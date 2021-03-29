Sports
Francis Ngannou’s payout of $580k can buy him 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement shares
The UFC fighter can opt to buy 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement Shares at the current price of N224 per share.
Francis Ngannou on Sunday, became the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion of the world, after knocking out American mixed martial artist, Stipe Miocic, in the main event of UFC 260.
The championship bout saw him walk home with a Performance of the Night bonus of $50,000, after the second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic.
This, in addition to his match payout of $530,000 put his total payout from defeating Miocic in the 52-second mark of Round 2, at $580,000.
His total match pay-out, when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410/$ stands at N237.8 million. With this huge sum, the UFC fighter can opt to buy 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement Shares at the current price of N224 per share which the company closed at today, at the close of market activities.
Other companies he can acquire stakes
His total match payout can also buy:
- About 256,000 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.
- About 1.44 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.
- About 3.24 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.
- About 173,000 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
In case you missed it: The Board of Dangote Cement Plc recently proposed a dividend of N272 billion to the shareholders of the company for the period ended December 31, 2020.
This translates to a dividend payment of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404 residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc.
In line with this, Ngannou’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N14.84 million.
What you should know
Ngannou’s emphatic win over Stipe Miocic makes him the third African born UFC Mixed Martial artist to hold the UFC Champion Belt, joining the likes of Israel Adesanya, the reigning and Undisputed Champion of The Middleweight, and Kamaru Usman the Champion of Welterweight division.
This makes the continent of Africa, the most decorated continent with UFC Champions, relative to other continents.
The NFL: The Golden Goose of American sports
Despite a steady decline in viewership, loss of matchday revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFL is still making unbelievable revenue.
America loves its sports, there are no two ways to say it. The average American loves sport, and follows at least 2 teams, especially in his vicinity. Americans pride themselves in their Big Three (American Football, Baseball and Basketball), and while these sports have a cult following on North American shores, they also enjoy wider global appeal, especially the NBA.
The National Football League is however the golden goose, with its annual Super Bowl tournament, a one-off game attracting remarkable viewership and even more astronomical numbers. Names such as Vince Lombardi and Tom Brady have made the sports more popular, but the NFL offers much more than nostalgia. The ROI for potential investors is quite the proposition, given that the potential reach is in billions of people.
There are 32 member teams but only Green Bay Packers retains its non-profit status. The other 31 teams are privately owned. Despite controversies over player concussions and the national anthem, a steady decline in viewership, loss of matchday revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFL is still making unbelievable revenue. During the 2019 season, it made an estimated $15.26b, a 5.4% increase from the $14.48b generated the previous year. According to the Commissioner, it is also targeting a revenue of around $25b by 2027.
In this article, we highlight how the NFL makes its money.
TV is King
Most of the revenue the NFL generates is from TV, because American football is the most-viewed sport in the US. Media companies shell out top dollar to show these games on live TV, as they are consistently ranked the highest rated. Games are broadcast live on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. To put this into proper context, the Super Bowl accounts for 19 of the 20 most-viewed TV broadcasts in U.S history.
Companies such as CBS, NBC (owned by Comcast), ESPN, and Fox have deals with the NFL, with an agreed 7% annual raise, meaning that the NFL is guaranteed to net at least $3.1b per year by 2022.
Licensing and Merchandising Deals
Apart from its massive TV deals, the NFL sells licensing and merchandising rights to companies so that they can sell items that represent the NFL. In 2018, the NFL, in cahoots with Nike, signed a 10-year licensing deal with online sports retailer Fanatics to make the brand the exclusive manufacturer of all adult-sized, Nike-branded merchandise through the league’s online store. Although the value of this deal is undisclosed, there are indications that it doesn’t come close in terms of worth to the mammoth TV deals.
Concessions and Ticket Sales
NFL Stadiums sit at least 70,000 people, and oftentimes, these stadiums are not enough to sit the throng of people that want to experience matchday action live. In 2000, an NFL ticket was priced at $30, though as of last year, it was sold at $151. While there is also an average increase in price of 7% annually, these prices pale with what is accrued from TV.
In order to increase revenue from ticket sales, teams have renovated their stadia to provide a premium experience. Concessions are given to food vendors, although the margins are quite minimal compared to the sale of soda and beer, which generate up to 90% markup. Averagely, an NFL team earns about $8m, of which 8% is profit, with about 55% going to pay musicians or athletes, 10% for general stadium administration, 5% to the coaching staff and 5% in taxes. Concerts and non-football events are also an avenue to make money, but there are also limitations for growth.
