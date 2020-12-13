Sports
Anthony Joshua to earn up to £10million after victory over Kubrat Pulev
AJ is said to have earned around £6-10million from his win over Pulev on Saturday night.
Anthony Joshua claimed an outstanding knockout win in the ninth round in a boxing match with Bulgarian, Kubrat Pulev, at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday night, December 12, to retain his world heavyweight titles.
Joshua retained his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles as he defeated IBF mandatory challenger, Pulev, in front of 1000 fans. After a slow start from him, in the third round, he stood his ground and turned things around.
According to reports by The Telegraph, he’s set to earn around £6-10million from his win over Pulev on Saturday night. It is far less compared to his last match, but due to the pandemic with strict regulations, there were only 1000 fans in attendance at Wembley Arena.
What they are saying
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said:
- “We have to rely on the revenue that could be generated from the fight, via the gate and not the revenue that could be generated by a tourism board or by a Government to bring an event like that to a country, so that’s why it’s always difficult. It will literally be probably a 50 per cent pay-cut to do the fight in the UK and that’s how brutal it is.”
The 31-year-old boxing champion also mentioned he fought Pulev with a massive pay cut. He said:
- “Now I’m fighting Kubrat Pulev for a massive pay cut. We have to keep the sport alive, Matchroom are taking pay cuts this year, we have to keep the sport alive. We are all doing our part at the minute, It’s all experience. We are doing it now so I wouldn’t mind doing it again.”
However, both fighters could exceed those figures as pay-per-view numbers are expected to be higher than normal given strict Covid-19 protocols, which led to the lack of spectators allowed at the venue.
What you should know
In his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr, it was reported AJ earned a staggering £46milion from his win last year, December.
Sports
Griezmann severs ties with Huawei over Uighurs Muslims identification report
Griezmann has ended his sponsorship deal with Huawei over claims that the Chinese telecoms firm was involved in the surveillance of Muslim Uighurs.
Barcelona and French Star, Antoine Griezmann has terminated his sponsorship deal with Shenzhen-based company’s smartphones, Huawei, after having signed a deal with the company since 2017.
The French World Cup winner severed ties with the Chinese company following media reports that the technology giant has contributed to the repression of the Uighurs, a minority population in China that has been the subject of tough government measures aimed at combatting Islamic extremism, Independent reports
According to a report from IPVM, US-based surveillance research firm, the report lists dozens of basic functions of the Megvii’s facial recognition system which was verified by Huawei that includes a “Uyghur alert”.
Also according to the report, the Chinese technology giant worked with facial recognition company Megvii to test an identification system that could determine an individual’s age, sex and ethnicity by scanning a large crowd.
What they are saying
Following the publication of the allegations, Griezmann announced he has cut ties with the telecommunications company with a statement on his Instagram profile.
“Following strong suspicions that the Huawei company has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighur alert’ thanks to facial recognition software, I am announcing the immediate termination of my partnership with the company,” Griezmann said in an Instagram post.
“I take this opportunity to invite Huawei to not just deny these accusations but to take concrete actions as quickly as possible to condemn this mass repression, and to use its influence to contribute to the respect of human and women’s rights in society,” he added.
A Huawei spokesperson, in response said: “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level, inside the company, to address the issues of human rights, equality, and discrimination at all levels.”
Sports
Arsenal star, Aubameyang fined $10,000 by CAF for social media posts
CAF has slapped Arsenal captain and Gabonese striker, Pierre Aubameyang with a fine over “offensive” social media comments.
Arsenal Captain, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, has been slapped with a fine by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after his posts on social media were deemed “offensive and degrading”, by the governing body.
Last month, during the international break, the Arsenal star posted a string of stories on his Instagram handle when he and his teammates were delayed in the airport for more than five hours ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia.
The delay led to them sleeping on the floor in the airport and eventually when they left, they had only 10 hours to the match and lost the match 2-1 against The Gambia.
The Arsenal star went ahead and posted a series of photos on his Instagram handle where he wrote:
“Since 11.30pm. still waiting in Gambia and we play tomorrow at 4pm.”
“Nice job CAF, it’s as if we were back in the 1990s.”
“This will not demotivate us but people need to know and CAF needs to take responsibility. (It is) 2020 and we want Africa to grow but this is not how we will get there.”
A statement from CAF read: “Mr. Pierre Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang has publicly published offensive and degrading material that undermines the honor and image of the Confederation of African Football.”
In terms of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 82 of the Disciplinary Code. “The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD for breach of the values of sportsmanship and integrity on the Gabonese Football Federation for the regrettable behavior of the player.”
Obituaries
Diego Armando Maradona is dead
Argentine football star, Diego Armando Maradona is dead.
This was disclosed by the Premier League via its Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.
It tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport.
“Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego’s family, friends and those who knew him.”
He reportedly died of a heart attack on Wednesday at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport.
Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego's family, friends and those who knew him.
— Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2020
