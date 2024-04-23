This week on “Follow the Money,” our host Ugodre and Uade Ahimie were joined by Oladipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income at Chapel Denham, who provided valuable insights into the current market conditions.

Stocks experienced another downward trend, with the All-Share Index dropping by 2.71% to close at 99,539.75 points, and market capitalization at 56.29 trillion Naira. Despite the market downturn, the general ASI is up 33% year-to-date, likely to dip below the inflation rate.

Nestle Nigeria Plc reported that 94% of its N195 billion forex losses are unrealized exchange losses, mainly due to unmatured forex obligations.

