Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd (“GTBank,” or “the Bank”), flagship subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), one of the largest financial services institutions in Africa, has been named Best Bank in Corporate Social Responsibility in Nigeria at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024.

This recognition underscores GTCO’s unwavering commitment to excellence, going beyond offering innovative financial services and creating more value for its stakeholders to enriching lives and constantly exploring new opportunities to drive positive change in society.

Announcing the Award, Euromoney highlighted the range and impact of GTCO’s CSR initiatives spanning education, health, community development, and financial inclusion. Over the years, Guaranty Trust has not only led with innovation and service excellence, but also consistently demonstrated a steadfast dedication to making a positive impact and creating shared value through CSR.

Central to these efforts are its consumer-focused events—the GTCO Food and Drink Festival and the GTCO Fashion Weekend—both of which offer free business platforms for budding as well as established entrepreneurs to showcase their talents, share their unique stories, and connect with a broader audience. The Annual GTCO Autism Programme, an offshoot of the Orange Ribbon Initiative, aims to provide ongoing support for persons with developmental disabilities, focusing on those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Commenting on the Award, Segun Agbaje, Group CEO of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, stated: “As a Proudly African institution, we recognise that our success is inextricably linked to the well-being of the society in which we operate. Our commitment to corporate social responsibility is deeply rooted in our belief that businesses must act as a force for good, driving sustainable progress, and fostering inclusive growth. Over the years, we have successfully developed several free-business platforms and continue to sponsor impactful social causes that have benefited millions of people and businesses across Africa. This recognition from Euromoney is a testament to the far-reaching impact of our initiatives, and it reinforces our resolve to create enduring value and ensure better outcomes for all.”