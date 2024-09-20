The native crypto asset of the trending Web 3 game project Catizen is set to be listed for trading on major exchanges today.

Catizen, a popular play-to-earn crypto project hosted on Telegram is among the trending Web 3 play-to-earn projects existing as a mini app on Telegram at the moment.

$CATI the native token of the project was trending among the Nigerian Web 3 space X community this morning as the various miners of the token awaits their potential earnings from their mining efforts.

Various exchanges like OKX, Bitget, and Binance set countdown timers on their platform counting down to the listing of the $CATI token which is expected to go live today.

Before its official listing slated to be held today, Catizen has already launched pre-market on platforms such as Bybit, Bitget, and Kucoin.

The ongoing Catizen airdrop campaign allows users to earn $CATI tokens by engaging the mini-app on Telegram.

Catizen Airdrop

The Catizen airdrop is quite popular in the Nigerian Web 3 space following other telegram-based projects like Tomarket and Hamster Kombat to command a loyal following.

The project is the second biggest airdrop slated to happen this month behind Hamster Kombat slated for September 26.

The project has a total supply of 1 billion coins and its allocation according to its whitepaper is as follows.

43% will be released into circulation and directed toward ecosystem development;

20% will go to the Catizen treasury;

20% for the team;

8% for early investors;

4% allocated for liquidity provision;

3% reserved for strategic partners;

2% for advisors.

How to Mine Catizen Tokens

To mine Catizen tokens one has to engage the project via its telegram mini app. Players are expected to complete tasks, upgrade their cities, and engage in community activities. For their efforts, players earn in-game currencies Fish and vKitty which can later be converted into CATI.

Players can increase their earnings by completing tasks, inviting friends to the citizen project, and participating in in-game events.

What is Catizen

Catizen is a Web 3 telegram-based play-to-earn crypto project. The project has attracted over 34 million players and generated about $26 million in revenue through In-app purchases.

$Cati token the native crypto asset of the project is set to be listed today on top crypto exchanges like Binance, OKX, and Bitget.

What to Know

This September month is important for the crypto space in Nigeria as it houses two big airdrop events with massive potential to earn the Web 3 community significant money. Catizen and Hamster Kombat airdrops are both happening this month after days of anticipation and speculation.

An inside source speculates that the $Cati token could list for below $1. This has not been confirmed and remains a speculation.