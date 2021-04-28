Energy
Saudi Arabia to sell part of its stake in world’s biggest oil company
The Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has revealed that Saudi Arabia is in discussions to sell a 1% stake of Saudi Aramco to a leading global energy company.
The Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has revealed that Saudi Arabia is in discussions to sell a 1% stake of the state oil giant, Saudi Aramco, to a leading global energy company.
This is as he also said that the kingdom is considering transferring the shares of Aramco to the Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund, a public investment fund, and listing some of its shares on the Saudi market as well.
This disclosure was made by the crown prince in a televised remark while speaking on Saudi owned news channel.
What the Saudi Crown Prince is saying
Salman in his statement said, “I don’t want to give any promises, but there’s a discussion for the acquisition of a 1% stake by a leading global energy company. That will be a great deal to enhance the sales of Aramco in the country where this company (is based),’’ as he did not name the company but said it is from a “huge” country.
He also said there are discussions with other firms, and some Aramco shares could be transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. Some shares may be listed on the Saudi market as well.
The interview marked the fifth anniversary of a multi-billion-dollar plan, the Saudi Vision 2030, which is aimed at diversifying the country’s economy away from oil reliance.
On the US-Saudi relations, the crown prince during the interview said Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration disagree on only a few issues.
He said, “We are more than 90% in agreement with the Biden administration when it comes to Saudi and U.S. interests and we are working to strengthen these interests,” the prince said, according to a Reuters translation.
“The matters we disagree on represent less than 10% and we are working to find solutions and understandings … there is no doubt that the United States is a strategic partner.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Saudi Aramco was the world’s biggest IPO when it went public in December 2019, and listed around 1.5% of its shares on the local stock exchange.
- The initial public listing raised $25.6 billion, and the company later exercised its “greenshoe option” to sell 450 million more shares, bringing the total size to $29.4 billion.
- The world’s biggest oil company by market value also paid a whopping $75 billion to its shareholders for the year 2020 even as the coronavirus pandemic affected its earnings.
- The Saudi government owns more than 98% of Aramco’s shares.
Economy & Politics
PIB: Bill on final journey to Senate, House of Reps for consideration – Lawan
The bill is expected to be signed before the end of May.
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has assured Nigerians that the Petroleum Industry Bill will soon be on its way to both the Senate and House of Representatives chambers. He also expects the bill to be signed before the end of May.
Lawan disclosed this on Tuesday, in a meeting with UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, in Abuja.
READ: IOCs reject deep water provisions in PIB
What the Senate President is saying about the PIB
“The National Assembly is working tirelessly to ensure that we pass the PIB which is a very important piece of legislation for our country.
This time around, we have devised different means and ways of ensuring that it is not only passed by the parliament but it is assented to by the President.
Our belief is that we have long been working together with the executive arm of government to ensure that we don’t leave any gaps that will engender unnecessary controversy between us on the bill, and so far it has been paying off.
READ: House of Reps Speaker assures that the PIB will be passed in April 2021
The bill is on its final journey into the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers for consideration.
We are expecting that by the first week of May, we will be able to receive the report of our committee on the PIB. Our design and desire is that we are able to pass the bill before the end of May,” he said.
Lawan added that the PIB would change the economic fortune of Nigeria, as it would make a huge difference in earnings from Nigerian petroleum resources.
“But we also believe that this is one piece of legislation that will give significant or sufficient incentives to the oil companies, especially the International Oil Companies (IOCs) doing business in Nigeria,” he said.
READ: Nigeria may never harness full development potentials in the Oil & Gas industry – Dr. Babajide Agunbiade
What you should know about the PIB
Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Nigerian government had added some changes to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which included the reduction of hydrocarbon tax to 30% for converted leases, down from 42.5% in its original bill plan, in a bid to attract more investors to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
Energy
IFC to provide $20 million debt finance to Nigerian off-grid power firm
This investment reflects IFC’s launch of the Climate Change Investment Program for Africa (CIPA).
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has announced that it plans to provide $20 million to Nigerian off-grid power service provider, Daybreak Power Solutions, a subsidiary of Daystar Power Group.
The $20 million investment from IFC consists of a $10 million loan given in local currency from IFC’s account in addition to another $10 million subordinated loan from the Canada-IFC Renewable Energy Programme for Africa.
According to a statement from the Daystar Power Group, the investment is still going through regulatory approval by the IFC and when approved, the funds will be used as part of a $40 million Phase 1 capacity expansion project.
This investment reflects IFC’s launch of the Climate Change Investment Program for Africa (CIPA), a sustainable energy financing and advisory program in sub-Saharan Africa, where demand for power and water is increasing along with risks associated with climate change.
What you should know
Daystar Power earlier this year raised $38 million in Series B funding from stakeholders including Danish DFI’s Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), STOA, a French impact infrastructure fund, Proparco, the French DFI, and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
This was to grow its operations in its key markets of Nigeria and Ghana, while expanding to other regional countries including Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Togo.
A report by ResearchGate states that renewable energy in a long run will influence economic growth, providing energy security, green jobs that will contribute to sustainable growth and development in Nigeria. Also, the Nigerian government was looking in that direction when it initiated the Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP).
The IFC is an international financial institution that offers investment, advisory, and asset management services to encourage private-sector development in less developed countries.
The IFC, which was established in 1956 as the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group, is headquartered in Washington, D.C. in the United States and is expected to advance economic development by investing in for-profit and commercial projects for poverty reduction and promoting development.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- United Capital grows profit by 67% to N1.66 billion in Q1 2021.
- NEM Insurance Plc appoints Idowu Semowo as new Chief Financial Officer
- Valentine Ozigbo and Saratu Umar retire as Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc reports a loss of N238.07 million in Q1 2021.
- Livestock Feeds Plc Profit after tax surge by over 300% to N176.54 million in Q1 2021.