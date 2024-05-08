The Finance Director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Ogaga Ologe has recently resigned from his role in the company.

This update was conveyed through an official statement issued by Wale Odubayo, the Human Resources Director at Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

The statement, made available to the public via the Nigerian Stock Exchange, shed light on Ologe’s decision to step down from his role within the organization.

According to the statement, “ The Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc (the Company) wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the investing public and other stakeholders, of Mr. Ogaga Ologe’s resignation as Cadbury Nigeria Plc’s Finance Director with effect from 22nd July 2024. Mr Ologe’s replacement will be announced in due course. The Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc immensely appreciates Mr. Ologe’s hard work and committed service to the Company and wishes him success”.

While the precise reasons behind Mr. Ologe’s resignation were not disclosed in the statement, the departure of a key figure within the company’s leadership structure undoubtedly marks a noteworthy transition for Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

Ologe, formerly serving as the Company’s Financial Controller, assumed the role of Finance Director at Cadbury Nigeria on April 1, 2019. His appointment followed the tenure of Mrs Oyeyimika Adeboye who is now the current Managing Director.

About Ogaga Ologe

Ogaga Ologe has a career spanning over a decade, navigating through the complexities of finance, auditing, and advisory services with finesse and strategic acumen.

The now former Finance Director at Mondelēz International since April 2019, used to oversee the financial operations of the company in Nigeria, ensuring alignment with growth strategies and unwavering compliance with regulatory standards.

Ologe’s journey to prominence began at KPMG, where he honed his skills and expertise over the course of eight years.

As the Manager of Audit and Advisory Services from October 2003 to April 2012, Ologe spearheaded numerous high-stakes projects, including the conversion of financial statements to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for leading Nigerian corporations such as Dangote Group and Huawei Technologies.

Transitioning to Mondelēz International, Ologe assumed progressively senior roles, including Finance Controller for West Africa from August 2017 to April 2019 and ISC Finance Controller from August 2014 to August 2017.

In these capacities, he demonstrated talent management skills, overseeing financial controlling, reporting, and compliance activities with unwavering precision.

Beyond his corporate endeavors, Ologe has also made significant contributions as a Board Member of Cadbury Ghana Limited since April 2019.

His remote leadership from the Greater Accra Region showed his commitment to driving growth and excellence across borders.

His project management skills were put to the test in auditing engagements with major corporations such as Virgin Nigeria Airways and Nigerian Breweries Plc, where he ensured the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency. Ologe holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physic from Delta State University.