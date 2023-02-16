The Nigerian Government through the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of $53.1 million and N2.1 billion as local components for the procurement and installation of electrical conductors to boost the power supply in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, in the State House briefing on the outcome of the Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Minister noted that the conductors would address the constant tripping of circuit breakers due to the overloading of electricity lines.

Conductors: The Minister revealed the conductors would be used to upgrade existing power lines, with the aim of enhancing their efficiency, adding:

" These are existing lines which are being upgraded. The wires will be removed and new ones put in place and the difference is that the new ones will be more efficient because they carry more load than the old ones.

"They will reduce sagging because once the wires are aged, they will sag and become vulnerable and heavier.

”So, these ones are lighter and can carry more electricity so it will improve efficiency and address the challenges of constant tripping of the breakers due to the overloading of these lines will be tremendously reduced.”

Components: He also added that the contract would be split into segments, which are, 173 kilometres of Kubotso- Hadeja line; 105 kilometres Kumbotso-Kankiya line; 90-kilometre Benin-Irrua line and 72 kilometres Irrua-Okpella; 48 kilometres Okpella-Okenne, 58 kilometres Okenna-Ajaokuta lines and 394 kilometres Gombe-Biu-Damboa-Maiduguri line.

Other approvals: FEC also approved an N1.46 billion contract for the procurement of 20 transformers ratio analysers for the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Sambo, revealed the Council considered and approved an Electronic Cargo Tracking Note Scheme to “take care of under declaration at Nigerian Ports, secure imports and exports and provide transparency in cargo invoicing and declarations.”

When fully implemented, the scheme could raise Nigeria’s revenue profile to about 90-235 million dollars annually.