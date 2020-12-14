Business News
Will Bitcoin overthrow paper money? Using Patricia’s breakthrough as a yardstick
Patricia.com.ng which trades unused iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play gift cards is committed to providing solutions for various eCommerce customers.
Overview
Bitcoin appeared to be championing the cause for digitization and revolution of the concepts of money at the beginning of the cryptocurrency boom. Until early this year, Bitcoin accounted for the vast majority of market capitalization in the industry. Meanwhile, Ethereum, Ripple, and other currencies raced to catch up in a period of just weeks. The rapid turnover in the industry has some analysts questioning whether cryptocurrencies are really currencies, though Bitcoin is still in the lead. Some are predicting that there may be even bigger changes ahead. Among the many predictions is the idea that cryptocurrencies could come to replace cash ultimately.
There Is A Concern: should Cryptocurrencies Replace Cash?
There are concerns for the mainstreaming and widespread adoption of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies over traditional paper currencies.
- If cryptocurrency outpaces cash in terms of usage, traditional/fiat currencies will be largely devaluated. It could become another valuable item in several national museums in future.
- The technical resources to facilitate and anchor the consistency and adoption process would further stress the economic infrastructure if cryptocurrencies take over entirely, new infrastructure would have to be developed and deployed in order to allow the world to adapt.
- The transitioning would be out-rightly difficult. Fiat currencies would rapidly lose relevance and could result in demurrage and devaluation of physical properties. This strain could immense effect on already existing financial institutions
- Governments would also be affected in the transitioning. The decentralization of the blockchain allows for a much less marginal entry point for government control and regulation as was the case over central currencies. Governments would have to relinquish the power to determine how much of a currency to print in response to external and internal pressures. Rather, the generation of new coins or tokens would be dependent upon independent mining operations.
However, the pros outnumber the cons. There are always resistances to the adoption of changes and there have been several analysts who have downplayed the possibility of the adoption of cryptocurrency as the major barter in the world. There are several other constraints and limitations, but there are also endless possibilities with the eventual introduction of cryptocurrency or bitcoin as a widely accepted legal tender.
POTENTIALLY
In the eventuality that cryptocurrencies adoption exceed fiat currencies’ at some point in the future. One significant factor is that cryptocurrencies, mostly due to their decentralized and uncontrolled status, may not be manipulated as easily as fiat currencies. Beyond that the idea of a universal basic income could be better served by cryptocurrencies than fiat currencies can. In fact, some programs have been experimenting with the use of cryptocurrencies already as a way to distribute a basic minimum income. In addition, in daily transactions, cryptocurrencies may help to get rid of intermediaries. This will lower business expenses and benefit customers.
Bitcoin, as of November 2020, has experienced a steady rise to $15,000 per BTC, but it was not always so steady. Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum have indeed proven resilient. In recent months, investor interest, both retail and institutional, in digital currencies has risen dramatically. While in many instances the trade figures for individual investors are down, institutions are climbing on board for the first time in a significant way. Institutional investors make it possible for considerably large investors to trade higher volumes than most individual investors, ensuring that the industry can sustain at a pace that allows integrations and developments that would bolster the move for mainstreaming of the digital currency.
A number of future changes are expected to take place in 2020 and 2021, which could have a huge impact on institutional interest in the digital currency industry. However, in recent times, some promising enterprises have revolutionized the digital currency world and have shown the roadmap for the gradual if not sudden integration of digital currency, on whose blueprints, if well developed, researched and invested in could translate to a milestone and ease the transitioning from traditional paper currencies to a more nifty, better protected and less stringent digital currency that would ease commercial trading and activities, ease money flow and help mitigate the risk and human capital expended on moving around and safekeeping of the bulky paper currency.
One of the major players in recent times is Patricia.com.ng, an eCommerce platform that trades unused iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play gift cards committed to providing solutions for various eCommerce customers. Whose services, success story and track record have been built around the provision of an easier, well put together, user-friendly platform that allows for its customers to transact with ease and perform more transactions than is normally possible in the case of fiat currency. The innovative service allows individuals to swap gift cards for cash while also giving them the opportunity to send gift items to loved ones in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and some selected African and European countries. The founder of the company At Patricia, Hanu Agbodje believes that to change the world, we have to change how online businesses are perceived in Nigeria first and beyond. This perception has and the concerted effort of patricia.com.ng has evidently improved the acceptance of Bitcoin and other coins on the blockchain and could subsequently lead to widespread adoption. Other noteworthy additions to the patricia.com.ng breakthrough in the revolution of the eCommerce that could lead to a wider acceptance include; Patricia refill, which allows customers to use Bitcoin to Pay Bills, Buy Airtime and Purchase Data, an instant banking option with seamlessly low rates devoid of the excesses of other financial domiciliary institutions that overexploit customers with access to a debit card for easy withdrawals of bitcoin.
