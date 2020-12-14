Companies
Nestlé S.A invests N147.8 million in shares of its Nigerian subsidiary
The consumer goods giant, Nestlé S.A has invested an additional N147.8 million in shares of its Nigerian Subsidiary (Nestlé Nigeria Plc).
This disclosure was made by Nestlé Nigeria Plc, in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku.
Mr. Ayeku disclosed that Nestlé S.A acquired the additional 105,569 units of Nestle Nigeria Plc shares in three transactions on the floor of the NSE, at an average share price of N1,400 per share.
According to the notification issued by the Company’s Secretary and seen by Nairametrics, Nestlé S.A purchased the ordinary shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc in this order:
- On 11th December, 63,700 additional shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc at a price of N1,400.00 per share were purchased.
- On 12th December, 41,869 additional shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc at a price of N1,400.00 per share were purchased.
This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by the parent company at N147,796,600.00
What you should know
- Prior to the recent purchases, notifications issued by the Company’s Secretary on, 2nd, 4th and 9th December 2020, revealed that the parent company acquired additional shares of 253,965, 433,529 and 80,448 respectively, between 30th November and 9th December. This brings the additional shares purchased over this period to 767,942 ordinary shares.
- Recall that Nairametrics on the 29th of November 2020 reported that Nestlé S.A purchased a total of 666,596 additional shares of its Nigerian subsidiary, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, in a deal worth N933.95 million.
What this means
- The purchase of the shares of Nestlé Nigeria further cements the position of Nestlé S.A’s as the majority shareholder of the company.
- In line with the information contained in the financial statements of the company as of 30th September 2020, the company has 792,656,252 shares outstanding, with Nestlé S.A being the majority shareholder (525,537,201 units) – 66.30% of the total shares of the company outstanding.
- Hence, with the previous acquisitions and the recent acquisition of 105,569 additional units, Nestlé S.A’s ownership percentage of Nestlé Nigeria is now put at 66.50%.
Why it matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange to aid transparency.
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc forecasts N2.04 billion profit in Q1 2021
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc projects a 1.08% decline in profit for Q1 2021.
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has projected a marginal decline in Profit After Tax (PAT) to N2.04 billion for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021), indicating a 1.08% decline from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the firm’s recent earnings forecast sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is projected declined to N2.25 billion, +15.4% Q-o-Q.
- Gross premium written is projected to rise to N24.09 billion, +170% Q-o-Q.
- Reinsurance expense is projected to rise to N4.08 billion, +20.9% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium income is projected to rise to N9.9 billion, +22.6% Q-o-Q.
- Net underwriting income is projected to rise to N10.3 billion, + 22.2% Q-o-Q.
- Net claims expense is projected to rise to N6.82 billion, +64.7% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is projected to rise to N1.26 billion, +7.6% Q-o-Q.
- Employee benefit expense is projected to rise to N907.6 billion, +26.2% Q-o-Q.
What you should know
Recall that AXA Mansard Insurance Plc had earlier announced an increase in its authorized share capital from N5.25 billion to N18 billion, indicating a massive increase of 242.9%.
Bottom Line
The gains in the projected income components Q-o-Q such as; Gross Premium profit, Net underwriting income etc. are to be eroded by higher expenses components, such as an astronomic rise in net claims expense, employee benefits amongst others, leading to a fall in the projected profit.
Lasaco Assurance Plc forecasts N375.23 million profit in Q1 2021
Lasaco Assurance Plc has predicted a rise in its profit to N375.23 million for Q1 2021.
Lasaco Assurance Plc has projected a rise in its profit to N375.23 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021), indicating a 60% increase from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the firm’s recent earnings forecast sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Gross premium is expected to increase to N5.44 billion, +72.1% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is expected to decline to N112.5 million, -46.13% Q-o-Q.
- Underwriting expenses is expected to decline to N567.4 million, -6.4% Q-o-Q.
- Net claims paid is expected to decline to N652 million,-53.9% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium increased to N4.05 billion, +94.51% Q-o-Q.
Others
- Unearned premium is projected at N2.05 billion.
- Earned premium is projected at N2.0 billion
- Commission received is projected at N200 million.
- Management expenses is projected at N720.4 million.
What you should know
- A cursory look at the earnings forecast released by the firm for Q1 2021 showed that the Head Office will contribute highest to Gross Premium projections with N2.45 billion (45%), followed by FCT/ Northern region with N870.3 million, and the direct business segment with N761.6 million.
- The aforementioned segments make up the top three in terms of projected contributions to Gross Premium.
- Others include South-South Region (N380.8 million), South West (N108.8 million), Special project (N108.8 million) and Agency (N54 million).
Sterling Bank Plc forecasts N2.09 billion PAT in Q1 2021
Sterling Bank Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N2.09 billion for the first quarter of 2021.
Sterling Bank Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N2.09 billion for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), indicating a marginal increase of 7.1%, from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is projected to decline to N2.28billion, -3% Q-o-Q.
- Interest income is projected to decline to N28.03 billion, -4.1% Q-o-Q.
- Interest expenses is projected to decline to N10.3 billion, -23.7% Q-o-Q.
- Net operating income after credit impairment charges is projected to increase to N22.38 billion, +17.3% Q-o-Q.
- Operating expenses is projected to increase to N20.1 billion, +20.1% Q-o-Q.
Others
- Gross Earnings is projected at N34.94 billion.
- Taxation is projected at N182 million.
- Credit impairment charges are projected at N2.26 billion.
- Net cash generated from operating activities is projected at N11.7 billion.
- Net revenue from funds is projected at N17.7 billion.
Bottom line
The conservative outlook follows a series of not too impressive results posted by the firm, especially in the last nine (9) months as reported by Nairametrics.