The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) posted a moderate 16.57% year-to-date return in the first half of 2025; a slower pace compared to the 33.81% rally recorded during the same period last year.

Despite this, several individual stocks significantly outperformed the broader market, delivering triple-digit returns and signaling investor appetite for turnaround stories, growth plays, and speculative opportunities.

What drove the outperformance?

Strong earnings surprises : Many top performers delivered breakout Q1 results that caught the market’s attention.

: Many top performers delivered breakout Q1 results that caught the market’s attention. Valuation re-ratings : Investors responded to stocks with low historical P/Es and recovering fundamentals.

: Investors responded to stocks with low historical P/Es and recovering fundamentals. Speculative flows : Some penny and illiquid stocks gained sharply on sentiment, not just fundamentals.

: Some penny and illiquid stocks gained sharply on sentiment, not just fundamentals. Sector rotation: Agriculture, healthcare, and industrials saw increased traction as investors diversified beyond banking and oil.

From Beta Glass’s fundamentals-backed rally to Smart Products’ speculative surge, the first half of 2025 produced a wide mix of winners; some still reasonably valued, others priced for perfection.

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 NGX stocks by share price performance.

SCOA Nigeria Plc is 10th on the list with a year-to-date performance of 161.65%. The stock opened the year at a share price of N2.06 but soared through the first six months to close at N5.40. Most of the bullish action occurred in January when the stock powered with a performance of 97.57%. SCOA looks like a high-risk, potentially high-reward stock. It has a low valuation based on the revenue price to sales ratio of 0.5, but its high PE ratio (22.5x) and unusual beta (-0.11) suggest the market may be pricing in future potential more than current performance. Investors should watch earnings closely.