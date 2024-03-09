British Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has significantly increased his wealth, nearing a $100 million boost in career earnings from boxing matches.

According to data compiled by Nairametrics, Joshua recently earned over $50 million (£30 million) for his recent heavyweight bout against Francis Ngannou.

In 2023, Forbes reported that Joshua earned approximately $53 million, including his three victories against Jermaine Franklin.

Additionally, financial records from Joshua’s Sparta Promotions company reveal an impressive £41.3 million earned in the 2022/23 financial year.

This substantial figure excludes earnings from the Helenius and Wallin fights, and it is estimated that Joshua secured around £10 million for both of those victories.

Contrastingly, Ngannou, who earned $20 million, made his ring debut against Tyson Fury in October, experiencing a controversial defeat despite knocking down the heavyweight champion. Following his loss to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia, Ngannou issued an apology to his fans.

The Cameroonian fighter faced a knockout defeat in the second round against the former world heavyweight champion.

About Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua, the British-Nigerian boxer, enjoyed an undefeated streak in his first 22 professional fights and held the world heavyweight champion title from 2016 to 2019. However, a surprising loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. marked a temporary setback in 2019. Joshua swiftly avenged the defeat later that year with a unanimous decision.

Facing two defeats against Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, Joshua rebounded with a victory over Jermaine Franklin in April 2023, showcasing his resilience and determination in the ring. Despite facing challenges, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to overcome setbacks and return to winning form.

Beyond his achievements in the boxing industry, Joshua commands a massive social media presence, boasting 26 million followers collectively on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.