitcoin since CBN’s Crypto ban
Market activity
Honeywell’s market price cleared on Tuesday at N1.43 per share, which was 20% higher than Monday’s N1.30 closing price.
During trading hours on the Exchange, about 8,935,946 ordinary shares of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc worth about N12.56 million, were exchanged in 150 executed deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
However, the performance of other flour millers on the exchange was rather bland as shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc., and Northern Nigerian Flour Mills closed flat at N31.00 per share and N5.85 per share respectively.
READ: NSE-30 companies lose N1.13 trillion in market capitalisation year-to-date
What you should know
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.43% to close the day higher at 39,015.58 index points and N20.418 trillion respectively.
- The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of consumer goods companies like Honeywell Flour Mills, appreciated by 0.38% to close the day higher at 555.22 index points.
Markets
Bullish dominance bolstered by HONYFLOUR and PZ
The market closed in profit as UACN led 24 Gainers, and 12 Losers emerged, topped by WAPIC.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market posted gains at the end of the trading session on Tuesday. The All-Share Index increased by +0.43% to close at 39,015.58 from 38,840.31 index points. UACN topped the gainers list.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.43Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at – 12%.
- The market closed in profit as UACN led 24 Gainers, and 12 Losers emerged, topped by WAPIC, with a noticeable bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- HONYFLOUR up +10.00% to close at N1.43
- PZ up +10.00% to close at N4.95
- SOVRENINS up +8.00% to close at N0.27
- NEM up +7.50% to close at N2.15
- JOHNHOLT up +5.88% to close at N0.54
Top losers
- 1. ROYALEX down -10.00% to close at N0.36
- PORTPAINT down -9,90% to close at N2.64
- FTNCOCOA down -8.89% to close at N0.41
- CHAMS down -4.55% to close at N0.21
- LIVESTOCK down -2.70% to close at N1.80
Outlook
The NSE ASI saw a bullish move supporting Monday’s gains. Predictions of the dominance of consumer goods and the banking sector were affirmed with the presence of HONYFLOUR and PZ in the top 5 gainers. STERLNBANK came 6th with noticeable +4.90% gains.
The following stocks are on our watchlist: PZ, Guaranty, Access bank, STANBIC, HONYFLOUR, GUINNESS and Flourmills.
Nairametrics, however, advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- DEAL: Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) lists Fidelity Bank’s N41.2 billion series 1 bond.
- 2020 FY Results: Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N227.7 million.
- 2020 FY Results: Unity Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N2.09 billion.
- Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N142.13 million in 9M 2020.
- Unilever Nigeria Plc set to hold Annual General Meeting on 6th of May.