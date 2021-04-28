Connect with us
Fintech
Advertisement
Fintech
Advertisement
Alpha
Advertisement
Hotflex
Advertisement
Binance
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
UBA
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
Access bank
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Economy & Politics

FG to establish Nigerian Investment and Growth Fund for projects

The fund will be structured like a private equity fund and invest in commercially viable projects in priority sectors that will promote growth and innovation.

Published

59 mins ago

on

Buhari says large proportions of new COVID-19 infections now occur in communities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at a meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the establishment of the Nigerian Investment and Growth Fund (NIG-Fund).

The fund will be structured like a private equity fund and invest in commercially viable projects in priority sectors that will promote growth and innovation, enhance local value addition, create employment, promote exports among others.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Presidency through a tweet post on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The statement also says that the new Nigeria Investment and Growth Fund is expected to raise financing from Development Finance Institutions, pension funds, insurance companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds, private sector investors, family offices, Nigerians in diaspora, endowments and so on.

The statement from the Presidency reads, “Today, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under the Chairmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of the NIGERIA INVESTMENT AND GROWTH FUND (NIG-Fund). It will be structured like a private equity fund and invest in commercially viable projects in priority sectors.

“The new NIGERIA INVESTMENT AND GROWTH FUND (NIG-Fund) will raise financing from DFIs, pension funds, insurance companies, SWFs, private sector investors, family offices, Nigerians in diaspora, endowments etc.”

In case you missed it

The NIG-Fund is one of the major highlights of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) which was developed by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) and just approved by the Federal Executive Council.

Hotflex

The members of PEAC include Dr Doyin Salami, who is the Chairman, Dr Muhammad Sagagi (Vice-Chairman), Professor Ode Ojowu, Dr Shehu Yahaya and Dr Iyabo Masha.

SSKOHN

Other members of the council are Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr Bismarck Rewane and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu (Secretary).

 

Stanbic 728 x 90
Related Topics:

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Economy & Politics

Electoral Reform: Bill to pass before the end of June – Senate President

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan disclosed that the Electoral Amendment Bill would be approved by before the end of June.

Published

9 hours ago

on

April 28, 2021

By

Adeleke confirmed as NCC Executive Commissioner by the senate, Nigeria is on the path of growth despite challenges - Senate President tells IMF

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan disclosed that the Electoral Amendment Bill would be approved by the National Assembly before the end of June.

The Senate President disclosed this during a meeting with the UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing on Tuesday in Abuja.

“On the Electoral Amendment Bill, we have been working on that. It is also in our programme, we will be able to pass it before we go on summer break. We are hopeful that we will be able to pass the bill before the end of June,” Lawan said.

What you should know 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)  stated last year that it is working with the National Assembly to introduce technology enhanced solutions into Nigeria’s Electoral Act to make elections more credible in Nigeria.

Continue Reading

Economy & Politics

PIB: Bill on final journey to Senate, House of Reps for consideration – Lawan

The bill is expected to be signed before the end of May.

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 28, 2021

By

Senate president warns about dangers of youth unemployment, National Assembly to ensure youth empowerment schemes are realized - Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has assured Nigerians that the Petroleum Industry Bill will soon be on its way to both the Senate and House of Representatives chambers. He also expects the bill to be signed before the end of May.

Lawan disclosed this on Tuesday, in a meeting with UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, in Abuja.

READ: IOCs reject deep water provisions in PIB

What the Senate President is saying about the PIB

“The National Assembly is working tirelessly to ensure that we pass the PIB which is a very important piece of legislation for our country.

This time around, we have devised different means and ways of ensuring that it is not only passed by the parliament but it is assented to by the President.

Our belief is that we have long been working together with the executive arm of government to ensure that we don’t leave any gaps that will engender unnecessary controversy between us on the bill, and so far it has been paying off.

READ: House of Reps Speaker assures that the PIB will be passed in April 2021

The bill is on its final journey into the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers for consideration.

Hotflex

We are expecting that by the first week of May, we will be able to receive the report of our committee on the PIB. Our design and desire is that we are able to pass the bill before the end of May,” he said.

SSKOHN

Lawan added that the PIB would change the economic fortune of Nigeria, as it would make a huge difference in earnings from Nigerian petroleum resources.

“But we also believe that this is one piece of legislation that will give significant or sufficient incentives to the oil companies, especially the International Oil Companies (IOCs) doing business in Nigeria,” he said.

READ: Nigeria may never harness full development potentials in the Oil &amp; Gas industry – Dr. Babajide Agunbiade

What you should know about the PIB

Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Nigerian government had added some changes to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which included the reduction of hydrocarbon tax to 30% for converted leases, down from 42.5% in its original bill plan, in a bid to attract more investors to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Stanbic 728 x 90

Continue Reading

  





Nairametrics | Company Earnings

Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.