Several other platforms are springing up all over the world and are working in tandem with blockchain enthusiast, laboratory engineers and investors to chart a course for the digitization of money all over the world and the institutionalization, adoption by corporate bodies and show of interest by countries in the global economy proves beyond doubt the endless possibilities and prospects and the potentiality of adoption of the cryptocurrency in a more digitalized world. There is no definite suggestive timeline for the manifestation or implementation of the thoughts and there is still a lot of work to do to bring this to actualization and as the world embraces globalization, the absolution of digital currency has become increasingly inherent and feasible.
Business News
Top 5 Bitcoin Desktop Wallets – 2020
With desktop wallets, you can store your transactions and crypto in your computer hard-drive.
source: bitcoinexchangeguide
In the world of bitcoin and bitcoin wallets, many traders now prefer to use desktop wallets which will give them total control of their trade with no third party involvement. With desktop wallets, you can store your transactions and crypto in your computer hard-drive. You can send and receive coins from anywhere as long as you remember your details.
There are several different bitcoin desktop wallet options available depending on what you prefer. If you’re a beginner, Exodus wallet is most likely your best option. If you require maximum security, there are several options to choose from.
Find out ways to safely store your BTC in bitcoin wallets.
Note that most of the desktop wallets work in similar ways and grants you equal data protection. But of course, some have the edge over others.
Let’s take a look at five of the best bitcoin desktop wallets available.
Electrum
The first BTC wallet on our list is Electrum. You probably have heard a thing or two about Electrum. However, a beginner might find it a little bit difficult to use it at first as it offers no guidance or tutorial on how to use it. Many users have talked about their first experience with Electrum and have complained more about the unfriendly interface. But when you begin to use the wallet on regular basis, you’re sure to approve because it appears to be one of the most secured desktop wallets. This wallet has many other special features that make it stand out among other bitcoin wallets. One thing about Electrum is that it relies on other computers on the Bitcoin network for transaction information.
Exodus
Exodus is the next bitcoin desktop wallet on the list. Just like electrum, this bitcoin wallet relies on other networks for transaction information. The beautiful thing about this wallet is that it allows you to keep not only bitcoin but other coins as well. Since its first appearance in 2016, it has gained significant recognition as a secure and reliable bitcoin desktop wallet.
Bitcoin core
Remember the popular saying in the crypto world that you should ‘verify and don’t trust’. Well, this wallet will give you everything you need to verify any transactions you made. When you download it, the blockchain is also downloaded alongside for verification of your every transaction. However, before you get happy and all excited, be ready to spare some gigabytes for the download. Yes! gigabytes, and that’s why a lot of people don’t choose this wallet.
Bitcoin core is very large in size, simply because of the blockchain that comes with it. On the other hand, if you’re able to spare the needed gigabytes and time, you’ll absolutely enjoy the features that comes with the wallet. If you can’t, then you should check out the other bitcoin wallets on the list.
Atomic bitcoin wallet
The atomic wallet is another unique and secure BTC wallet. If you’re looking for a very easy-to-use desktop wallet that allows you to store multiple assets other than Bitcoin, you can count on the atomic wallet. This wallet can be used to store over 300 different assets. It also allows you to swap from one crypto to another. So when you have a cryptocurrency that’s currently on a downtrend, you can easily swap it into another cryptocurrency with a very good market value. Most traders love this opportunity as it saves them from frequent loss because they can immediately make a swap once they anticipate a downtrend. This swap feature is uniquely offered by only few wallets and exchanges like Remitano.
Copay
Copay is the last bitcoin wallet on our list. This wallet was created by Bitpay. Since its introduction, it has made its way to become one of the largest and secured wallets in the crypto world with topnotch security. It’s also available to mobile users. People who can’t afford a hardware wallet can always switch to Copay. Like almost every other desktop wallet, copay is also an open-source wallet.
Conclusion
The bottom line is there are many Bitcoin desktop wallets available, but not all will surely be as secure as they claim. Having adequate understanding about the world of cryptocurrency will ensure your safety from any form of insecurity. Nonetheless, you should understand that these bitcoin wallets are all open source. So the best advice you can get is to never put all your assets in one bitcoin wallet.
Corporate deals
AstraZeneca set to buy Alexion for $39 billion
Britain’s AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker, Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in its largest-ever deal.
Britain’s AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, for $39 billion in its largest-ever deal.
England-based AstraZeneca PLC, which is involved in one of the efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, said on Saturday, that it’s using a combination of cash and shares for the acquisition of Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The purchase will enable the company to diversify away from its fast-growing cancer business, in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.
The deal comes in a week that AstraZeneca said it was conducting further research to confirm whether its COVID-19 vaccine could be 90% effective, potentially slowing its rollout, and as a rival shot from Pfizer was launched in Britain and approved for use in the United States.
AstraZeneca and Oxford University have jointly developed a coronavirus vaccine that British and Canadian regulators are assessing, alongside a rival effort by U.S. drugmaker, Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech that has already earned some emergency approvals, and another by U.S. biotechnology company, Moderna.
The British company said on Saturday that Alexion shareholders would receive $60 in cash and about $115 worth of equity per share – either in AstraZeneca’s UK-traded ordinary shares or in dollar-denominated American Depositary Shares.
