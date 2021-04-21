Business News
Top 10 most innovative companies in tech in 2021
In every sector across the globe, every company was forced to adapt to the change that came with the pandemic with some companies downsizing and adopting the work from home policy. Some businesses failed while some adapted and have since offered more innovative solutions that have impacted the world.
The pandemic demonstrated the importance of innovation and this innovation was visible in the pharmaceutical industry as they joined their counterparts in the technology and software industry.
The top 10 most innovative companies extensively adopted AI as part of their innovation strategy, Alphabet proves this with innovations in Android and autonomous driving venture Waymo. Amazon has Alexa and AWS, Apple has Siri and a virtual workplace in its iOS platform, and Microsoft has evolved from solely offering software to offering AI and cloud services.
Here are the top 10 innovative companies according to BCG
Apple
Apple has become one of the most valuable brands in the world. This is largely due to its diversification strategy that has caused the company to expand into digital and subscription services beyond the iPhone. Apple also experienced large sales in its mobile devices and now they are rumoured to be producing a self-driving car.
Alphabet
Alphabet Inc. is the parent company of Google that gives ambitious projects the resources, freedom and focus to make their ideas happen. The company essentially separates Google’s profitable businesses, such as Google Search and YouTube from their riskier and more innovative projects. This can be seen in some of its projects like, Google Ventures and Google Capital that provides funding for bold, new companies, Fiber that focuses on providing super-fast internet for a more affordable price and many other amazing projects.
Amazon
Retail giants, Amazon ranks 3rd on this list. The company benefited greatly from the pandemic due to the surge in demand as more consumers turned online following the closure of stores globally. Amazon is also innovating through its AI-powered bot Alexa.
Microsoft
Microsoft has evolved from solely offering software to offering AI and cloud services. The company has focused largely on products by making them accessible to over one billion people around the world who may require additional assistance due to being physically challenged. One of these is the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which is designed for gamers with limited mobility. The company has also championed other innovative products like the Microsoft mesh that is changing the concept of remote work.
Tesla
Tesla is a leading force in the automotive industry through its electric vehicles. The company engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. Tesla deploys artificial intelligence (AI) in its innovation strategy. Their electric cars have consistently defied consumer expectations for reliability, performance, and style.
Samsung
Samsung is a multi-faceted and innovative company that is leading the field in screen technology, batteries, chip design, and mobile devices. The company has shown strong capabilities in growing existing solutions and taking them to market through the high sale of its consumer devices.
IBM
IBM has moved from its old business model of making and selling computer hardware to offering cloud computing services and data analytics. The company specializes in cloud-based artificial intelligence technologies that are available to developers and organizations seeking to incorporate those tools, which include natural language processing and cognitive computing, into their products. Since the creation of IBM Watson became commercially available, the technology has been applied to everything from cancer research, where Watson is used to sort through and decipher millions of medical journals, to retail, where Watson is being used to help shoppers locate exactly what they’re shopping for or similar items.
Huawei
Huawei is the world’s largest supplier of telecommunications equipment. In a bid to be innovative, the company has created innovation in 5G applications and has also established 5G joint innovation centres together with carriers worldwide. Huawei also experienced massive sales of its phones. In the global fight against COVID-19, Huawei launched the Anti-COVID-19 Partner Program that focuses on AI, remote office, smart healthcare and online education, to support the fight against the pandemic.
Sony
Japan’s tech giant, Sony is a leader in camera technology and has shown great success in its camera and gaming products by successfully taking on Canon and Nikon with cameras aimed at professionals and serious amateurs.
Pfizer
Big pharma company, Pfizer became the first company to market an effective COVID-19 vaccine and also deliver a COVID-19 vaccine in record time, getting FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and distributing millions of doses less than a year after the genetic sequence of COVID-19 was first obtained.
Billionaire Watch
Squarespace founder is latest billionaire, set to make $3bn from listing his company
The latest valuation of Squarespace sets Casalena up for a fresh $3billion, making him the latest billionaire in the market.
What is Squarespace?
Squarespace is a platform that helps small businesses and individuals build customized websites and online stores for e-commerce. It is also a hosting company which is based in New York City, United States. It provides software as a service for website building and hosting, and allows users to use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages.
Who founded Squarespace?
Squarespace was founded by 38-year-old Anthony Casalena seventeen years ago. The platform was founded in his dorm room at the University of Maryland. For many years, he was the only one running the platform. He launched the platform with a $30,000 seed fund and grants from his university and the platform reached a $1m valuation in 2006.
Squarespace latest valuation and growth
Last month, Squarespace raised a whopping $300m from investors who valued the company at $10bn. The successful outing prompted the decision by the Founder to go public.
The company has grown tremendously since its inception in 2003. The number of subscribers increased nearly 23% in 2020, to 3.7 million users. The company also made a revenue of $620 million which was a 28% increase from the previous year according to Forbes.
Squarespace employees have grown from just the Founder to 1200 employees across the United States and Ireland.
Anthony Casalena’s new net worth
Following the latest valuation of his company at $10bn, Anthony Casalena is set to become a billionaire. According to Forbes Squarespace’s SEC filings revealed that he has a 33% stake in the company.
The latest valuation of his company sets him up for a fresh $3bn making him the latest billionaire in the market.
What you should know
Squarespace is listing its company in the market using direct listing. A direct listing is a process by which a company can go public by selling existing shares instead of offering new ones.
Companies
Airtel Africa signs new $500 million loan with Bank of America, HSBC, others
The new committed facility consists of a combination of a revolving credit facility and term loans with tenor of up to 4 years.
Airtel Africa has signed a new $500 million loan facility with a group of relationship banks to partially refinance the Group’s €750million Euro-denominated bond (c.$880million) due 20 May 2021.
The banks are Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citibank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank and two Indian relationship banks, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
This was disclosed by the Telco via a statement signed by its Group Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara on Wednesday.
It stated, “The new committed facility consists of a combination of a revolving credit facility and term loans with tenor of up to 4 years. The facility will be used to partially refinance the Group’s €750m Euro-denominated bond (c.$880m) due 20 May 2021.
“The balance of the Euro-denominated bond will be repaid with existing Group cash to reduce gross debt and associated interest costs. The new loan facility further strengthens the core liquidity of the Group.”
Repayment of the loan
The Group Company Secretary explained that the Telco has prepayment flexibilities that will allow the Group to optimise the efficiency of its capital structure with the free cash flows and cash receipts anticipated over the next 12 months following the recent announcements related to tower sales and mobile money minority investments.