Sponsorships
Uniforms, TV transitions, and merchandise are a key source of corporate sponsorships as brands and major companies pay NFL teams to display their logos on these media. However, naming rights to stadiums are the most coveted. The Met Life in New York and the AT&T Stadium in Dallas have naming rights that are worth $19m a year, according to the New York Times.
There are plans for the future…..
Like all properly-run businesses, the NFL is also projecting long-term as it seeks to conquer new landscapes and secure even more viewership in the US, and spread its tentacles all over the world into uncharted territories. It has plans for increased TV deals. Streaming is also not left out, as these deals will continually be on the rise in the years to come. Gambling will also become more significant in terms of revenue, although the league body is officially against it.
The NFL could decide to partner with established casinos and set up betting parlours in stadiums. With American sports gambling being worth a reported $150bn annually, the opportunities are endless, and the NFL could tap into this.
Last Words…
The earning power of the NFL is mind-boggling with the potential to be more. It has become one of the most successful sports leagues in the world and doesn’t look like it will rest on its laurels anytime soon. The structure, organization, and fan love mean it will continue to rake in remarkable numbers.
While Covid-19 and steady declining viewership mean that the bottomline will be affected, there is still enough going on for the league to ensure that it will stay on course for its large profits forecast.
FIFA declares net loss of $683 million for 2020
The world soccer’s governing body suffered a net loss of in 2020 as a result of Covid-19.
The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the world’s governing soccer body, has posted its financial report as it suffered a net loss of $683 million in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which brought about lockdown measures across the globe.
According to Fifa, their revenue for the year totalled $266.5m, a significant decrease of $499.1 (65%) compared to the revenue of 2019 which was $765.6m.
FIFA recorded a total expense of up to $1.04 billion. It recorded football-related expenses of $564.2m and administration expenses of $209.8m, while the rest was FIFA’s Covid-19 relief plan which is a new addition to their expenses column due to the pandemic.
The Covid-19 relief plan included solidarity grants ($186m), confederation grants ($12m) and women’s soccer grants ($72.5m) which makes up $270.5m in total.
The solidarity grants relate to a universal solidarity grant of $1m that has been made available to each of the 211 member associations at a total of $211m. As at 31 December 2020, a total of $186m in grants had been expensed, of which $89.8 was paid out.
The confederation grants concern a basic solidarity fund of $2m to each of the six confederations which are Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Confederation of African Football (CAF), Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (CONMEBOL), Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to make up a total of $12m, all of which was paid out.
In order to protect women‘s football and to ensure its healthy resumption, dedicated funds were also made available under COVID-19 Relief Plan – women’s football grants, with $0.5m being paid to each member association. The total amount available is $105.5m, with a release of $72.5m reported for 2020.
Fifa recorded a net loss of $683m for 2020, a $497.7m increase compared to last year’s loss of $185.3m.
The largest source of revenue for Fifa is for the first time the licensing right which brought in $158.8m, due to a downturn in revenue from soccer.
Chairman of the Fifa Finance Committee, Alejandro Domínguez said: “At year-end, Fifa’s financial position remained healthy and robust with sufficient reserves, maintaining Fifa’s ability to react quickly to unexpected circumstances alongside its regular commitments.
“By way of example, Fifa was able to set up the Fifa Covid-19 Relief Plan without dropping its commitment to invest $1bn in women’s football over the current four-year cycle. As far as planned investment was concerned, Fifa’s total investments in 2020 amounted to $774m.
“Fifa’s revenue in 2020 was in line with its revised budget. At the end of the year, contracted revenue amounted to $5.125bn, representing 80 per cent of the total budgeted revenue for the 2019-2022 cycle. Fifa is well on track to achieve its revenue target.”
On the health of its balance sheet, Fifa said that “total assets amounted to $4.535bn, of which 77 per cent or $3.494bn was in the form of cash and cash equivalents and financial assets”.
Fifa actively increased its liquidity, which can also be seen in the proportion of cash and cash equivalents to total assets, which increased from 17 per cent in 2019 to 25 per cent in 2020. This high level of liquidity enabled Fifa to respond with great flexibility to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global football community.
Current assets and current liabilities stood at $3.312bn and $913m respectively. This ratio shows that Fifa is in good financial health and can adequately meet its short-term obligations.
