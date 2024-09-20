The Presidential Committee on the Implementation of Livestock Reforms proposed that a combination of ranching and open grazing could offer the most viable solution to Nigeria’s farmer-herder crisis.

The committee’s chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, disclosed this on Thursday after the 23-member committee submitted its report to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

During a briefing with State House correspondents, Jega stated that the committee, inaugurated on July 9, had developed an inception report containing extensive recommendations for transforming the livestock sector.

He said, “We’ve also made recommendations in terms of how some of these challenges can be addressed.”

“We believe that our recommendations are quite comprehensive, and if we can meticulously implement them, no doubt, very soon we will begin to see its positive impact on our economy.”

“Whether it is in terms of job creation or in terms of development of products and services, or even opening up opportunities for exports,”

He stated that the President had fully supported and encouraged the committee to oversee the implementation of its recommendations, with the newly established ministry leading the process.

The professor also noted that the committee had outlined detailed guidelines for creating the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

He stressed the importance of focused implementation of the recommendations and periodic reviews to identify areas that may require adjustments or strengthening to ensure their successful execution.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported President Tinubu’s creation of a Ministry of livestock development as part of measures to quell the farmer-herder crisis ravaging different parts of the country.

The conflict between herders and farmers in Nigeria over land and pasture has become a serious and escalating issue, resulting in numerous casualties and heightened tensions, especially in the Middle Belt region. These conflicts lead to significant loss of lives and livelihoods, weaken food security, contribute to the spread of small arms, displace large populations, and redirect resources meant for development.

Due to drought and desertification in the north, pastoralist herdsmen have been pushed further south in search of grazing land, leading to competition for resources and clashes with settled farmers.

In 2019, President Buhari’s government approved the RUGA initiative, aimed at significantly reducing the conflict between herders and farmers while boosting animal production.

However, despite its potential benefits, the initiative faced widespread criticism from many Nigerians, with some accusing it of being a covert attempt to “Islamize” parts of the country. Due to the backlash, the Presidency eventually withdrew the plan.