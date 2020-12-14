Paid Content
Anthony Joshua again demonstrates resilience of Nigerians – Glo
Globacom has praised Anthony Joshua for his focus, tenacity and boxing prowess which earned him his recent victory.
Leading telecommunications operator, Globacom, says Nigerian–born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has again demonstrated the resilient spirit of Nigerians through the successful defence of his world boxing titles on Saturday.
Reacting to Joshua’s defeat of Bulgarian challenger, Kubrat Pulev, in the 9th round of the fight held at SSE Arena in London, Globacom praised the boxer for his focus, tenacity and boxing prowess which earned him the victory.
“We are indeed very proud to have him as one of our brand ambassadors,” Globacom said in a statement.
By knocking out Pulev, Joshua, who became a Glo brand ambassador last year, retained his four world heavyweight titles, International Boxing Federation (IBF),World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), and International Boxing Organisation (IBO).
Globacom said that Joshua’s win underscored the message, “Champions go the distance and they go further”, in its advert, “Heart of a Champion”, which it released a few days before the fight.
“Like you stated in the television commercial, ‘I was born hungry for success, it’s the Nigerian way’, you clearly demonstrated, right from the start of the fight, the determination to excel, the resilience and the ‘can-do’ spirit which Nigerians are known for, thus achieving the remarkable victory”, the company said.
With this victory, Anthony Joshua’s professional boxing record has now moved to 24 fights, 23 victories, with 22 knock outs and one loss.
His next fight is expected to be a heavyweight unification bout against World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, which will determine who becomes the undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the world.
Business News
Top 5 Bitcoin Desktop Wallets – 2020
With desktop wallets, you can store your transactions and crypto in your computer hard-drive.
source: bitcoinexchangeguide
In the world of bitcoin and bitcoin wallets, many traders now prefer to use desktop wallets which will give them total control of their trade with no third party involvement. With desktop wallets, you can store your transactions and crypto in your computer hard-drive. You can send and receive coins from anywhere as long as you remember your details.
There are several different bitcoin desktop wallet options available depending on what you prefer. If you’re a beginner, Exodus wallet is most likely your best option. If you require maximum security, there are several options to choose from.
Find out ways to safely store your BTC in bitcoin wallets.
Note that most of the desktop wallets work in similar ways and grants you equal data protection. But of course, some have the edge over others.
Let’s take a look at five of the best bitcoin desktop wallets available.
Electrum
The first BTC wallet on our list is Electrum. You probably have heard a thing or two about Electrum. However, a beginner might find it a little bit difficult to use it at first as it offers no guidance or tutorial on how to use it. Many users have talked about their first experience with Electrum and have complained more about the unfriendly interface. But when you begin to use the wallet on regular basis, you’re sure to approve because it appears to be one of the most secured desktop wallets. This wallet has many other special features that make it stand out among other bitcoin wallets. One thing about Electrum is that it relies on other computers on the Bitcoin network for transaction information.
Exodus
Exodus is the next bitcoin desktop wallet on the list. Just like electrum, this bitcoin wallet relies on other networks for transaction information. The beautiful thing about this wallet is that it allows you to keep not only bitcoin but other coins as well. Since its first appearance in 2016, it has gained significant recognition as a secure and reliable bitcoin desktop wallet.
Bitcoin core
Remember the popular saying in the crypto world that you should ‘verify and don’t trust’. Well, this wallet will give you everything you need to verify any transactions you made. When you download it, the blockchain is also downloaded alongside for verification of your every transaction. However, before you get happy and all excited, be ready to spare some gigabytes for the download. Yes! gigabytes, and that’s why a lot of people don’t choose this wallet.
Bitcoin core is very large in size, simply because of the blockchain that comes with it. On the other hand, if you’re able to spare the needed gigabytes and time, you’ll absolutely enjoy the features that comes with the wallet. If you can’t, then you should check out the other bitcoin wallets on the list.
Atomic bitcoin wallet
The atomic wallet is another unique and secure BTC wallet. If you’re looking for a very easy-to-use desktop wallet that allows you to store multiple assets other than Bitcoin, you can count on the atomic wallet. This wallet can be used to store over 300 different assets. It also allows you to swap from one crypto to another. So when you have a cryptocurrency that’s currently on a downtrend, you can easily swap it into another cryptocurrency with a very good market value. Most traders love this opportunity as it saves them from frequent loss because they can immediately make a swap once they anticipate a downtrend. This swap feature is uniquely offered by only few wallets and exchanges like Remitano.
Copay
Copay is the last bitcoin wallet on our list. This wallet was created by Bitpay. Since its introduction, it has made its way to become one of the largest and secured wallets in the crypto world with topnotch security. It’s also available to mobile users. People who can’t afford a hardware wallet can always switch to Copay. Like almost every other desktop wallet, copay is also an open-source wallet.
