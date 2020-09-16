Paid Content
How Cryptocurrency-Based Companies Like Patricia are Shaping the Digital Currency Market in Nigeria
The devaluation of currencies sometimes bolsters a population’s desire for cryptocurrency.
Based on a recent report from Google Trends, the highest search interest for Bitcoin (BTC) globally comes from aspiring investors in Nigeria, followed by South Africa and Kenya—the top three cryptocurrency markets in Africa. However, that record is limited to trading activities on exchanges only and not widespread use or adoption.
Cryptocurrencies have struggled to get integrated into everyday use on the continent of about 1.2 billion people, responsible for over 50% of the global mobile money services. This is a completely bizarre phenomenon.
Why Has Cryptocurrency Not Received Major Integration In Nigeria and Africa?
While digital currencies are yet to be legalized in many countries, some countries are still skeptical about it. Most times, the inhibition towards cryptocurrencies is spurred by the seeming inability to regulate them.
Back in 2017, digital currencies were met with a very adverse reception when they entered Nigerian borders. The Central Bank of Nigeria passed a policy banning all financial institutions from engaging with digital currencies because they, digital currencies, were anonymous and untraceable, making them highly exploitable by bad actors.
Meanwhile, Infusion lawyers—a Lagos-based virtual law firm—spoke on the legality of cryptocurrency in West Africa in a report, which emphasized that there were no laws in Nigeria, Ghana, or Kenya that prohibited or criminalized cryptocurrency use.
(READ MORE:Tether whales move USDT 110,000,000 in 1 hour)
However, it is indisputable that some internet fraudsters in Africa have adopted cryptocurrency as their major mode of dealing, painting cryptocurrency in an even worse light.
Good News for Cryptocurrencies In Nigeria
In recent times, we’ve seen some positive developments regarding the future of cryptocurrency in Nigeria. In April this year, Nigeria got its very first crypto ATM installed in Lagos.
Meanwhile, it can be said that the devaluation of currencies sometimes bolsters a population’s desire for cryptocurrency.
In Venezuela, for instance, the Bolivar is still struggling to recover from the 97% devaluation it suffered in 2019. The government, at one point, initiated the Petro—the very first nation-backed digital currency—to help placate the economic turmoil in the country. However, it failed to launch because of concerns surrounding its legitimacy.
Quite similarly, the value of the Nigerian Naira has been in a freefall for years now. This could be partly as a result of the growing desire for cryptocurrency as citizens look for more secure and lucrative alternatives.
(READ MORE:BTC bounty: 69,000 Bitcoins worth $700 million waiting for you)
Although traditional currencies are always going to be in existence in the foreseeable future, digital currencies will play more important roles in lives and economies as people try to keep up with global trends.
Meanwhile, a new breed of cryptocurrency-based companies is starting to sprout up around the country and is promising a brighter future for cryptos in Nigeria. One such company is Patricia.
What is Patricia?
Founded by Fejiro Hanu Adeboje in 2017, Patricia is a leading Nigerian cryptocurrency company that deals in Giftcard, Bitcoin, Patricia Card, and other digital assets.
This platform makes it possible for you to trade Giftcards and Bitcoin in a safe, smooth, and transparent manner and store them in a BTC or Local Currency wallet for use in basic everyday purchases and transactions.
Once you create an account with the company, you can make digital currency payments and transactions anywhere you are, round the clock.
Patricia takes security very seriously and has implemented industry-standard cybersecurity protocols to deter bad actors from using the platform. To open an account the user needs to go by the strict KYC and AML regulations, which makes Patricia accounts as secure as traditional bank accounts.
Although the activities of companies like Patricia can be very favorable considering that it adds to the country’s economic growth, it might not have a major impact on Nigeria’s financial system.
Cryptocurrency
How to buy and sell bitcoins in Nigeria
CoinBox has a real possibility of becoming the best for everyone.
Modern financial innovations will play an important role in the world’s financial system, in the near future. Everyone connected with this sphere knows the importance of using a modern and reliable crypto wallet.
There are many cryptocurrency wallets on the market, hence a very close choice to make for a newbie. However, when comparing many services, exchanges, and wallets, only CoinBox has a real possibility of becoming the best for everyone.
CoinBox, has one of the most reliable and secure services in the crypto world, and the widest choice for crypto coins. In addition to the well-utilized 100 cryptocurrencies, including the most popular ones, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, CoinBox also supports any ERC20 tokens.
The service is created for buying, selling, exchanging, and storing coins without any restrictions and limits.
(READ MORE:Ethereum whale transfers 200,000 ETH, as price drops to $387)
Registration
To start using CoinBox platform, you need to sign up, then log in to your account.
Buy
The first step is to select the crypto you want to buy. For that, use the ‘Wallet‘ section.
Next, click on the ‘Buy‘ part, and key in your purchase amount ($). Then click ‘Pay‘.
Sale
To sell your Bitcoin, first of all, in the ‘Wallet’ section, select the Bitcoin currency. If you want to sell another cryptocurrency, you must first exchange it for Bitcoin in the appropriate section.
After you do that, click on the ‘Sell’ part. Put in the amount ($) for which you want to make a sale.
Then choose a way of selling that you prefer, a bank account, or PayPal.
After that, enter your bank account details or PayPal account information, and click ‘Confirm‘.
Paid Content
OPay and WorldRemit partner to offer International Mobile Money Transfer Service
Partnership ensures customers continue to make affordable money transfers to family and friends.
Nigerian financial service technology company, OPay has announced a partnership with leading global digital payments platform WorldRemit, to offer international money transfers directly into OPay mobile wallets in Nigeria.
The partnership between OPay and WorldRemit will provide Nigerians with a fast, easy and more affordable way to receive money from over 50 countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada directly into their mobile phones.
“We are very excited about our partnership with WorldRemit. At OPay, our goal is to consistently drive financial inclusion across Nigeria, meeting the demands of the banked and unbanked. With this partnership, we will smoothen the process in which Nigerians receive money from friends and family abroad,” says Kunle Olamuyiwa, Director of Remittance Service at OPay.
With our seamless technology, OPay provides Nigerians with a much more comfortable and faster option for customers to receive money in the comfort of their homes. Our 300,000 agent locations spread across the country makes cash withdrawals more convenient,” Olamuyiwa adds.
(READ MORE:CBN takes another major step towards regulating Nigerian fintech firms)
OPay also offers an exciting opportunity for customers to save and invest their money in its FlexiFixed service, which offers up to 12% returns per annum.
The service, which launches in September 2020, is immediately available to all OPay customers on KYC 2 level and above. New customers can download the Opay app from the Google Playstore or iOS store and upgrade to KYC level 2 to instantly access the service.
“This partnership ensures that customers can continue to make affordable money transfers to their family and friends in the comfort of their homes. Together WorldRemit and OPay are disrupting traditional money transfer methods by delivering services that customers can access 24/7 via smartphones at their convenience.
“I’m pleased to share that we’ve reduced prices in 48 corridors and passed the savings onto our customers. With communities across the world having to change their lifestyles due to the disruption caused by Covid-19, we’re proud to play our part in making sure our customers can continue to support their family and friends throughout this challenging time,” says Gbenga Okejimi, Country Manager for Nigeria & Ghana at WorldRemit.
For details visit https://operapay.com/remittance/
(READ MORE:“We enable ATM withdrawals without a card” – Ecobank)
About OPay
OPay is a leading mobile money (MMO) and financial technology platform in Nigeria. Currently, it has a network of 300,000 agents, 5 million registered app users, and an ever-increasing range of financial and related services for Nigerians.
OPay launched its mobile payment service in August 2018, creating an infrastructure on which the company is now also adding new services. The agent-centric mobile payment operation focuses on reaching the massive unbanked population of Nigeria.
About WorldRemit
WorldRemit is a leading international payments company that enables users to transfer money to countries, including the Philippines, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and India, as well as choose whether transfer is received as a bank deposit, cash pickup, mobile money, and airtime top-up. The company was founded in 2009.
Paid Content
Africa Prudential Plc appoints Mrs. Fumbi Chima as Independent Non – Executive Director
In pursuit of its business diversification strategy, Africa Prudential Plc, West Africa’s leading registrar and digital solutions provider company, wishes to announce the appointment of Mrs. Fumbi Chima as an Independent Non-Executive Director, to its Board of Directors. The appointment is to strengthen the Company, as it commences a digital transformation drive and pivoting from its core registrar business to providing digital solutions and technology services.
Fumbi Chima is an accomplished senior executive and Non-Executive Director with extensive experience, leading digital transformations within established, global corporations. Fumbi as a Chief Information Officer & Business Leader, focuses on driving business outcomes through the use of technology and digital solutions, with in-depth experience in global transformational programs and inspiring an organisation to embrace a new future
Prior to joining Adidas as CIO in 2019, Fumbi has been the transformational CIO for several global organizations and was most recently the CIO of Fox Network Group; CIO at Burberry Corporation, CIO of Walmart Stores Inc Asia business operations, and CIO of American Express’ Global Corporate Technologies. She has a proven track record of successfully partnering with business leaders and building world-class teams.
Fumbi has a Bachelor of Arts, Politics and Philosophy, University of Hull, North Humberside, U.K. In addition, she has a post graduate certification in Women Corporate Directorship, Hong Kong University and Executive Leadership Development of Harvard University.
(READ MORE:Prudential Zenith Life donates $100,000 USD to Slum2School towards fighting effects of COVID-19 in Nigeria)
Highlights of her career include developing and managing the execution of multi-channel digital strategies that doubled revenue and decreased spending by 23%, creating significant margin expansion. Within another strategic initiative, Fumbi led a team that divested low-value functions and reinvested in high-value ones that had an impact of several billion dollars in additional incremental annual revenue.
Fumbi has both for and non-profit board experience and is a sought-after speaker on topics ranging from the CIO’s role in the executive suite and boardroom, to making digital part of an organization’s culture. She has been recognized as a top leader in STEM, Globalization, and IT.
The appointment is effective, September 2, 2020, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
“On behalf of the Board and Management of Africa Prudential Plc, I am pleased to welcome Fumbi to the Board. Fumbi’s track record demonstrates and embodies our company core values of execution, excellence and enterprise, and I remain confident that this well-deserved appointment will further strengthen Africa Prudential Plc’s position as the regional industry leader across board, and in particular, in automation, innovation, investor relations, business support solutions and customer experience,” said Eniola Fadayomi, Chairman, Africa Prudential Plc.
‘I am honoured to accept this new appointment as an Independent Non – Executive Director at Africa Prudential Plc. The Company has been at the forefront of product innovation, within and outside the investor services’ space in Africa and I am committed to working to take Africa Prudential Plc to greater heights,” stated Fumbi Chima, incoming Independent Non – Executive Director, Africa Prudential Plc.