Flour Mills GMD purchased additional shares worth N209.29 million in 3 days
Paul Miyonmide Gbedebo acquired 7,486,719 additional shares of Flour Mills, worth ₦209.3 million in 3 days.
The Group Managing Director of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc (FMN), Paul Miyonmide Gbededo, purchased a total of 7,486,719 additional shares of the company, worth ₦209.29 million.
According to the notifications issued between 17th and 19th of November by the company’s Secretary, Mr Joseph Umolu, the GMD purchased the ordinary shares of Flour Mills Nigeria in this order:
- On 17th November, 1,949,839 additional shares worth N54.59 million, at a price of N28.00 per share.
- On 18th November, 4,200,852 additional shares worth N117.62 million, at a price of N28.00 per share.
- On 19th November, 1,336,028 additional shares worth N37.07 million, at a price of N27.75 per share.
This brings the total number of shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc purchased by the GMD to 7,486,719. The total consideration for these shares is put at N209.29 million.
What you should know
In line with the information contained in the financial statements of the company, as of 30th September 2020, Mr. Gbedebo had a direct shareholding of 2,720,109 shares.
Hence, with the 7,486,719 additional units acquired, his total shareholding now stands at 10,206,828 shares, which is worth N285.79 million at the current share price of N28.00.
What this means
The purchase of the shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc further cements Mr. Paul Gbedebo’s position as one of its majority shareholders.
ValuAlliance distributes value fund of N10 per unit for H1, 2020
ValuAlliance Value Fund has declared the distribution to unit holders, the sum of N10.00/unit for the financial year ended June 30, 2020.
ValuAlliance Value Fund (“Value Fund” or the “Fund”), formerly called the SIM Capital Alliance Value Fund, has declared the distribution to unit holders, the sum of N10.00/unit for the financial year ended June 30, 2020.
This is according to a notification by the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market and seen by Nairametrics.
The latest distribution indicates a decline of N1/unit when compared to its distribution in the corresponding period last year.
The key highlights of the recent notification include:
- Annual General Meeting Date: 21st December 2020
- AGM Venue: 33A Alfred Rewane (Kingsway) Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
- Proposed Distribution: ₦10/unit
- Qualification Date: 9th December 2020
- Closure of Register Date: 10th December 2020
- Payment Date: 23rd December 2020
What you should know
- The Value Fund is a closed-end Fund registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), whose units are listed on the main board of the NSE.
- The Value Fund for the year ended June 30, 2020 achieved a growth of 2.83% Year-on-Year, with a cumulative return of 125.32% since inception, which translates to a 9-year Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 12.06%.
PZ Cusson announces retirement of Chairman, Kola Jamodu
PZ has announced the retirement Chief Kola Jamodu as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of the company.
The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the retirement of Chief Kola Jamodu as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of the company.
This disclosure was made in a notification signed by the Company’s Secretary, Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to the notification issued by Mrs. Ezeokwelume, Chief Kola Jamodu will retire as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board effective 11 December 2020 to enable him to pursue other personal endeavours.
What you should know
Chief Jamodu joined PZ Cussons Group in 1974 and served in Executive positions for 24 years rising to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a position he held until he retired in 1999.
He thereafter continued as a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board until 2001 when he was appointed as the Honourable Minister of Industry of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a position he held until 2003.
He was reappointed as the Chairman of the Board of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc in November 2014.
Naira devaluation, FX scarcity caused increase in cost of goods – Nigerian Breweries
Nigerian Breweries has revealed that Naira devaluation, FX scarcity caused increase in the cost of its goods in 2020.
The Finance Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Rob Kleinjan, has revealed that the increase in the brewer’s costs of goods was due to the devaluation in naira and FX scarcity, which led to the increase in the cost of inputs such as sorghum and sugar, as they are not fully produced locally.
This disclosure was made during the Nigerian Breweries’ Fact Behind Figures results presentation today.
However, Kleinjan explained that the increase in cost could not be fully attributed to currency devaluation and foreign exchange scarcity, which exerts pressure on imported input materials.
He said the increase in Nigerian Breweries’ costs of goods sold, as reported in its unaudited financial results, could also be linked to the volume of goods sold, as the company’s sales volume in Q3 increased by almost the same percentage as the cost of goods sold.
However, Mr. Kleinijan reiterated that to mitigate further losses, it was important for the company to focus on the supply chain and seek ways to mitigate price increases.
What they are saying
The Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Mr. Jordi Borrut, while speaking at the virtual event said:
“In 2020, the results of Nigerian Breweries were adversely impacted by COVID, VAT increase, FX devaluation and scarcity of foreign exchange. The year started with a promising 1st quarter, which was heavily impacted in Q2. The Nigerian market, however, rebounded in Q3.”
Mr. Rob Kleinjan, while explaining the factors behind the increase in Nigerian Breweries’ cost of goods sold in the first nine months of 2020, said:
“It is also clear that the increase in cost is due to the devaluation and the FX scarcity which has put pressure on our input cost. If you look into the main elements we use, which are sorghum and sugar – they are not fully produced locally, so when the currency is devalued, the prices of these inputs will soar.
“That’s why it’s important that we are focused on the supply chain, and seek for ways we can mitigate any of the price increases, because the increase in cost comes from the input prices, which come from FX scarcity.”