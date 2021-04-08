Flour Mills shares surge by 6.9%, lifting the miller’s capitalization by N8.2 billion

Shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, one of the biggest brands in the food and agro-allied industry in Africa, surged by 6.9%, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N8.2 billion at the close of the market yesterday (Wednesday).

The impressive N2 per share or 6.9% gain in the shares of Flour Mills yesterday was driven by the buying interest in the shares of the flour miller, as investors anticipate an impressive financial performance ahead of the company’s earnings season.

This bullish move in the shares of Flour Mills pushed the market capitalization of the miller up by more than N8.2 billion on the exchange today, from N118.9 billion at market open to N127.1 billion at the close of the market.

Market activity

Flour Mills’ market price cleared yesterday at N31 per share, this is 6.9% higher than Tuesday’s closing figure.

During trading hours on the Exchange yesterday, about 1,350,320 ordinary shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc worth about N40.6 million, were exchanged in 125 executed deals.

However, the performance of other flour millers on the exchange was rather bland as Honeywell Flour Mills lost about 3.25% of its value, while shares of Northern Nigerian Flour Mills closed flat at N6.2 per share.

What you should know