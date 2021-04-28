Economy & Politics
FG to establish Nigerian Investment and Growth Fund for projects
The fund will be structured like a private equity fund and invest in commercially viable projects in priority sectors that will promote growth and innovation.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at a meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the establishment of the Nigerian Investment and Growth Fund (NIG-Fund).
The fund will be structured like a private equity fund and invest in commercially viable projects in priority sectors that will promote growth and innovation, enhance local value addition, create employment, promote exports among others.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Presidency through a tweet post on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
The statement also says that the new Nigeria Investment and Growth Fund is expected to raise financing from Development Finance Institutions, pension funds, insurance companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds, private sector investors, family offices, Nigerians in diaspora, endowments and so on.
The statement from the Presidency reads, “Today, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under the Chairmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of the NIGERIA INVESTMENT AND GROWTH FUND (NIG-Fund). It will be structured like a private equity fund and invest in commercially viable projects in priority sectors.
“The new NIGERIA INVESTMENT AND GROWTH FUND (NIG-Fund) will raise financing from DFIs, pension funds, insurance companies, SWFs, private sector investors, family offices, Nigerians in diaspora, endowments etc.”
The NIG-Fund is one of the major highlights of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) which was developed by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) and just approved by the Federal Executive Council.
The members of PEAC include Dr Doyin Salami, who is the Chairman, Dr Muhammad Sagagi (Vice-Chairman), Professor Ode Ojowu, Dr Shehu Yahaya and Dr Iyabo Masha.
Other members of the council are Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr Bismarck Rewane and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu (Secretary).
Electoral Reform: Bill to pass before the end of June – Senate President
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan disclosed that the Electoral Amendment Bill would be approved by before the end of June.
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan disclosed that the Electoral Amendment Bill would be approved by the National Assembly before the end of June.
The Senate President disclosed this during a meeting with the UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing on Tuesday in Abuja.
“On the Electoral Amendment Bill, we have been working on that. It is also in our programme, we will be able to pass it before we go on summer break. We are hopeful that we will be able to pass the bill before the end of June,” Lawan said.
What you should know
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated last year that it is working with the National Assembly to introduce technology enhanced solutions into Nigeria’s Electoral Act to make elections more credible in Nigeria.
PIB: Bill on final journey to Senate, House of Reps for consideration – Lawan
The bill is expected to be signed before the end of May.
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has assured Nigerians that the Petroleum Industry Bill will soon be on its way to both the Senate and House of Representatives chambers. He also expects the bill to be signed before the end of May.
Lawan disclosed this on Tuesday, in a meeting with UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, in Abuja.
READ: IOCs reject deep water provisions in PIB
What the Senate President is saying about the PIB
“The National Assembly is working tirelessly to ensure that we pass the PIB which is a very important piece of legislation for our country.
This time around, we have devised different means and ways of ensuring that it is not only passed by the parliament but it is assented to by the President.
Our belief is that we have long been working together with the executive arm of government to ensure that we don’t leave any gaps that will engender unnecessary controversy between us on the bill, and so far it has been paying off.
READ: House of Reps Speaker assures that the PIB will be passed in April 2021
The bill is on its final journey into the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers for consideration.
We are expecting that by the first week of May, we will be able to receive the report of our committee on the PIB. Our design and desire is that we are able to pass the bill before the end of May,” he said.
Lawan added that the PIB would change the economic fortune of Nigeria, as it would make a huge difference in earnings from Nigerian petroleum resources.
“But we also believe that this is one piece of legislation that will give significant or sufficient incentives to the oil companies, especially the International Oil Companies (IOCs) doing business in Nigeria,” he said.
READ: Nigeria may never harness full development potentials in the Oil & Gas industry – Dr. Babajide Agunbiade
What you should know about the PIB
Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Nigerian government had added some changes to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which included the reduction of hydrocarbon tax to 30% for converted leases, down from 42.5% in its original bill plan, in a bid to attract more investors to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
