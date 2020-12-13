Cryptocurrency
Breaking: Wealthy entity moves over $628 million worth of Bitcoin
Someone just moved 32,353 Bitcoins (628,484,540 USD) transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
The flagship crypto market activity is rebounding strongly as seen in its recent price action and the ongoing activity of large entities.
Someone just moved 32,353 Bitcoins (628,484,540 USD) transferred from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 32,353 #BTC (628,484,540 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 13, 2020
- At the time of writing this report Bitcoin traded at $19,292.55 with a daily trading volume of $25.6 Billion.
- Bitcoin is up 4.57% in the last 24 hours. It has a market value of $358 Billion and a circulating supply of 18,569,806 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
More details lately …
Cryptocurrency
XRP drops 10%, biggest fall since December 4
The third most valuable crypto, XRP was trading at $0.49773 at the time this report was drafted, down by 10.07% on the day.
Ripple (XRP) has had its biggest one-day percentage loss since December 4.
The third most valuable crypto was trading at $0.49773 at the time this report was drafted, down by 10.07% on the day.
READ: This cryptocurrency has just hit a market capitalization of $100 billion
Such plunge prevailing has now pushed the market capitalization of Ripple down to $22.8 billion, or 4.15% of the total crypto market capitalization.
- At its highest level, Ripple’s market value was $31.58 billion.
- XRP had been trading around $0.49773 to $0.50988 in the last 24 hours, showing high price volatility.
- In the past one week, XRP has seen its value in percentage terms losing about 12.89%.
- The daily trading volume of XRP stood at $10.4 Billion or 10.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, showing that there is trading significant activity prevailing in the XRP market.
READ: Whales are buying Ripple as it becomes world’s 3rd most valuable crypto
What you should know
XRP was designed by Ripple mainly to perform speedy, less costly, and more scalable alternative transactions for both crypto assets and existing monetary payment platforms like SWIFT.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
- Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
READ: Japanese investment company test Ripple’s use in FX market
What they are saying
Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, has reaffirmed that the company can be forced by an overwhelming number of market participants to upgrade its processes, regardless of if it agrees with the decision or not, hinting at its strong democratic principles and responding to critics, who accused it of often manipulating the process in regards to the liquidity and pricing of XRP. He said:
- “There would be nothing Ripple could do to stop that from happening. Public blockchains are very democratic. If the majority wants rules to change, there is nothing the minority can do to stop them.”
READ: Gold prices up amid poor U.S Jobs data report
Cryptocurrency
You can now buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Uniswap through Apple Pay
Lumi’s iOS wallet is permitting global investors in buying crypto-assets like bitcoin, Ethereum, Uniswap through Apple’s popular payments app.
A fast-rising app better known as Lumi’s iOS wallet is permitting global investors in buying crypto-assets like bitcoin, Ethereum, Uniswap through Apple’s popular payments app, Apple Pay.
What this means
- The app also allows crypto traders in buying Wrapped Ether, Yearn.finance (YFI), Uniswap (UNI), DAI, AAVE, Basic Attention Token (BAT).
- Others include USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT), Stably (USDS), Binance (BUSD), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Compound (COMP), Curve (CRV), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), HUSD, Chainlink (LINK), Maker (MKR), Paxos Standard Token (PAX), Synthetix (SNX), and Universal Market Access (UMA).
Owners of Lumi wallet at the world’s largest economy are permitted $500 purchases per day, $500 per week, and $5,000 per annum. Limits for users outside of America are pegged higher taking to account the limits are $1,000 per day, $1,000 per week, and $7,500 per annum.
Apple Pay is one of the largest and popular payment providers Introduced by the world’s most valuable company about six years ago, the platform has a global reach of over 383 million users, according to Statista.
What you should know
- Apple is now the only publicly listed U.S. company with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion.
- The world’s most valuable tech company designs manufacture and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions.
- Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.
Cryptocurrency
Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
The most sophisticated investors, the smartest people in the room are quietly buying into Bitcoin.
In the year 2020, the world’s smartest investors are buying into Bitcoins amid an era of significant quantitative easing by global central banks.
Such macros taking shape in the ever-changing crypto market has led Gemini crypto exchange co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss to disclosing why investors are buying Bitcoin, amid recent price correction prevailing.
READ: List of Cryptos that could earn you big returns in 2021
In an interview with CNBC, the highly revered twins spoke on the inclusion of Paul Tudor Jones, MicroStrategy, Guggenheim, and lately MassMutual as a strong indicator that the times are different.
Tyler Winklevoss said the rally isn’t retail-driven this time.
- “These are the most sophisticated investors, the smartest people in the room, buying the bitcoin quietly. It’s not a FOMO thing, so it’s very different than in 2017. This cast of characters, companies, and investors were not in bitcoin back then. Publicly traded companies like Square and MicroStrategy putting their treasury cash into bitcoin because they’re worried about the oncoming inflation and the scourge of inflation with all the money printing and the stimulus from the Covid pandemic lockdown.”
READ: Bitcoin jumpstarts strongly, daily trading volume hits $25 billion
He also spoke on why the inflationary properties had led a mass exodus of investors from fiat currencies into the crypto market;
- “That’s why a lot of people have fled to bitcoin … because it’s unclear how the dollar gets off this track of debt and printing, and what it’s actually going to be worth in the future if anything at all.”
READ: Why buying Bitcoin now looks like investing in Google, Apple, Facebook 10years ago
What this means
Bitcoin has a significant first-mover advantage, not only because it’s the first crypto as we know it, but because it was the first one with a gold-like store of value properties.
- As such, it enjoys tremendous network effects (not dissimilar to those experienced by social networks like Facebook and Twitter), due to its vibrant community of users, developers, miners, exchanges, custodians, etc.
- Nothing demonstrates this better than the fact that Bitcoin is an open-source project that can be copied or forked by anyone in the world at any moment. And yet despite being forked many times over the years, it remains the dominant crypto (store of value or otherwise) both in terms of market capitalization and liquidity. This race is Bitcoin’s to lose.
READ: Bitcoin is highly volatile, illiquid, supports digital Euro – European Central Bank
Bottom line
It is important to note that as global financial regulators begin to implement their regulatory framework, supporting cryptos like Bitcoin, it becomes a matter of months for global commercial banks and multinationals to increase their buying pressures on Bitcoin. The present price surely looks like a discount when considering those variables.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash