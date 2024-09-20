Anthony Joshua is poised to reclaim his status as a three-time world champion this Saturday when he faces Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium.

Following two consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, the 34-year-old Joshua has rebounded with victories in his last four bouts, and he aims to continue this upward trajectory against Dubois.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled for September 21, 2024, with preliminary bouts starting at 4 PM, and the main event expected around 9:45 PM.

Joshua’s earnings for this fight are significant, with reports suggesting he will receive a guaranteed purse of £6 million (approximately N13 billion), potentially escalating to £25 million (N54 billion) depending on pay-per-view sales according to Sporty Salaries.

In contrast, Dubois is set to earn a guaranteed £3.5 million ($4.4 million), with a possible total of up to £10 million ($12.5 million), marking a career high for the 27-year-old.

Dubois, a former IBF interim champion, has surged through the heavyweight ranks, securing the championship after Usyk vacated the title earlier this year. The London fighter boasts a record of 21 wins out of 23 fights, including notable victories over Filip Hrgovic and Jarrell Miller.

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view for £19.99, with options available on other platforms, including Sky Sports and TNT Sports Box Office. Joshua’s last major payday came from his fight against Francis Ngannou, which reportedly netted him about $50 million, while his rematch with Usyk earned him $75 million.

As boxing fans eagerly await the showdown, both fighters are set to benefit significantly from what promises to be a lucrative event in the heavyweight division.

What to Know

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois’ IBF world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium this Saturday is on track to break the post-war record for attendance at a boxing event in the United Kingdom, with 96,000 tickets sold. Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced on X that all tickets are now sold out- ESPN first stated.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, emphasized the significance of this milestone at a recent news conference, stating, “It’s the record; it’s 96,000, I think, at a time that British boxing needs a shot in the arm.” This figure surpasses the previous record of 94,000, set during Tyson Fury’s title defense against Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April 2022.

Joshua has consistently drawn large crowds, with notable events including his 2017 clash with Wladimir Klitschko, which attracted 90,000 fans, and his 2018 bout against Alexander Povetkin, which also filled Wembley with 78,000 spectators.