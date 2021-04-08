Markets
Flour Mills shares surge by 6.9%, lifting the miller’s capitalization by N8.2 billion
Shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc surged by 6.9% recently on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, one of the biggest brands in the food and agro-allied industry in Africa, surged by 6.9%, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N8.2 billion at the close of the market yesterday (Wednesday).
The impressive N2 per share or 6.9% gain in the shares of Flour Mills yesterday was driven by the buying interest in the shares of the flour miller, as investors anticipate an impressive financial performance ahead of the company’s earnings season.
This bullish move in the shares of Flour Mills pushed the market capitalization of the miller up by more than N8.2 billion on the exchange today, from N118.9 billion at market open to N127.1 billion at the close of the market.
Market activity
Flour Mills’ market price cleared yesterday at N31 per share, this is 6.9% higher than Tuesday’s closing figure.
During trading hours on the Exchange yesterday, about 1,350,320 ordinary shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc worth about N40.6 million, were exchanged in 125 executed deals.
However, the performance of other flour millers on the exchange was rather bland as Honeywell Flour Mills lost about 3.25% of its value, while shares of Northern Nigerian Flour Mills closed flat at N6.2 per share.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.02% to close the day higher at 38,774.03 index points and N20.287 trillion respectively.
- The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of consumer goods companies like Flour Mills Nigeria, appreciated by 0.88%.
- The bullish performance of the index can be linked to the increase in the shares of Flour Mills and Nestle Nigeria Plc.
- Nestle’s shares at the close of the market yesterday increased by N45 per share, this gain in the shares of the FMCG giant pushed the market valuation of the company higher, to N1.126 trillion.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin miners are consistently earning $50 million daily
Data retrieved from Glassnode showed Bitcoin miners have been consistently earning more than $50 million per day for the past month.
Miners at the flagship crypto market are earning record revenues triggered by the growing number of transactions on the blockchain as the flagship Crypto asset gained relevance in global financial markets.
Data retrieved from Glassnode showed Bitcoin miners have been consistently earning more than $50 million per day for the past month.
About a year ago this number was around $12 million – that’s a 4x increase, despite the block subsidy being cut in half.
READ: Ripple scores early legal victory, XRP breaks above $1 for first time in 3 years
3/ #Bitcoin miners have been making more than $50 Million per day for the past month.
Put into perspective: A year ago this number was around $12 Million – that's a 4x increase, despite the block subsidy being cut in half.
Important datapoint!
Chart: https://t.co/FWSYnFIGQT pic.twitter.com/CwNVRUWMln
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) April 6, 2021
In addition, it is critical to note that Bitcoin’s average hash rate hit a new all-time high yesterday – crossing a daily average of 178 exahash / sec for the first time in history. Miners keep spinning up machines – hash rate is up only.
READ: Miners earn a whopping $3.5 million per hour on Ethereum network
1/ A thread on #Bitcoin miner metrics.
First, some fundamentals.
Bitcoin's average hash rate hit a new ATH yesterday – crossing a daily average of 178 exahash / sec for the first time in history.
Miners keep spinning up machines – hash rate is up only.https://t.co/SEdtQGNsT7 pic.twitter.com/vIjVGyH8QC
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) April 6, 2021
What you should know
Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.
READ: Bitcoin is becoming scarce as BTC Miners sell less BTCs
This confirmation process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
The flagship crypto asset has reinforced its status as the world’s newest trillion-dollar asset amid a growing number of transactions and the adoption by institutional investors.
That being said, recent data retrieved from Glassnode, a top crypto analytic trading firm, revealed Bitcoin Miners’ net position change metric flashing green as seen in the chart, revealing that miners are holding on to newly mined Bitcoins.
Whilst Bitcoin miners have an increasingly small influence as sell-side entities (when taking daily trade volume into consideration), their spending habits provided key insight into the market bias of some of the biggest bulls in the Bitcoin market.
Overall, in recent times, the Bitcoin market has posted remarkable strength and demand has kept the bullish run relatively in play.
Business
DMO reveals what infrastructure Sukuk Fund is financing
The Debt Management Office revealed that Sukuk funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road in Lagos.
The Debt Management Office revealed that Sukuk funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road which is a major road connecting Lagos Island to Victoria Island, Falomo and Ikoyi.
The DMO disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening.
“While the Outer Marina Road is a major artery on its own, It will also be instrumental to easing the traffic in Lagos during the repair of Falomo Bridge. Thanks to the SUKUK, we are able to rebuild Nigeria one infrastructure at a time,” it said.
READ: Investors scramble for DMO sovereign sukuk as it records 446% oversubscription
DMO’s SUKUK funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road which is a major road connecting Lagos Island to Victoria Island, Falomo and Ikoyi. #SUKUKbyDMO https://t.co/lT9sH6D6NL
— DMO Nigeria (@DMONigeria) April 7, 2021
READ: Abigail Johnson is the world’s richest in finance, manages a $5 trillion investment company
What you should know
The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced last month that it listed its third sovereign Sukuk, N162.557bn 7-year 11.200% AL Ijarah Sovereign Sukuk due 2027, on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Fidelity Bank Plc announces 33rd Annual General Meeting.
- Courteville Business Solutions Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- NPF Microfinance Bank delays submission of 2020 audited financial statements to NSE.
- ABC Transport reports a loss of N478.9 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Okomu Oil Plc posts N7.8 billion profit.