The British firm said the boards of both companies had approved the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
What they are saying
- AstraZeneca Chief Executive, Pascal Soriot said, “It is a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our development in immunology, getting into a new segment of disease, a new segment of physicians, and patients we haven’t been able to cover so far.”
- Speaking on an analyst call, Soriot said the deal should put to rest speculation he was on his way out, as he was determined to stay on board to see the strategic benefits of the transaction delivered.
- Soriot also told reporters the deal was the result of exclusive talks and no competitive bidder was involved.
- AstraZeneca Finance Chief, Marc Dunoyer, said a capital increase for the equity component of the transaction would take place on closure of the deal.
- On AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, Soriot said it wasn’t yet clear if the company would need results from a U.S. clinical trial before filing for approval with U.S. regulators.
- Assuming positive results from that trial, the company should be able to submit the vaccine to U.S. regulators within the next six weeks, he added.
What you should know
- AstraZeneca was once seen as leading the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, but has fallen behind Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna, whose shots have shown greater efficacy in late-stage clinical trials.
- Alexion’s best-selling drug is Soliris, used against a range of rare immune disorders including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), which causes anaemia and blood clots, and whose revenue rose 3.6% in the first nine months to $3 billion.
- AstraZeneca hopes that an improved version of Soliris called Ultomiris has an even larger market potential. It expects more growth from introducing the target’s rare-disease treatments to China and other emerging markets.
- Worried about competition heating up, Hedge fund and activist investor, Elliott Management, has urged Alexion to seek a buyer and in May spoke out publicly.
- Elliott first invested in Alexion in 2017, when the share price was only slightly lower than Friday’s close of $120.98. Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- AstraZeneca said it expected the deal to immediately boost core earnings and to deliver pretax synergy gains of around $500million per year. It also expects around $650million in one-time cash costs during the three years following completion.
Corporate Press Releases
AVRUST Nigeria Partners with Swedish Covr Security to bring secure digital identity solutions to Banks, telcos, and healthcare providers
AVRUST Nigeria and Swedish Covr Security have struck a partnership to bring secure Digital Identity Solutions to Banks, Telcos, and Healthcare Providers.
AVRUST, Nigeria, and Covr Security, Sweden have entered into a strategic partnership to bring Secure Digital
Identity solutions to Banks, Telcos, and Healthcare Providers in Nigeria.
As digital transformation initiatives gain momentum in critical industries like financial services, telecom, and healthcare, it becomes vital that customers’ identities and personal data are protected and kept in a secured environment for continual access to services in these industries.
An increasing number of people are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which leads to increased e-banking, e-wallet, and healthcare-related transactions daily. Consequently, the use of digital apps has escalated, and in the wake, identity theft, data breaches, and fraudulent transactions have increased to alarming levels.
To prevent severe damage to the economy due to these types of attacks, AVRUST Nigeria will now provide secure digital identity solutions from the Swedish cybersecurity company Covr Security. The founders of Covr Security were instrumental in the inception of Mobile BankID in Sweden. This groundbreaking identity solution has been adopted by over 99% of the Swedish population of 10.2 million people. Mobile BankID is used for identity authentication and transaction authorization in over 3,500 services in Sweden, including government services, shopping, merchant payments, and day-to-day money transfers and transactions.
Covr Security’s digital identity solution is built on military-grade technology and consists of powerful eKYC options, including biometrics (facial recognition with liveness). The secure authentication/authorization features provide Governments, Banks, Telcos, and Healthcare Organizations with authenticated customer identities and repeat authentication and transaction authorization repeatedly with the same, verified identity. This could be for making payments securely for online and offline purchases, ATM transactions, paying utility bills and government taxes, etc., securely and safely.
Commenting on the partnership, AVRUST Nigeria CEO, Engr. Felix N. Unachukwu said “Nigeria is seriously doing a catchup with the rest of the world on digital economy. And for this to grow, a secured digital identity solution is imperative. Covr security is eager to replicate swedish experience in Nigeria digital space and we are please to be part of this great impact.”
Covr Security’s co-founder and CIO Peter Alexanderson said, “We are pleased to partner with AVRUST Nigeria and be a part of their amendable efforts to create a secure digital eco-system that will benefit the citizens of Nigeria”.
About AVRUST
AVRUST is a tech consultancy firm registered in Nigeria. We offer end-to-end IT solutions through integrated services, IT consulting, Cyber Security Service…. Our Mission is to be the most innovative in the IT space. Avrust has a strategic partnership with local and international OEM to deploy the latest cyber security services in Nigeria.
AVRUST is a leading IT company established to provide cutting edge intelligent technical solutions and consulting services to businesses, organizations and government.
About Covr Security
Covr Security provides mobile, multi-factor authentication in the cloud to a wide range of industries that depend on strong customer authentication: banks, payment networks, credit card companies, eID providers, IoT companies, and mobile carriers. Our multi-layered authentication solution is truly customer-friendly and built on modern,
patent-pending encryption technology.