Conclusion
The bottom line is there are many Bitcoin desktop wallets available, but not all will surely be as secure as they claim. Having adequate understanding about the world of cryptocurrency will ensure your safety from any form of insecurity. Nonetheless, you should understand that these bitcoin wallets are all open source. So the best advice you can get is to never put all your assets in one bitcoin wallet.
Paid Content
New broker-dealer lets Nigerian investors purchase US stocks commission-free
Passfolio, an American fintech company, is democratizing access to US investments.
Passfolio, a new fintech company from San Francisco, now offers access to the US stock market. The company has a mobile app and web platform that lets people in more than 170 countries, including Nigeria, invest in US stocks with no commission fees.
Passfolio’s mobile app makes it faster and easier to invest in United States dollars, stocks, ETFs, and REITs via a United States SEC-registered broker-dealer. Passfolio also supports local funding and deposit methods, making it faster and easier for people to deposit their local currency such and get same-day USD credit in their brokerage account.
READ: Why it makes sense to invest in foreign equities from Nigeria
The idea for Passfolio came when founder David Gobaud was travelling the world in 2018 for a previous project and noticed how much demand there is for better investment opportunities. In most countries, investments are still an expensive privilege of few.
“At Passfolio, we believe investment opportunities should be borderless. If someone in Nigeria or Brazil wants to invest in the US, they should have a fast, easy, and secure way to do so. Passfolio was founded with the mission of democratizing access to United States investments and making them available to people across the world”
READ: Stocks, cryptos rank high as financial experts reveal their best investments in 2020
No commission fees for stock trades
Passfolio charges no commission fees for stock trades of assets priced $5 or more², which includes stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA). Through the app, you can browse through different categories of stocks, like sectors and top movers.
By charging no commission fees, the company says it makes money from sources like crypto trades through Passfolio Financial, currency conversions from local transfer methods and interest on uninvested cash.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
Fractional share trading
Passfolio also supports fractional share trading. This means you can buy or sell as little as $1 of any stock available in the app. By allowing fractional shares, the company democratizes the access to US investments.
Cryptocurrency support
Users can also deposit and trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin through Passfolio Financial.
Passfolio makes it possible for users to fund their accounts using cryptocurrencies by first converting them into dollars through Passfolio Financial⁴, then moving the dollar proceeds to their brokerage accounts at Passfolio Securities, where users are then able to buy stocks. This way, investors can deposit Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Zcash and other cryptocurrencies and access the US market.
Passfolio’s app is available on the App Store and on Google Play. To create your account, you need to be at least 18 years old or older and have a valid photo ID document (Passport, Driver’s License, National Identity Card, or Residence Permit Card).
Sponsored by Passfolio
Paid Content
Reaprite: Your seamless savings and investment platform
Reaprite is a seamless savings and investment solution designed to boost savings culture and promote financial security among users.
If you have been looking for where to save without monthly deductions and charges, look no further, Reaprite is here!
Reaprite is a seamless savings and investment solution designed to boost savings culture and promote financial security among users. It ensures that savings and investment are easily accessible to you at all times whilst offering double-digit interest rates, comprehensive investment portfolios, excellent user experience, and real-time support to its users at no cost.
Whether you’re new to savings or an avid saver, Reaprite is right for you. Start by creating a free account on www.reaprite.com, deposit your desired amount through transfer from your bank account or initiate an auto withdrawal on your debit card. Select any of the saving plans and start saving.
Savings Plans
The platform offers distinctive plans to it users at varying interest rates.
Wallet: Individuals saving on the wallet enjoys a 10% p.a return on savings on a minimum balance of N500.
Reap Quick: This offer short term saving plans where individuals can save for either 3, 6, 9 or 12 months at 12- 12.5% interest p.a.
Reap Plus: Enjoy up to 14% p.a on this plan, when you save for a duration of 6, 9 or 12 months.
Reap Max: For longer saving term, individuals can use this plan to save for either 9 or 12 months while enjoying an interest of 16% p.a.
Refer and Earn
User are able to create account for free and start savings with as low as five hundred naira only (N500) with no maximum amount and there is also ease of accessibility to withdraw at any time. To reward its users, Reaprite offer customers a sign-up bonus of N1000 and up to N2000 for referring a friend or family member. These bonuses can be withdrawn or resaved.
Reaprite is not your typical savings platform, it’s a solution that offers you the flexibility of saving more towards achieving your financial goals and you get the best of both worlds: saving and investing all on the same platform as they equally list sponsorship opportunities in Agriculture for user to diversify their investment.
On the other hand, security of funds is guaranteed as they implore cutting-edge technologies to implement the service. Furthermore, they work with banks and a reputable SEC-regulated trustee to managed funds. They equally use a PCIDSS-compliant payment processor to handle all customers’ card details.